“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Feb. 20.

Milestones/accomplishments

2/16/2022: Ashley Joens of the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones became the all-time leading scorer in program history. She now has 2,184 career points, compared to Angie Welle’s second-place 2,149. Her scoring average of 18.6 is also first place in Iowa State history.

2/20/2022: Aisha Sheppard of the No. 23 Virginia Tech Hokies reached 1,792 career points. She is now the program’s scoring leader.

2/16/2022: Rori Harmon of the No. 11 Texas Longhorns reached 100 assists on the season. She is the seventh Longhorn freshman to accomplish the feat.

2/18/2022: The No. 2 Stanford Cardinal won the Pac-12 regular season title.

2/20/2022: Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks reached 19-consecutive double-doubles, tying Sylvia Fowles (LSU) for most in a row in the history of the SEC. The Gamecocks are now guaranteed at least a share of the SEC regular-season title. They played in front of the sixth sellout crowd in program history and hauled in a Dawn Staley era-record 31 offensive rebounds. For eight years in a row, South Carolina has led the country in attendance.

2/20/2022: The No. 3 NC State Wolfpack are now guaranteed at least a share of the ACC regular-season title, something they hadn’t accomplished since 1990.

2/20/2022: Junior Tamari Key of the No. 16 Tennessee Lady Volunteers put herself in second place in program blocks (257) with 10. She is 18 behind first-place Candace Parker. She is also tied for second for the program’s single-season block record with 99. Kellie Cain once rejected 113 shots in a season for the Lady Vols. Key has seven career games with seven-plus blocks.

2/19/2022: The No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers scored 42 points in a single quarter, setting a Big Ten record. It was in the fourth quarter of a loss to the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes.

2/16/2022: The No. 5 Baylor Bears reached 20 wins for the 22nd time in a row.

2/19/2022: Graduate student Jordan Lewis of Baylor played in her 156th career game, putting her in second place in the NCAA.

2/17/2022: The No. 13 Maryland Terrapins reached 20 wins for the 18th time in a row.

2/19/2022: Iowa State achieved a tie for its best 26-game start at 22-4. It made 16 threes against the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners, tying the record for most treys made on Oklahoma in conference play.

2/17/2022: NC State won its 15th ACC game, a program record. Their 37 points in the third quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons was a program record for points in an ACC quarter.

2/20/2022: The No. 4 Louisville Cardinals achieved their first undefeated home slate in a regular season since moving to the KFC Yum Center in 2010.

2/14/2022: The No. 15 Florida Gators picked up their sixth SEC road win, their most since 2000-01.

2/17/2022: South Carolina outrebounded the Auburn Tigers by 37, the second-largest margin in Dawn Staley’s time as the team’s head coach.

2/17/2022: Senior Rae Burrell of the No. 16 Tennessee Lady Volunteers made it to 1,000 career points.

2/17/2022: Graduate student Kerstie Phills of the No. 24 FGCU Eagles made it to 1,000 career points.

2/17/2022: Teri Moren, head coach of Indiana, recorded her 100th win at the Hoosiers’ home arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

2/19/2022: Iowa defeated then-No. 5 Indiana for its first Top 5 victory away from home since Dec. 6, 1992.

Streak tracker

No. 7 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games - 28

No. 4 Louisville Cardinals consecutive weeks in Top 10 - 91 (longest active streak in the nation)

No. 4 Louisville Cardinals consecutive weeks in Top 25 - 120

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive weeks in Top 10 - 60

No. 5 Baylor Bears consecutive non-conference home wins - 67

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins - 29

Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive double-doubles - 19

No. 24 FGCU Eagles consecutive road wins - 29 (longest active streak in the nation)

No. 19 BYU Cougars consecutive home wins - 30

No. 3 NC State Wolfpack consecutive ACC home wins - 17

Texas A&M Aggies consecutive wins vs. non-Power 5 opponents - 25

Surprises (rankings from last week)

Upsets

2/20/2022: Auburn Tigers over No. 21 Georgia Lady Bulldogs, 65-60

Honesty Scott-Grayson had 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals for the Tigers, who are No. 89 in the NET rankings and were not even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Feb. 22 bracketology. Georgia (No. 22 in the NET rankings) was a No. 6 seed.

2/16/2022: Texas Tech Lady Raiders over No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners, 97-87

Vivian Gray reached 2,000 career points with 35 for the Lady Raiders in this one.

Texas Tech (No. 70 in the NET rankings) was not even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Feb. 22 bracketology, while Oklahoma (No. 34 in the NET rankings) was a No. 3 seed.

2/17/2022: Alabama Crimson Tide over No. 12 Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 74-64

Megan Abrams had 27 points for the Crimson Tide, who are No. 61 in the NET rankings and were not even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Feb. 22 bracketology. The Lady Vols (No. 17 in the NET rankings) were a No. 4 seed.

Karla Erjavec had 12 points for the Hurricanes, who were a part of the “last four in” in ESPN’s Feb. 22 bracketology. The Yellow Jackets were a No. 6 seed.

Johanna Teder had 21 points for the Cougars, who were a No. 10 seed in ESPN’s Feb. 22 bracketology. Arizona was a No. 2 seed.

2/17/2022: No. 24 UNC Tar Heels over No. 3 Louisville Cardinals, 66-65

UNC was a No. 5 seed in ESPN’s Feb. 22 bracketology, while Louisville was a No. 1 seed.

2/14/2022: Nebraska Cornhuskers over No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers, 72-55

Nebraska, which was receiving votes last week, was a No. 7 seed in ESPN’s Feb. 22 bracketology, while Indiana was a No. 4 seed.

2/19/2022: No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes over No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers, 96-91

Caitlin Clark had 18 points and 12 assists for the Hawkeyes, who were a No. 5 seed in ESPN’s Feb. 22 bracketology. Indiana was a No. 4 seed.

2/16/2022: No. 14 Texas Longhorns over No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones, 73-48

Rori Harmon had 20 points, six rebounds, nine assists and six steals for the Longhorns, who were a No. 3 seed in ESPN’s Feb. 22 bracketology. The Cyclones were a No. 2 seed.

Close calls

2/20/2022: No. 2 Stanford Cardinal over Oregon Ducks by just four

Oregon was a No. 5 seed in ESPN’s Feb. 22 bracketology, while Stanford was a No. 1 seed.

Other news

Guard Jordan Horston, Tennessee’s leader in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals, has a fractured dislocation of her left elbow and is out indefinitely, coach Kellie Harper said Saturday.

Nebraska associate head coach Chuck Love has been suspended with pay, the athletic department announced Saturday.

No reason for the suspension was given.

Texas A&M announced on Thursday that its basketball court will be named in honor of retiring coach Gary Blair.

Other games of the week

2/20/2022: Creighton Bluejays over Seton Hall Pirates, 97-91 (2OT)

2/20/2022: Alabama Crimson Tide over Texas A&M Aggies, 81-79 (2OT)

2/17/2022: UNC Greensboro Spartans over Chattanooga Mocs, 63-61 (OT)

Other top performances

2/19/2022: Dyaisha Fair — 36 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Buffalo Bulls in a win over the Miami (OH) Redhawks.

2/19/2022: Haley Cavinder — 30 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Fresno State Bulldogs in a loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

2/19/2022: Jordyn Dawson — 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks for the Akron Zips in a win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

2/17/2022: Ioanna Krimili — 38 points and five assists for the San Francisco Dons in a win over the Portland Pilots.

2/16/2022: Kendell Heremaia — 35 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Fordham Rams in a loss to the UMass Minutewomen.