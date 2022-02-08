Around the NCAAW Weekly: Jasmine Dickey drops 52, Caitlin Clark goes for 40-plus twice

“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Feb. 6.

Top performances

2/4/2022: Jasmine Dickey — 52 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Delaware Blue Hens in a win over the Charleston Cougars.

A career-high 52 points on Friday night followed by a 24 point performance on Sunday earns Jasmine Dickey #CAAHoops Player of the Week Honors! @DelawareWBB

2/6/2022: Caitlin Clark — 46 points, 10 assists and three steals for the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes in a loss to the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines.

1/31/2022: Caitlin Clark — 43 points and seven assists for the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes in a loss to the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes.

2/2/2022: Jaia Alexander — 35 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for the Coppin State Eagles in a win over the Delaware State Lady Hornets.

2/6/2022: Maddy Siegrist — 32 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for the Villanova Wildcats in a win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

2/6/2022: Starr Jacobs — 33 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals for the UT Arlington Mavericks in a win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Other milestones/accomplishments

2/3/2022: Karl Smesko, head coach of the No. 22 FGCU Eagles, reached 600 career wins. He is 600-126, reaching the milestone in less time than Pat Summitt, Tara VanDerveer, and C. Vivian Stringer.

FGCU WINS!!!!!!

The Eagles give @FGCUCoachSmesko his 600th career win with a 71-44 victory at Central Arkansas!!!



Congrats Coach and here's to many more!



CC: @espnW @AP_Top25 @MarchMadnessWBB

2/5/2022: Graduate student Kendall Spray of FGCU reached 432 career 3-pointers made — good for fifth in NCAA history. Katie Benzan of the No. 15 Maryland Terrapins is fourth.

2/3/2022: Sophomore Caitlin Clark of the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes notched a triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. She tied the Big Ten record for most triple-doubles in a career with six. Former Hawkeye Sam Logic is the other player with six. Clark is also now tied for fifth in NCAAW history in career triple-doubles. Her five this season is tied for fifth in a single season in the NCAAW.

2/2/2022: Mia Davis of the Temple Owls passed the program’s previous scoring record of 2,194.

. . 2️⃣1️⃣9️⃣5️⃣⁰⁰



Congratulations to Mia Davis on becoming Temple women’s basketball’s - !



A record that has stood for almost 40 YEARS! pic.twitter.com/COG73EuBoL — Temple Women’s Basketball (@templewbb) February 3, 2022

2/6/2022: Naz Hillmon of the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines moved into a first-place tie for most career double-doubles in Michigan history. The Wolverines won a program-record eighth consecutive Big Ten game.

.@nazhillmon ties the @umichwbball record of career double-doubles with 44.



She had 26 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

2/6/2022: The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats tied a program record for least turnovers committed in a game with just three.

2/1/2022: The No. 11 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets turned the ball over just four times, setting a program record for least amount of turnovers in a game.

2/6/2022: The No. 10 Baylor Bears earned their second ranked win in three days. They are the first team in 23 years to do that.

2/5/2022: Junior Ayoka Lee of the Kansas State Wildcats recorded her 1,500th career point. 12 other Kansas State players have accomplished the feat; Lee is the fastest to the mark. Lee also reached 788 career rebounds — good for 10th place in program history.

2/3/2022: The No. 3 Louisville Cardinals notched their 12th 20-win season in a row.

2/3/2022: The No. 5 NC State Wolfpack reached their seventh consecutive 20-win season and head coach Wes Moore reached 100 ACC wins. It took Moore 140 games to get there, giving him fourth place in terms of speed among women’s basketball coaches.

2/3/2022: Courtney Banghart, head coach of the No. 23 UNC Tar Heels, reached 300 career wins.

Last night's milestone victory is still delivering all the feels Congrats to @CoachBanghart and here's to the next 3⃣0⃣0⃣ !#GoHeels x #InPursuit

1/31/2022: The No. 13 Tennessee Lady Volunteers, with 60 rebounds, achieved the first 60-rebound game in SEC play since Feb. 6, 2003. It was their third 60-rebound game of the season, something that hadn't been accomplished by the program since 2013-14.

2/5/2022: The No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones achieved a tie for their best-ever 23-game start (20-3). Their head coach Bill Fennelly reached 20 wins in a season for the 15th time in his Iowa State career. Emily Ryan went 6-of-6 from downtown for the ninth unblemished outing with at least six attempts in program history.

2/5/2022: The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners scored 101 points in double overtime. That’s their second-highest point total in Big 12 play in program history. The Sooners also achieved their best 23-game start (20-3) since 2008-09 and their best conference start (9-2) since 2014-15. This is Oklahoma’s 22nd 20-win season and first since 2016-17.

2/3/2022: The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks scored 36 points in a quarter, tying the program record for most points in a quarter in SEC play. Thirty-seven is South Carolina’s high in a quarter in any game. In this game, the Gamecocks also finished with the second-most blocks in a single game in program history with 15.

2/5/2022: The No. 20 BYU Cougars held the Gonzaga Bulldogs to three points in the third quarter, setting a program record for least amount of points allowed in a quarter.

2/6/2022: UNC earned its largest margin of victory (47) in an ACC game since 2006-07. They defeated the Miami Hurricanes.

2/6/2022: Ali Patberg of the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers reached 1,587 points at Indiana, moving her into a tie for 10th in program history.

2/6/2022: Tennessee and the No. 10 UConn Huskies met while both were in the Top 10 for the first time since 2007. No. 1 Hoop Gurlz recruit Azzi Fudd scored 25 points for the Huskies, who won 75-56.

Streak tracker

No. 8 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games - 28

No. 3 Louisville Cardinals consecutive weeks in Top 10 - 89 (longest active streak in the nation)

No. 3 Louisville Cardinals consecutive weeks in Top 25 - 118

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive weeks in Top 10 - 57

No. 8 UConn Huskies consecutive conference wins - 170

No. 10 Baylor Bears consecutive non-conference home wins - 67

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins - 24

Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive double-doubles - 15

No. 22 FGCU Eagles consecutive ASUN wins - 32

No. 22 FGCU Eagles consecutive road wins - 28

No. 20 BYU Cougars consecutive home wins - 27

No. 5 NC State Wolfpack consecutive Big Ten home wins - 14

Texas A&M Aggies consecutive wins vs. non-Power 5 opponents - 25

Surprises (rankings from last week)

Upsets

2/3/2022: Portland Pilots over No. 16 BYU Cougars, 75-64

Alex Fowler had 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Pilots.

Portland (No. 65 in the NET rankings) was not even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Feb. 8 bracketology, while BYU was a No. 6 seed.

PILOTS WIN!!! PILOTS WIN!!! That's the first home win for the Pilots over BYU since the 1997-98 season!!#WeArePortland | #GoPilots

2/6/2022: Florida State Seminoles over No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 70-65

This was FSU’s first-ever win over Notre Dame. It received 14 points and eight rebounds from Valencia Myers.

The Seminoles (No. 53 in the NET rankings) were not even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Feb. 8 bracketology, while the Irish were a No. 4 seed.

2/6/2022: Arizona State Sun Devils over No. 19 Oregon Ducks, 55-49

Jade Loville had 16 points for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State was a part of the “first four out” in ESPN’s Feb. 8 bracketology, while Oregon was a No. 4 seed.

Tempe is an upset town! @SunDevilWBB takes down No. 19 Oregon 55-49 to complete its weekend sweep of the Oregon schools.#ForksUp | #Pac12WBB

2/6/2022: Tulane Green Wave over South Florida Bulls, 67-55

Moon Ursin posted 18 points and six boards for the Green Wave, who had lost 19 in a row to the Bulls.

Tulane (No. 75 in the NET rankings) was not even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Feb. 8 bracketology, while South Florida was a No. 9 seed.

2/3/2022: Florida Gators over No. 7 Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 84-59

Kiara Smith had 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Gators and Tennessee suffered its largest margin of defeat to a team outside the Top 25 in the AP Poll era.

Florida was a No. 8 seed in ESPN’s Feb. 8 bracketology, while Tennessee was a No. 3 seed.

2/6/2022: Florida Gators over No. 14 Georgia Lady Bulldogs, 54-51

Florida reached five ranked wins for the first time since 2005-06. It had lost nine in a row to Georgia.

The Gators were a No. 8 seed in ESPN’s Feb. 8 bracketology, while the Lady Bulldogs were a No. 5 seed.

2/1/2022: No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish over No. 3 NC State Wolfpack, 69-66

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey picked up her first win over a Top 5 team. Maya Dodson notched a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Irish.

2/2/2022: No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners over No. 9 Baylor Bears, 78-77

Liz Scott made the game-winning layup with six seconds left. Teammate Madi Williams had 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. The Sooners won at Baylor’s place for the first time since 2009.

Close calls

2/1/2022: No. 4 Louisville Cardinals over Miami Hurricanes by just three

Miami (No. 71 in the NET rankings) wasn’t even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Feb. 8 bracketology, while Louisville was a No. 1 seed.

2/5/2022: No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners over West Virginia Mountaineers by just two in 2OT

West Virginia (No. 64 in the NET rankings) wasn’t even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Feb. 8 bracketology, while Oklahoma was a No. 3 seed.

2/3/2022: No. 17 Maryland Terrapins over Michigan State Spartans by just five

Maryland star point guard Ashley Owusu left this game in the second quarter with an injury. She is now day to day.

Michigan State (No. 63 in the NET rankings) wasn’t even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Feb. 8 bracketology, while Maryland was a No. 5 seed.

1/31/2022: No. 7 Tennessee Lady Volunteers over Arkansas Razorbacks by just three in OT

Arkansas was a No. 8 seed in ESPN’s Feb. 8 bracketology, while Tennessee was a No. 3 seed.

Other games of the week

2/3/2022: Green Bay Phoenix over Youngstown State Penguins, 70-69 (2OT)

2/5/2022: Long Beach State Beach over Cal Poly Mustangs, 65-64 (2OT)

2/5/2022: Kansas City Roos over Western Illinois Leathernecks, 87-85 (OT)

AP rankings (Feb. 7)

Oklahoma moved up six spots to No. 12, while Tennessee fell six spots to No. 13. Texas fell three spots to No. 16 and Georgia fell three spots to No. 17. Florida (No. 19) entered the rankings for the first time since Dec. 5, 2016. BYU fell four spots to No. 20, Oregon fell five spots to No. 24 and Iowa fell four spots to No. 25. Kansas State fell from No. 25 to the first team out.