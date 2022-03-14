Join the 2022 Swish Appeal bracket challenge!

It’s tournament time, and the only thing as fun as watching the games is filling out your bracket.

Join the Swish Appeal community in our 2022 bracket challenge on ESPN. The group name is “Swish Appeal SBN”, and the entire Swish Appeal staff along with other members of SB Nation will be participating.

In case bragging rights aren’t enough for you, the winner will also get a women’s basketball themed prize. Don’t miss out! Join before the first round starts on Friday.

Click here for a printable bracket for the 2022 NCAA women’s tournament.