NCAA Bracket 2022: Live Selection Sunday results as the field is revealed

March Madness has officially arrived. It’s the first year of a 68-team tournament on the women’s side, and there are no shortage of contenders to capture the title in the largest field to date.
South Carolina and Stanford, the top two teams in the country who competed in arguably the game of the tournament during last year’s national semifinal, will lead the way for the 2022 field. In total, 32 teams have already punched their tickets by winning their conference tournaments, while 36 more are waiting to hear their names on Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.
We’ll be updating this post as the bracket is announced. Let the Madness begin!
Click here for a printable version of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball bracket.
Greensboro Region
- South Carolina
- Iowa
- Iowa State
- Arizona
- North Carolina
- Georgia
- Colorado
- Miami
- South Florida
- Creighton
- Dayton/DePaul
- Stephen F. Austin
- UNLV
- UT Arlington
- Illinois State
- Howard/Incarnate Word
Bridgeport Region
- NC State
- Connecticut
- Indiana
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Kentucky
- UCF
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- Florida
- Princeton
- UMass
- IUPUI
- Charlotte
- Mercer
- Longwood/Mt. St. Mary’s
Spokane Region
- Stanford
- Texas
- LSU
- Maryland
- Virginia Tech
- Ohio State
- Utah
- Kansas
- Georgia Tech
- Arkansas
- Missouri State/Florida State
- Florida Gulf Coast
- Delaware
- Jackson State
- Fairfield
- Montana State
Wichita Region
- Louisville
- Baylor
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Oregon
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- Nebraska
- Gonzaga
- South Dakota
- Villanova
- Belmont
- Buffalo
- American
- Hawai’i
- Albany
First Four Out
These are the four teams (in order) on standby if any team is unavailable to participate in the tournament due to health and safety protocols: Boston College, Missouri, South Dakota State, and UCLA.
