No. 7 Tennessee, No. 10 UConn plow into key battle

The matchup between Jordan Horston of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and Evina Westbrook of the UConn Huskies should be important in this showdown.

By Avery Wiggins
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 09 Women’s - Creighton at UConn
Caroline Ducharme advances the basketball.
Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Volunteers take on the No. 10 UConn Huskies in Hartford, Conn. on Sunday at noon. The teams are currently on different paths as the Lady Vols have lost two of their last three, while the Huskies are on a five-game winning streak.

Both teams will be looking to solidify their tournament positions. Tennessee is currently a No. 2 seed in ESPN’s bracketology, while UConn is a No. 3 seed.

The Huskies will be without their superstar, Paige Bueckers, for the 13th straight game. They just got No. 1 Hoop Gurlz recruit Azzi Fudd back two weeks ago. They will be relying on Christyn Williams (15.2 points per game), Caroline Ducharme (12.6 points per game), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10.2 points, 4.2 assists per game), Evina Westbrook (9.4 points, 3.5 assists per game) and Aaliyah Edwards (6.3 points per game) for offense.

The Lady Volunteers will be trotting out their reliable core of Jordan Horston (15.6 points, 3.7 assists per game), Rae Burrell (10.1 points per game), Tamari Key (10 points per game) and Alexus Dye (9.3 points per game).

Game Information

No. 7 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (19-3, 8-2 SEC) vs. No. 10 UConn Huskies (14-4, 9-0 Big East)

When: Sunday, Feb. 6 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Hartford, CT

How to watch: FOX

Key to the matchup: Jordan Horston vs. Evina Westbrook. These women will be in charge of shepherding the offense for their respective teams. In the case of Westbrook, she will have a much tougher assignment as she is temporarily replacing Bueckers as the leader of the team on the court. However, Horston will have a much larger load on her shoulders in terms of scoring while Westbrook will have more opportunities to distribute to her teammates.

