Preview: No. 7 Notre Dame hosts No. 3 UConn in game of the week

Every so often, we get a game with the makings of a classic during the NCAA regular season. On Sunday, we have a must-see between the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 3 UConn Huskies in South Bend, Indiana. After this game, one team will solidify itself as a title contender and the other will have more questions than answers.

The Fighting Irish just lost a close game against No. 20 Maryland, 74-72, and will be looking to redeem themselves from that defeat with a win on Sunday. It will be easier said than done since UConn is as loaded as ever and is undefeated six games in. To pull off the upset, the guard trio of Sonia Citron, Olivia Miles and Dara Mabrey will have to perform at their best. Also, center Lauren Ebo will need to step up and give the Irish the contributions they need from the bench. Luckily for Notre Dame, it is at home and getting a road win at Purcell Pavilion is no easy task. Perhaps home court, elite guard play and good bench production from the bigs will be enough to get the win.

UConn is often a top team, but not many had them being this good this early into the season. They are unbeaten and look unbeatable, with Azzi Fudd taking a sophomore jump and averaging 24 points a game and Aliyah Edwards averaging a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. UConn has been tested a couple of times (against No. 10 Iowa and No. 22 Texas), but this is its first game against a ranked team on the road, so it will be interesting to see how it responds to the Notre Dame crowd.

Game Information

No. 3 Uconn Huskies (6-0, 1-0 Big East) vs. No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1, 0-0 ACC)