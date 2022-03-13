 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NCAA Bracket 2022: Live Selection Sunday results as the field is revealed

Check in for updates as the bracket is announced.

By Sabreena Merchant Updated
/ new
Utah v Stanford Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

March Madness has officially arrived. It’s the first year of a 68-team tournament on the women’s side, and there are no shortage of contenders to capture the title in the largest field to date.

South Carolina and Stanford, the top two teams in the country who competed in arguably the game of the tournament during last year’s national semifinal, will lead the way for the 2022 field. In total, 32 teams have already punched their tickets by winning their conference tournaments, while 36 more are waiting to hear their names on Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

We’ll be updating this post as the bracket is announced. Let the Madness begin!

Click here for a printable version of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball bracket.

Greensboro Region

  1. South Carolina
  2. Iowa
  3. Iowa State
  4. Arizona
  5. North Carolina
  6. Georgia
  7. Colorado
  8. Miami
  9. South Florida
  10. Creighton
  11. Dayton/DePaul
  12. Stephen F. Austin
  13. UNLV
  14. UT Arlington
  15. Illinois State
  16. Howard/Incarnate Word

Bridgeport Region

  1. NC State
  2. Connecticut
  3. Indiana
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Kentucky
  7. UCF
  8. Washington State
  9. Kansas State
  10. Florida
  11. Princeton
  12. UMass
  13. IUPUI
  14. Charlotte
  15. Mercer
  16. Longwood/Mt. St. Mary’s

Spokane Region

  1. Stanford
  2. Texas
  3. LSU
  4. Maryland
  5. Virginia Tech
  6. Ohio State
  7. Utah
  8. Kansas
  9. Georgia Tech
  10. Arkansas
  11. Missouri State/Florida State
  12. Florida Gulf Coast
  13. Delaware
  14. Jackson State
  15. Fairfield
  16. Montana State

Wichita Region

  1. Louisville
  2. Baylor
  3. Michigan
  4. Tennessee
  5. Oregon
  6. BYU
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Nebraska
  9. Gonzaga
  10. South Dakota
  11. Villanova
  12. Belmont
  13. Buffalo
  14. American
  15. Hawai’i
  16. Albany

First Four Out

These are the four teams (in order) on standby if any team is unavailable to participate in the tournament due to health and safety protocols: Boston College, Missouri, South Dakota State, and UCLA.

More From Swish Appeal

Loading comments...