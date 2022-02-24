Colorado Buffaloes Peanut Tuitele and Quay Miller opened Wednesday night’s second overtime between Colorado and the No. 25 Oregon Ducks with back-to-back layups and Nyara Sabally failed to tie the game at the line with four seconds remaining, allowing the Buffaloes (last four byes in ESPN’s bracketology) to hold on for an 86-83 win at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

Known for being the last team to lose a game this season, Colorado (19-7, 8-7 Pac-12) should be off the bubble and more solidly in the projected NCAA Tournament field with this win. The Buffaloes were one of just two teams to defeat nation champion Stanford last year, but missed the NCAA Tournament and are really hoping to set things straight by making it this year.

Big win Big celebration pic.twitter.com/vXgkIGVBZ2 — Colorado Women's Basketball (@CUBuffsWBB) February 24, 2022

The Buffaloes had a chance to win it in the first overtime, but Tameiya Sadler was unable to convert on a potential game-winning layup with a second left. Endyia Rogers had tied it at 80 with a layup at the 28-second mark.

The Ducks made an incredible comeback in the fourth quarter. They were down 11 with 1:34 to play before Sabally went on a personal 7-0 run capped by a 3-point play that cut it to 70-66 with 57 seconds remaining. Sabally was able to score those seven points so quickly because of two Colorado turnovers, including one on a Te-Hina Paopao steal that came just five seconds after Sabally free throws.

The Ducks closed regulation on a 6-2 run featuring two free throws from Paopao and four points from Rogers, who tied the game at 72 with two free throws at 14 seconds remaining.

Colorado won with a balanced scoring effort. Jaylyn Sherrod (eight assists, 9-of-14 from the line, 43 minutes) led the way with 17 points, while Mya Hollingshed (10 rebounds, three assists) and Lesila Finau (3-of-7 from deep) had 15, Miller had 11, Tuitele (six rebounds, four assists, four blocks, 42 minutes) had 10, Frida Formann (two steals) had nine and Kindyll Wetta had six.

Rogers (10-of-18 from the field) played a game-high 45 minutes and scored a game-high 28 points in defeat. She added six boards and four helpers. Sabally (8-of-12 from the field) was good for 22 points, 11 boards, three assists and three blocks in 42 minutes. Ahlise Hurst chipped in with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Paopao (10 points) led the Ducks with six assists. Hurst was 4-of-9 from distance and Rogers was 4-of-11.

Oregon attempted 37 threes as a team, making 11. Colorado won points in the paint 46-30.

The Ducks fell to 18-10 (10-6 Pac-12) and are in danger of falling out of the rankings next week. They were receiving votes on Feb. 14 and were No. 24 on Feb. 7. They could also fall in bracketology, where they are currently a No. 5 seed.