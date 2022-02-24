As the regular season winds down, the No. 16 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (21-6, 10-4 SEC) are fighting to stay in the top four in the SEC. Their Thursday night opponent, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-11), have a losing record in the SEC (6-8) and have lost four of their last five.

The Bulldogs are currently in ESPN’s projected NCAA Tournament field as a No. 11 seed, but are on the bubble and could really use a big-time win to improve their resume.

Thursday night action on deck.



Jordan Horston, who powers the Lady Vols, is out indefinitely with a fractured dislocation in her left elbow. The Lady Vols are much weaker without her as she leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and minutes played. The junior guard has been nothing short of spectacular for the team. But she wasn’t single-handedly carrying the team. Center Tamari Key is nearly averaging a double-double with 10 points and 8.1 rebounds. She also rejects 3.7 shots per game.

The Bulldogs need a huge game from their star player Anastasia Hayes. She’s been fantastic in SEC play, averaging 20.8 points on 50 percent shooting from the field. Unfortunately for Mississippi State, Hayes’ performances if 21, 17 and 14 points over the last three games were not enough to put the team win column.

The Bulldogs also need to find a way to win the rebounding battle to pull off the upset. They’ve been struggling to grab boards, using a four-guard starting lineup.

Game Information

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 16 Tennessee Lady Volunteers