No. 7 Tennessee, No. 10 UConn plow into key battle

The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Volunteers take on the No. 10 UConn Huskies in Hartford, Conn. on Sunday at noon. The teams are currently on different paths as the Lady Vols have lost two of their last three, while the Huskies are on a five-game winning streak.

Both teams will be looking to solidify their tournament positions. Tennessee is currently a No. 2 seed in ESPN’s bracketology, while UConn is a No. 3 seed.

The Huskies will be without their superstar, Paige Bueckers, for the 13th straight game. They just got No. 1 Hoop Gurlz recruit Azzi Fudd back two weeks ago. They will be relying on Christyn Williams (15.2 points per game), Caroline Ducharme (12.6 points per game), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10.2 points, 4.2 assists per game), Evina Westbrook (9.4 points, 3.5 assists per game) and Aaliyah Edwards (6.3 points per game) for offense.

You wear white ⬜, we'll bring the thundersticks.



Let's get the @XLCenter LOUD for tomorrow's @UConnWBB White Out game vs. Tennessee‼️ pic.twitter.com/0b4phDloJn — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) February 5, 2022

The Lady Volunteers will be trotting out their reliable core of Jordan Horston (15.6 points, 3.7 assists per game), Rae Burrell (10.1 points per game), Tamari Key (10 points per game) and Alexus Dye (9.3 points per game).

Game Information

No. 7 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (19-3, 8-2 SEC) vs. No. 10 UConn Huskies (14-4, 9-0 Big East)