Preview: No. 7 UConn faces off with bubble team Marquette

On Wednesday night, The No. 7 UConn Huskies will play their second of three-straight conference home games, this time against the Marquette Golden Eagles. The Huskies enter having won five of their last six games as they continue to play without Paige Bueckers. The Golden Eagles enter having lost three of their last four games.

UConn leads the Big East Conference while Marquette is fifth. Both teams have a lot on the line as UConn is a No. 3 seed and Marquette is on the bubble of ESPN’s bracketology.

This game will be a battle of the talented trios, as the Huskies trot out their reliable core of Christyn Williams (15.2 points per game), Azzi Fudd (12.7 points per game) and Caroline Ducharme (12.3 points per game).

Meanwhile, on the other side of the court, the Golden Eagles will be led by Lauren Van Kleunen (13.3 points per game), Karissa McLaughlin (12.4 points per game) and Jordan King (11.7 points per game).

Game Information

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-8, 11-6 Big East) vs. No. 7 UConn Huskies (19-5, 13-1 Big East)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hartford, CT

How to watch: SNY

Key to the matchup: Jordan King vs. Azzi Fudd. The junior up against the freshman. Both will be charged with slowing the other down while also managing to score on the other end. Fudd’s shooting prowess will give her an advantage, but King’s ability to draw fouls will definitely come in handy to get Fudd and her teammates in foul trouble.