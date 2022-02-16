“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Feb. 13.

Milestones/accomplishments

2/13/2022:

￼Virginia Tech’s Aisha Sheppard has broken the ACC record for career 3-point field goals, surpassing Asia Durr’s mark. pic.twitter.com/lTLiYMuFH9 — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 13, 2022

2/7/2022: NC State Wolfpack nation raised $324,087.75 for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund through the 17th annual Play4Kay Game.

2/12/2022: Emily Ryan of the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones dished out a program-record 17 assists, the Cyclones tied their best 3-point total ever with 19 and Ashley Joens (32 points, 14 rebounds) reached fourth place in program rebounds with 974. The team also achieved its best 24-game start.

2/13/2022: Naz Hillmon of the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines reached 2,000 career points and 45 career double-doubles, putting her alone in first place in program history in the latter category.

2/9/2022: The Oregon Ducks held the Washington State Cougars to 17.5-percent shooting from the field (a program best) and 30 points (second-best in program history).

2/10/2022: The No. 12 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (21-4) are 44-for-48 reaching 20 wins in a season.

2/12/2022:

Another 2️⃣0️⃣-win season for the



Tara VanDerveer becomes just the second coach in women's college basketball history to reach the 20-win plateau 37 times #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/BET7PSK0Lz — Stanford Women’s Basketball (@StanfordWBB) February 13, 2022

2/10/2022: Kim Mulkey, head coach of the No. 11 LSU Tigers (21-4) is 22-for-22 reaching 20 wins in a season.

2/10/2022: Jeff Judkins, head coach of the No. 20 BYU Cougars, reached 450 career wins.

2/9/2022:

.



With 12 vs. Colgate last night, the Mountain Hawks broke the previous record set in 2010-11 and again in 2016-17 (212) for 3-pointers made as a team in a single-season. #GoLehigh | #SoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/Knodd2wBoO — Lehigh Women's Basketball (@LehighWBB) February 10, 2022

2/10/2022: The No. 17 Florida Gators defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 73-64. They had never beaten Mississippi State, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Georgia in one slate before this year. Gators fourth-year player Kiki Smith reached sixth place in program assists. She now has 410 career helpers.

2/10/2022:

With her last offensive board and put-back, @aa_boston now holds the program record for career double-doubles vs. @SEC opponents! pic.twitter.com/CbI1VQ2fpN — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) February 11, 2022

2/9/2022:

.@CaitlinClark22 with her 20th career 30-point game❗



The most by any player in D-1 over the last two seasons @IowaWBB pic.twitter.com/TN5jVVdyMk — espnW (@espnW) February 10, 2022

2/9/2022: Ali Patberg, in her fourth season playing for the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers, reached ninth place in program scoring. She dropped a season-high 26 points, went 9-of-15 from the field and went 4-of-9 from distance.

2/11/2022: Sophomore Cameron Brink of the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal reached ninth place in program blocks, recording a career-high six. She now has 142 career rejections.

2/13/2022: No. 4 NC State (14-1 ACC) is off to its best conference start in the Wes Moore era and has tied its record for most ACC wins.

2/7/2022: Khayla Pointer of the No. 11 LSU Tigers posted 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists for her second triple-double this season. Only she and Cornelia Gayden have worn the LSU uniform on the women’s side and gotten two triple-doubles.

Streak tracker

No. 10 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games - 28

No. 3 Louisville Cardinals consecutive weeks in Top 10 - 90 (longest active streak in the nation)

No. 3 Louisville Cardinals consecutive weeks in Top 25 - 119

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive weeks in Top 10 - 59

No. 7 Baylor Bears consecutive non-conference home wins - 67

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins - 27

Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive double-doubles - 17

No. 25 FGCU Eagles consecutive road wins - 28

No. 20 BYU Cougars consecutive home wins - 28

No. 4 NC State Wolfpack consecutive Big Ten home wins - 15

Texas A&M Aggies consecutive wins vs. non-Power 5 opponents - 25

Surprises (rankings from last week)

Upsets

2/9/2022: Villanova Wildcats over No. 8 UConn Huskies, 72-69

This broke UConn’s 169-game winning streak in conference games (Big East and AAC). The Huskies hadn’t lost in conference play since 2013 and hadn’t lost to Villanova since 2004. They hadn’t lost to the Wildcats at home since 1993. Villanova head coach Denise Dillon and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley are the only two individuals who have conquered UConn while playing and coaching.

Brianna Herlihy (15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals) put up the best stat line for the Wildcats.

Villanova was part of the “next four out” in ESPN’s Feb. 15 bracketology, while UConn was a No. 3 seed.

Statement dub in Hartford‼️✌️ pic.twitter.com/ntJmDlrntJ — Villanova WBB (@novawbb) February 10, 2022

2/12/2022: Stetson Hatters over No. 22 FGCU Eagles, 58-55

Stetson head coach Lynn Bria reached 400 career wins with this upset. The Eagles had won a national-best 15 games in a row and 33 in a row in conference play.

Tatiana Streun made it a 3-point game with a layup at 30 seconds remaining and FGCU was unable to score after that. Kiya Turner turned in a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double and added three assists for the winners.

Stetson (No. 160 in the NET rankings) was not even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Feb. 15 bracketology, while FGCU (No. 36 in the NET rankings) was a No. 8 seed.

2/10/2022: Michigan State Spartans over No. 4 Michigan Wolverines, 63-57

Nia Clouden dropped 20 points and dished out four assists for the Spartans.

Michigan State (No. 59 in the NET rankings) was not even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Feb. 15 bracketology, while Michigan (No. 15 in the NET rankings) was a No. 2 seed.

2/13/2022: Northwestern Wildcats over No. 4 Michigan Wolverines, 71-69 (2OT)

This was Northwestern’s first win over a Top 5 team since Jan. 5, 2016. A Veronica Burton steal followed by two Burton free throws with three seconds remaining in double overtime won the game. Burton finished with 13 points, eight boards and a career-high 13 assists.

The Wildcats were a part of the “next four out” in ESPN’s Feb. 15 bracketology, while the Wolverines were a No. 2 seed.

2/13/2022: Oregon State Beavers over No. 24 Oregon Ducks, 68-62

Talia von Oelhoffen had 23 points for the Beavers, who were a part of the “last four in” in ESPN’s Feb. 15 bracketology. The Ducks were a No. 5 seed.

Georgia Amoore posted 21 points, six assists and two steals for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech, which was receiving a single vote last week, is actually now ahead of Georgia Tech in ESPN’s bracketology (updated Feb. 15). It is a No. 5 seed; the Yellow Jackets are a No. 6 seed.

Close calls

2/7/2022: No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes over Rutgers Scarlet Knights by just four

The Scarlet Knights (No. 143 in the NET rankings) were not even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Feb. 15 bracketology, while the Buckeyes (No. 28 in the NET rankings) were a No. 6 seed.

2/13/2022: No. 11 GeorgiaTech Yellow Jackets over Clemson Tigers in OT

Clemson (No. 116 in the NET rankings) wasn’t even included in ESPN’s Feb. 15 bracketology, while Georgia Tech (No. 21 in the NET rankings) was a No. 6 seed.

2/9/2022: No. 16 Texas Longhorns over Texas Tech Lady Raiders by just five

Texas Tech (No. 72 in the NET rankings) wasn’t even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Feb. 15 bracketology, while Texas (No. 8 in the NET rankings) was a No. 4 seed.

2/10/2022: No. 5 NC State Wolfpack over Boston College Eagles in OT

The Eagles were a part of the “last four in” in ESPN’s Feb. 15 bracketology, while the Wolfpack were a No. 1 seed.

2/13/2022: No. 6 Arizona Wildcats over Arizona State Sun Devils by just four

Arizona State was a No. 11 seed in ESPN’s Feb. 15 bracketology, while Arizona was a No. 2 seed.

Other news

2/8/2022:

A college athletes advocacy group filed a labor complaint Tuesday afternoon asserting that the federal government should view all FBS-level football players and Division I men's and women's basketball players as employees of their schools.https://t.co/vxxi2GKopD — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 8, 2022

Other games of the week

2/10/2022: New Mexico State Aggies over Dixie State Trailblazers, 84-82 (3OT)

2/10/2022: Texas State Bobcats over Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 72-71 (OT)

2/10/2022: Georgia Southern Eagles over Appalachian State Mountaineers, 82-80 (OT)

Other top performances

2/12/2022: Shaylee Gonzales — 35 points, six assists and seven steals for the No. 20 BYU Cougars in a win over the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

2/7/2022: Darian White — 32 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals for the Montana State Bobcats in a win over the Idaho Vandals.

2/9/2022: Dyaisha Fair — 38 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Buffalo Bulls in a win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

2/10/2022: Terren Ward — 32 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Georgia Southern Eagles in their overtime win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

2/12/2022: Ataiya Bridges — 34 points, seven assists and three steals for the Texas Southern Tigers in a win over the Grambling Lady Tigers.

New AP rankings (Feb. 14)

A pair of Big 12 teams (No. 6 Iowa State and No. 7 Baylor) moved up three spots, while another (the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners) fell three. No. 9 Michigan and No. 16 Georgia Tech both fell five spots. LSU moved up three spots to No. 11 and Ohio State moved up three spots to No. 18. The Georgia Lady Bulldogs fell four spots to No. 21, the Iowa Hawkeyes rose three spots to No. 22 and FGCU fell three spots to No. 25. Virginia Tech entered the rankings at No. 23 as it beat the now-No. 24 UNC Tar Heels in addition to its upset win over Georgia Tech. Previously-No. 24 Oregon fell out of the rankings.