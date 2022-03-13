NCAA Bracket 2022: Live Selection Sunday results as the field is revealed

March Madness has officially arrived. It’s the first year of a 68-team tournament on the women’s side, and there are no shortage of contenders to capture the title in the largest field to date.

South Carolina and Stanford, the top two teams in the country who competed in arguably the game of the tournament during last year’s national semifinal, will lead the way for the 2022 field. In total, 32 teams have already punched their tickets by winning their conference tournaments, while 36 more are waiting to hear their names on Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

We’ll be updating this post as the bracket is announced. Let the Madness begin!

Click here for a printable version of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball bracket.

The AQ Board is COMPLETE



Greensboro Region

South Carolina Iowa Iowa State Arizona North Carolina Georgia Colorado Miami South Florida Creighton Dayton/DePaul Stephen F. Austin UNLV UT Arlington Illinois State Howard/Incarnate Word

Bridgeport Region

NC State Connecticut Indiana Oklahoma Notre Dame Kentucky UCF Washington State Kansas State Florida Princeton UMass IUPUI Charlotte Mercer Longwood/Mt. St. Mary’s

Spokane Region

Stanford Texas LSU Maryland Virginia Tech Ohio State Utah Kansas Georgia Tech Arkansas Missouri State/Florida State Florida Gulf Coast Delaware Jackson State Fairfield Montana State

Wichita Region

Louisville Baylor Michigan Tennessee Oregon BYU Ole Miss Nebraska Gonzaga South Dakota Villanova Belmont Buffalo American Hawai’i Albany

First Four Out

These are the four teams (in order) on standby if any team is unavailable to participate in the tournament due to health and safety protocols: Boston College, Missouri, South Dakota State, and UCLA.