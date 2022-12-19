“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Dec. 18:
Milestones/accomplishments
12/18/2022: Madi Williams of the No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners reached 2,000 career points in her 124th career game. Oklahoma defeated Southern 76-50. It has a nation-high two 2,000-point scorers on its current roster. The other is Taylor Robertson.
12/14/2022: Angel Reese of the No. 11 LSU Tigers accomplished a Tiger feat last accomplished by Sylvia Fowles in 2006-07: she reached 10 double-doubles in a row. Fowles ended up with 19 in a row. Reese notched the double-double with a career-high 32 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four steals while shooting 13-of-15 from the field. LSU defeated Lamar 88-42 without allowing a single assist.
Reese had 25 points, nine boards, three steals and three blocks in her last game of 2021-22 (Maryland’s loss to Stanford in the Sweet Sixteen), so she was one rebound shy of a double-double.
12/17/2022: Reese had 30 points and 12 boards for her 11th straight double-double. Also, Alexis Morris reached 1,000 career points in her 100th career game. LSU defeated Montana State 91-52.
12/18/2022: Reese had 25 points and 20 boards for her 12th straight double-double. She also reached 1,000 career points in her 59th career game as LSU defeated Oregon State 87-55.
12/18/2022: In their 77-70 loss to the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal, the Tennessee Lady Volunteers recorded single-digit turnovers for the third game in a row, the program’s longest such streak. The 1992 Stanford national championship team was honored at halftime.
12/17/2022:
Congrats to Paul Thomas on his 300th win as Head Women's Basketball Coach at Saint Mary's! #GaelsRise pic.twitter.com/VKbexumCOA— Saint Mary's Women's Basketball (@GaelsWBB) December 17, 2022
12/18/2022:
With freshman Ta'niya Latson finishing with 24 points today, it's just the 2nd time since at least 1999-00 an ACC player has scored 20+ points in 10 straight games -- that was when Wake Forest's Dearica Hamby did so in 11 straight games in between 2013-14 and 2014-15. (1/2)— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) December 18, 2022
12/15/2022: Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs of the No. 18 Baylor Bears scored 30 points in a 93-27 victory over Tennessee State. No other Division I player had outscored a Division I opponent in 2022-23. Brittney Griner in 2009-10 was the last Big 12 freshman to accomplish that. Baylor’s 66-point win is the largest margin of victory under second-year head coach Nicki Collen, topping the previous mark of 55 set in the Bears’ previous game, which was against UT Arlington.
12/18/2022: Maddy Siegrist of the No. 25 Villanova Wildcats reached third place in program rebounds and now stands at 876 boards. She had 32 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in a 74-62 loss to the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones.
12/16/2022:
TRIPLE-DOUBLE ALERT— Miami University WBB (@MiamiOH_WBB) December 17, 2022
After that assist, Maddi Cluse becomes the first RedHawk since 1984 with a triple-double#RiseUpRedHawks pic.twitter.com/URi27hMlZT
12/12/2022:
(1/2) Inbox: It's a historic day for @CULionsWBB, which received its first two votes in the AP Poll in program history! Columbia (9-2) has beaten Miami, UMass & Seton Hall and currently ranks 28th in NET (behind only Gonzaga among mid-majors). @TheNextHoops #NCAAWBB @IvyLeague— Jenn Hatfield (she/her) (@jennhatfield1) December 12, 2022
12/18/2022: Ashley Joens of Iowa State played in her 136th game as a Cyclone, setting a program record.
Streak tracker
No. 9 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29
No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 17
No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 7
No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins — 34
No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 31
No. 8 NC State Wolfpack consecutive wins in non-conference games vs. unranked opponents — 52
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes consecutive games forcing at least 20 turnovers — 11
No. 8 NC State Wolfpack consecutive ACC home wins — 18
Surprises
Close calls
12/15/2022: No. 10 UCLA Bruins over USC Trojans, 59-56
Other news
12/15/2022:
Hall of Fame coach Billie Moore died Wednesday night at her home in California at age 79.— ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2022
Moore was the first U.S. Olympic women's basketball coach and led UCLA to the 1978 national championship.
More on the legacy of Billie Moore: https://t.co/RX3CLweT6M pic.twitter.com/zfAe8w0zfA
12/16/2022:
"I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season." -- Brittney Grinerhttps://t.co/0rs4Rd4lmF— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 16, 2022
12/15/2022:
The NCAA has selected Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as its next president, succeeding Mark Emmert. https://t.co/TUihAaAOyQ— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 15, 2022
12/13/2022:
NEWS: @minnesotalynx Name Clare Duwelius as General Manager— Lynx PR (@Lynx_PR) December 13, 2022
Full Release: https://t.co/7IJtqNnoCS
12/13/2022:
Texas sophomore forward Aaliyah Moore will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in her left knee in Sunday's win vs. Alabama State. https://t.co/uQ3DfJ72Dk— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 13, 2022
12/12/2022:
Nneka Ogwumike will serve a third term as president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association — a role she has been in since 2016 — after being reelected. https://t.co/inrmB5y5xd— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 12, 2022
12/12/2022:
Introducing our new Executive Committee! #BetOnWomen pic.twitter.com/BnefIXmzqn— WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) December 12, 2022
12/14/2022:
The WNBA is looking seriously at 10 interested ownership groups for expansion.— The Athletic WBB (@TheAthleticWBB) December 14, 2022
But the commissioner told @MikeVorkunov that the league won't hit its mark of naming a new team by the end of the year as it had hoped.https://t.co/Rn0wNBdFBB
12/15/2022:
Virginia Tech senior guard Ashley Owusu -- who's in her first season with the Hokies after transferring from Maryland -- is out indefinitely after breaking the pinkie on her shooting hand, coach Kenny Brooks told ESPN Thursday. https://t.co/mSqXpKyvK9— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 15, 2022
12/14/2022:
The WNBA continues to lead professional leagues in racial and gender hiring, receiving a combined grade of an A — with an A+ for race and an A for gender — according to the TIDES report card. https://t.co/8sua9vbBKv— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 14, 2022
12/15/2022:
Skylar Diggins-Smith won an Emmy for her work as a broadcaster for the Phoenix Suns #ThatsaW— espnW (@espnW) December 15, 2022
(via skylardigginssmith/IG) pic.twitter.com/88uEDW0Utp
12/15/2022:
Las Vegas is expected to host the 2023 WNBA All-Star game, multiple league sources tell the Sun-Times. https://t.co/SDRoWBdsQk— Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) December 16, 2022
12/12/2022:
Per release, eight more players have been added to the @AUProSports 2023 roster: fan favorite CC Andrews (@c_andrews21) returns alongside new additions Crystal Bradford, G’mrice Davis, Lexie Hull, Suriya McGuire, Caliya Robinson, Jenna Staiti, and Kobi Thornton. @Winsidr #AUHoops— Myles (@MylesEhrlich) December 12, 2022
12/12/022:
Inbox: 5-star prospect Cassandre Prosper is enrolling early at Notre Dame and will be eligible to compete during the spring semester.— Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) December 12, 2022
6-foot-2. Can rebound and stretch the floor a bit. Tabbed as the 16th best in 2023 by ESPN.#ncaaW #ACCwbb @TheNextHoops
12/13/2022:
Despite her decades-long list of accomplishments, Dawn Staley established herself even more firmly this year as one of the most successful people on the court — and outspoken off of it.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 13, 2022
The Athletic’s Women’s College Basketball Person of the Year: https://t.co/vU8KWbsYUg pic.twitter.com/zDeusRVa8G
Other games of the week
12/18/2022: Vanderbilt Commodores over Lipscomb Bisons, 72-71 (OT)
12/18/2022: Grand Canyon Lopes over Idaho Vandals, 81-78 (OT)
12/17/2022: Saint Mary’s Gaels over Pacific Tigers, 69-66 (OT)
Other top performances
12/17/2022: Talia von Oelhoffen — 41 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal for the Oregon State Beavers in a 96-84 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack
12/18/2022: Keishana Washington — 42 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal for the Drexel Dragons in an 86-82 overtime win over the Penn State Lady Lions
12/17/2022: Lauren Ross — 35 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Western Michigan Broncos in a 101-73 win over the Chicago State Cougars
12/15/2022: Honesty Scott-Grayson — 31 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals for the Auburn Tigers in a 79-63 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies
12/15/2022: Beyonce Bea — 33 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block for the Idaho Vandals in a 91-83 win over the Denver Pioneers
