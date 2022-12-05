 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Around the NCAAW Weekly: Caitlin Clark the new Big Ten triple-double queen

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes has mesmerized us from the jump and to nobody’s surprise now holds the Big Ten record for triple-doubles.

The sky is the limit for Caitlin Clark.
“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Dec. 4:

Milestones/accomplishments

12/4/2022: Caitlin Clark of the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes reached first place in Big Ten career triple-doubles with her seventh (22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists). The Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 102-71.

12/1/2022: Clark scored more points than had ever been scored by a single player in a single game at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena, finishing with 45. The Hawkeyes lost to the No. 12 NC State Wolfpack 94-81.

11/30/2022: The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes beat the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals 96-77 in Louisville. The Cards hadn’t lost a non-conference game at home in 48 tries. The Buckeyes notched 13 steals and forced 24 turnovers to give them at least 10 steals and at least 20 miscues caused in every one of their first seven games of the season. The steal streak was snapped on Sunday when the Buckeyes recorded nine steals in an 82-70 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The turnover streak was extended to eight games as the Scarlet Knights turned the ball over 21 times. The Buckeyes’ 10-plus-steal streak extended back to the last game of the 2021-22 season.

12/4/2022: Kim Barnes Arico led her No. 17 Michigan Wolverines to a 77-66 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats, becoming the 16th head coach to make it to 100 Big Ten wins.

12/1/2022: The No. 16 Utah Utes defeated the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes 109-42. They had never won by that much (67 points) on the road. Ute forward Alissa Pili (season-high 28 points) went 12-of-16 from the field and did so in only 16 minutes.

12/2/2022: Maddy Siegrist of the No. 25 Villanova Wildcats reached 2,032 career points to put her at No. 2 in program scoring. She added 29 points on Sunday and now has 2,061 for her career.

12/1/2022: Georgia Amoore of the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies notched a 24-point, 10-rebound, 11-assist triple-double in an 85-54 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

12/3/2022: Te-Hina Paopao had eight assists and zero turnovers in a 90-51 win over the Portland Pilots; her assist/turnover ratio is currently 10.3.

12/4/2022: The No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs made 13-of-13 free throws to improve to 23-of-23 over their last two games. Two consecutive perfect performances at the stripe matches a program best. The Bulldogs won the first of the two games, 71-59 over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday, and lost 84-63 to Stanford on Sunday.

Streak tracker

No. 3 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 17

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 7

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins — 34

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 29

No. 12 NC State Wolfpack consecutive ACC home wins — 17

Surprises

Upsets

12/4/2022: Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders over No. 18 Louisville Cardinals, 67-49

Savannah Wheeler had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Lady Raiders.

12/4/2022: St. John’s Red Storm over No. 13 Creighton Bluejays, 66-62

Jayla Everett had 20 points for the Red Storm.

12/4/2022: Nebraska Cornhuskers over No. 20 Maryland Terrapins, 90-67

The Huskers hadn’t beaten the Terps in their last 15 tries. Jaz Shelley had 29 points, five assist and three steals for the winners.

12/2/2022: South Florida Bulls over No. 22 Texas Longhorns, 70-65

Sammie Puisis had 25 points for the Bulls.

12/4/2022: Seton Hall Pirates over No. 24 Marquette Golden Eagles, 82-78

Lauren Park-Lane notched 31 points and seven helpers for the Pirates.

12/1/2022: No. 20 Maryland Terrapins over No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 74-72

This one ended on a Diamond Miller buzzer-beater from mid-range that drew praise from Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Miller responded to Durant’s tweet by saying:

The fact that he’s in the NBA and he supports women’s basketball is extremely huge. ... People need to watch us because we all can ball and we all are talented.

Miller’s 31 points, 12 boards and five helpers gave her Maryland’s first 30-12-5 performance since March 8, 2013 (Alyssa Thomas). Her teammate, senior Lavender Briggs, made it to 1,000 career points.

12/4/2022: No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish over No. 3 UConn Huskies, 74-60

Olivia Miles had 21 points, eight boards, four helpers and two steals for the Irish. UConn star Azzi Fudd sustained a knee injury during the game. She returned, but only played 13 minutes.

Close calls

11/29/2022: No. 11 LSU Tigers over SE Louisiana Lady Lions, 63-55

12/4/2022: No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers over Illinois Fighting Illini, 65-61

12/4/2022: No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies over RV (12 points) Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 59-56

Other news

Other games of the week

11/29/2022: Northern Colorado Bears over Colorado State Rams, 102-91 (3OT)

Gabi Fields had 36 points and three assists for the Bears.

12/3/2022: Minnesota Golden Gophers over Penn State Lady Lions, 98-96 (2OT)

Makenna Marissa had 34 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in defeat.

12/4/2022: Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners over Omaha Mavericks, 69-68 (OT)

Other top performances

12/3/2022: Beyonce Bea — 34 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block for the Idaho Vandals in a loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack

11/30/2022: Frannie Hottinger — 34 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal for the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in a win over the Rider Broncos

12/4/2022: Kacie Borowicz — 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in a win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles

12/1/2022: Julie Pospisilova — 32 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Wisconsin Badgers in a loss to the Florida State Seminoles

11/30/2022: Destiny Howell — 34 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Howard Bison in a win over the American Eagles

