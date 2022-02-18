The No. 19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish had lost two of their last three and were coming off a 26-point loss to No. 3 Louisville, but bounced back Thursday night at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta by defeating the defensively dominant Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (No. 16) 72-66 in overtime.

With the win, the Fighting Irish moved a game ahead of the Yellow Jackets in the ACC standings. Notre Dame currently occupies fourth place and the top four teams receive double byes in the ACC Tournament.

Yellow Jacket guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen made a jumper to tie the game with 18 seconds left and then stole the ball from Olivia Miles with two seconds remaining to complete a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback and force overtime.

OT was close throughout, with Lahtinen missing a 3-point attempt that would have cut it to one at 19 ticks to go. After that Notre Dame’s Dara Mabrey made 1-of-2 free throws with 13 seconds left, Georgia Tech’s Sarah Bates missed a three with five seconds remaining and Fighting Irish freshman Sonia Citron made 1-of-2 freebies with just two seconds left on the clock.

Miles led Notre Dame (20-6, 11-4 ACC) with 18 points, eight assists and three steals. Maddy Westbeld (10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks), Citron (10 points, 11 rebounds, four assists) and Maya Dodson (11 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks) all just barely notched double-doubles to also aid the winning cause.

In @ndwbb’s OT win over Georgia Tech, freshman @oliviamiles06 had 18 points and 8 assists for the Irish. According to @ESPNStatsInfo, this was eighth game this season Miles has had at least 15 points and 5 assists - more than any other @accwbb player. — Mechelle Voepel (@MechelleV) February 18, 2022

Maj-Lahtinen dropped a game-high 24 points in defeat, while teammate Lorela Cubaj added 10 points, 15 rebounds and two steals.

Miles was 7-of-13 from the field (2-of-5 from deep) and Irish junior guard Anaya Peoples was 4-of-5. Maj-Lahtinen was 9-of-18 from the field (3-of-8) from deep, while Bates took all her shots from downtown and went 4-of-8 for 12 points.

Notre Dame did well on the boards, winning 49-35 (11-4 offensive). It also won points in the paint (44-22) and second chance points (12-5). Both teams shot under 65 percent from the free throw line.

The Irish next play Clemson (9-17, 3-12 ACC) and then get another shot at Louisville, this time at home, to close out the season.

Georgia Tech (19-7, 10-5 ACC) has now lost three of its last four and the win was against lowly Clemson in overtime. The Yellow Jackets wrap up their regular season with matchups against the ACC Florida schools (Miami on Sunday and Florida State next Thursday). The Hurricanes are 15-10 (8-7 ACC), while the Seminoles are 14-11 (8-7 ACC).