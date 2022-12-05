Around the NCAAW Weekly: Caitlin Clark the new Big Ten triple-double queen

“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Dec. 4:

Milestones/accomplishments

12/4/2022: Caitlin Clark of the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes reached first place in Big Ten career triple-doubles with her seventh (22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists). The Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 102-71.

- @CaitlinClark22 is now the Big Ten record holder for career triple-doubles. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/wy0M30S2fa — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) December 4, 2022

12/1/2022: Clark scored more points than had ever been scored by a single player in a single game at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena, finishing with 45. The Hawkeyes lost to the No. 12 NC State Wolfpack 94-81.

11/28/2022:

With their latest No. 1 AP ranking, South Carolina is now alone at 4th-most all-time, with 48.https://t.co/1FKx03vjNl https://t.co/T5vplE9bSN — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) November 28, 2022

12/4/2022:

Rutgers dedicated its court to former coach C. Vivian Stringer on Sunday before the team's game against No. 4 Ohio State.

https://t.co/HUvMzdBvUh — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 4, 2022

11/30/2022: The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes beat the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals 96-77 in Louisville. The Cards hadn’t lost a non-conference game at home in 48 tries. The Buckeyes notched 13 steals and forced 24 turnovers to give them at least 10 steals and at least 20 miscues caused in every one of their first seven games of the season. The steal streak was snapped on Sunday when the Buckeyes recorded nine steals in an 82-70 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The turnover streak was extended to eight games as the Scarlet Knights turned the ball over 21 times. The Buckeyes’ 10-plus-steal streak extended back to the last game of the 2021-22 season.

12/4/2022: Kim Barnes Arico led her No. 17 Michigan Wolverines to a 77-66 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats, becoming the 16th head coach to make it to 100 Big Ten wins.

12/1/2022: The No. 16 Utah Utes defeated the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes 109-42. They had never won by that much (67 points) on the road. Ute forward Alissa Pili (season-high 28 points) went 12-of-16 from the field and did so in only 16 minutes.

12/2/2022: Maddy Siegrist of the No. 25 Villanova Wildcats reached 2,032 career points to put her at No. 2 in program scoring. She added 29 points on Sunday and now has 2,061 for her career.

12/1/2022: Georgia Amoore of the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies notched a 24-point, 10-rebound, 11-assist triple-double in an 85-54 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

A in program history, @georgia_amoore lands the Hokies first-ever triple double with 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds #NCAAWBB x @HokiesWBB pic.twitter.com/EvvRdUulz9 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) December 2, 2022

12/3/2022: Te-Hina Paopao had eight assists and zero turnovers in a 90-51 win over the Portland Pilots; her assist/turnover ratio is currently 10.3.

12/4/2022: The No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs made 13-of-13 free throws to improve to 23-of-23 over their last two games. Two consecutive perfect performances at the stripe matches a program best. The Bulldogs won the first of the two games, 71-59 over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday, and lost 84-63 to Stanford on Sunday.

Streak tracker

No. 3 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 17

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 7

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins — 34

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 29

No. 12 NC State Wolfpack consecutive ACC home wins — 17

Surprises

Upsets

12/4/2022: Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders over No. 18 Louisville Cardinals, 67-49

Savannah Wheeler had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Lady Raiders.

12/4/2022: St. John’s Red Storm over No. 13 Creighton Bluejays, 66-62

Jayla Everett had 20 points for the Red Storm.

12/4/2022: Nebraska Cornhuskers over No. 20 Maryland Terrapins, 90-67

The Huskers hadn’t beaten the Terps in their last 15 tries. Jaz Shelley had 29 points, five assist and three steals for the winners.

Sammie Puisis had 25 points for the Bulls.

12/4/2022: Seton Hall Pirates over No. 24 Marquette Golden Eagles, 82-78

Lauren Park-Lane notched 31 points and seven helpers for the Pirates.

12/1/2022: No. 20 Maryland Terrapins over No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 74-72

This one ended on a Diamond Miller buzzer-beater from mid-range that drew praise from Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Aye Diamond Miller, u a killer for that Dirk fade at the buzzer, good win Terps — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 2, 2022

Miller responded to Durant’s tweet by saying:

The fact that he’s in the NBA and he supports women’s basketball is extremely huge. ... People need to watch us because we all can ball and we all are talented.

Miller’s 31 points, 12 boards and five helpers gave her Maryland’s first 30-12-5 performance since March 8, 2013 (Alyssa Thomas). Her teammate, senior Lavender Briggs, made it to 1,000 career points.

12/4/2022: No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish over No. 3 UConn Huskies, 74-60

Olivia Miles had 21 points, eight boards, four helpers and two steals for the Irish. UConn star Azzi Fudd sustained a knee injury during the game. She returned, but only played 13 minutes.

Close calls

11/29/2022: No. 11 LSU Tigers over SE Louisiana Lady Lions, 63-55

12/4/2022: No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies over RV (12 points) Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 59-56

Other news

11/28/2022:

We are saddened to hear that Donna Abbott - a member of the 2022 @WVUSports Hall of Fame Class - has passed away.



Donna will be deeply missed by the entire Mountaineer women’s basketball family.



Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mountaineer pic.twitter.com/ZHbEdRv6xr — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) November 28, 2022

11/29/2022:

The Connecticut Sun have hired Darius Taylor as general manager, the team announced Tuesday.



The move comes shortly after the Sun announced former Indiana Fever and Vanderbilt coach Stephanie White as their new head coach.https://t.co/OySYKMXMfe — The Athletic WBB (@TheAthleticWBB) November 29, 2022

11/28/2022:

The ACC, SEC and ESPN have announced the formation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for men's and women's basketball, starting during the 2023-24 season.https://t.co/CZ1R0jB7Qz — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) November 28, 2022

12/1/2022:

Her Legacy Will Never Fade



Seimone Augustus’ statue will be unveiled on Sunday, January 15 prior to LSU’s game against Auburn!



https://t.co/zIdymBTHKL pic.twitter.com/e8tSlzBAGE — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) December 1, 2022

11/28/2022:

A legend gets his due.



Beginning in February, Montana’s basketball teams will play on Robin Selvig Court.



Congratulations to one of the best to ever do it.



The story: https://t.co/BHk09QTxxT pic.twitter.com/rSwdwaPL1w — Montana Lady Griz (@MontanaGrizWBB) November 28, 2022

12/4/2022:

Tennessee leading scorer Rickea Jackson did not play in a 59-56 loss to No. 9 Virginia Tech, an absence Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper said was a coach's decision and added, "That'll be indefinite." https://t.co/rWLzZYravw — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 5, 2022

11/29/2022:

Congratulations to @Arike_O and @sabrina_i20 on being named to the 2023 @Forbes 30 Under 30: Sports Category pic.twitter.com/jugrsOWc5f — WNBA (@WNBA) November 29, 2022

12/3/2022:

Payton Verhulst in the portal out of Louisville, source familiar to the situation says. Sophomore should have 3 years of eligibility left.



Was the No. 12 recruit in the 2021 class, per ESPN. Kansas native was an All-ACC Freshman Team selection last season. #ncaaW @TheNextHoops — Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) December 4, 2022

Other games of the week

11/29/2022: Northern Colorado Bears over Colorado State Rams, 102-91 (3OT)

Gabi Fields had 36 points and three assists for the Bears.

12/3/2022: Minnesota Golden Gophers over Penn State Lady Lions, 98-96 (2OT)

Makenna Marissa had 34 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in defeat.

12/4/2022: Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners over Omaha Mavericks, 69-68 (OT)

Other top performances

12/3/2022: Beyonce Bea — 34 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block for the Idaho Vandals in a loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack

11/30/2022: Frannie Hottinger — 34 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal for the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in a win over the Rider Broncos

12/4/2022: Kacie Borowicz — 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in a win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles

12/1/2022: Julie Pospisilova — 32 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Wisconsin Badgers in a loss to the Florida State Seminoles

11/30/2022: Destiny Howell — 34 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Howard Bison in a win over the American Eagles