“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Dec. 18:

Milestones/accomplishments

12/18/2022: Madi Williams of the No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners reached 2,000 career points in her 124th career game. Oklahoma defeated Southern 76-50. It has a nation-high two 2,000-point scorers on its current roster. The other is Taylor Robertson.

12/14/2022: Angel Reese of the No. 11 LSU Tigers accomplished a Tiger feat last accomplished by Sylvia Fowles in 2006-07: she reached 10 double-doubles in a row. Fowles ended up with 19 in a row. Reese notched the double-double with a career-high 32 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four steals while shooting 13-of-15 from the field. LSU defeated Lamar 88-42 without allowing a single assist.

Reese had 25 points, nine boards, three steals and three blocks in her last game of 2021-22 (Maryland’s loss to Stanford in the Sweet Sixteen), so she was one rebound shy of a double-double.

12/17/2022: Reese had 30 points and 12 boards for her 11th straight double-double. Also, Alexis Morris reached 1,000 career points in her 100th career game. LSU defeated Montana State 91-52.

12/18/2022: Reese had 25 points and 20 boards for her 12th straight double-double. She also reached 1,000 career points in her 59th career game as LSU defeated Oregon State 87-55.

12/18/2022: In their 77-70 loss to the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal, the Tennessee Lady Volunteers recorded single-digit turnovers for the third game in a row, the program’s longest such streak. The 1992 Stanford national championship team was honored at halftime.

12/17/2022:

Congrats to Paul Thomas on his 300th win as Head Women's Basketball Coach at Saint Mary's! #GaelsRise pic.twitter.com/VKbexumCOA — Saint Mary's Women's Basketball (@GaelsWBB) December 17, 2022

12/18/2022:

With freshman Ta'niya Latson finishing with 24 points today, it's just the 2nd time since at least 1999-00 an ACC player has scored 20+ points in 10 straight games -- that was when Wake Forest's Dearica Hamby did so in 11 straight games in between 2013-14 and 2014-15. (1/2) — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) December 18, 2022

12/15/2022: Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs of the No. 18 Baylor Bears scored 30 points in a 93-27 victory over Tennessee State. No other Division I player had outscored a Division I opponent in 2022-23. Brittney Griner in 2009-10 was the last Big 12 freshman to accomplish that. Baylor’s 66-point win is the largest margin of victory under second-year head coach Nicki Collen, topping the previous mark of 55 set in the Bears’ previous game, which was against UT Arlington.

12/18/2022: Maddy Siegrist of the No. 25 Villanova Wildcats reached third place in program rebounds and now stands at 876 boards. She had 32 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in a 74-62 loss to the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones.

12/16/2022:

TRIPLE-DOUBLE ALERT



After that assist, Maddi Cluse becomes the first RedHawk since 1984 with a triple-double#RiseUpRedHawks pic.twitter.com/URi27hMlZT — Miami University WBB (@MiamiOH_WBB) December 17, 2022

12/12/2022:

(1/2) Inbox: It's a historic day for @CULionsWBB, which received its first two votes in the AP Poll in program history! Columbia (9-2) has beaten Miami, UMass & Seton Hall and currently ranks 28th in NET (behind only Gonzaga among mid-majors). @TheNextHoops #NCAAWBB @IvyLeague — Jenn Hatfield (she/her) (@jennhatfield1) December 12, 2022

12/18/2022: Ashley Joens of Iowa State played in her 136th game as a Cyclone, setting a program record.

Streak tracker

No. 9 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 17

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 7

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins — 34

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 31

No. 8 NC State Wolfpack consecutive wins in non-conference games vs. unranked opponents — 52

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes consecutive games forcing at least 20 turnovers — 11

No. 8 NC State Wolfpack consecutive ACC home wins — 18

Surprises

Close calls

Other news

12/15/2022:

Hall of Fame coach Billie Moore died Wednesday night at her home in California at age 79.



Moore was the first U.S. Olympic women's basketball coach and led UCLA to the 1978 national championship.



More on the legacy of Billie Moore: https://t.co/RX3CLweT6M pic.twitter.com/zfAe8w0zfA — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2022

12/16/2022:

"I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season." -- Brittney Grinerhttps://t.co/0rs4Rd4lmF — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 16, 2022

12/15/2022:

The NCAA has selected Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as its next president, succeeding Mark Emmert. https://t.co/TUihAaAOyQ — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 15, 2022

12/13/2022:

NEWS: @minnesotalynx Name Clare Duwelius as General Manager



Full Release: https://t.co/7IJtqNnoCS — Lynx PR (@Lynx_PR) December 13, 2022

12/13/2022:

Texas sophomore forward Aaliyah Moore will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in her left knee in Sunday's win vs. Alabama State. https://t.co/uQ3DfJ72Dk — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 13, 2022

12/12/2022:

Nneka Ogwumike will serve a third term as president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association — a role she has been in since 2016 — after being reelected. https://t.co/inrmB5y5xd — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 12, 2022

12/12/2022:

12/14/2022:

The WNBA is looking seriously at 10 interested ownership groups for expansion.



But the commissioner told @MikeVorkunov that the league won't hit its mark of naming a new team by the end of the year as it had hoped.https://t.co/Rn0wNBdFBB — The Athletic WBB (@TheAthleticWBB) December 14, 2022

12/15/2022:

Virginia Tech senior guard Ashley Owusu -- who's in her first season with the Hokies after transferring from Maryland -- is out indefinitely after breaking the pinkie on her shooting hand, coach Kenny Brooks told ESPN Thursday. https://t.co/mSqXpKyvK9 — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 15, 2022

12/14/2022:

The WNBA continues to lead professional leagues in racial and gender hiring, receiving a combined grade of an A — with an A+ for race and an A for gender — according to the TIDES report card. https://t.co/8sua9vbBKv — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 14, 2022

12/15/2022:

Skylar Diggins-Smith won an Emmy for her work as a broadcaster for the Phoenix Suns #ThatsaW



(via skylardigginssmith/IG) pic.twitter.com/88uEDW0Utp — espnW (@espnW) December 15, 2022

12/15/2022:

Las Vegas is expected to host the 2023 WNBA All-Star game, multiple league sources tell the Sun-Times. https://t.co/SDRoWBdsQk — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) December 16, 2022

12/12/2022:

Per release, eight more players have been added to the @AUProSports 2023 roster: fan favorite CC Andrews (@c_andrews21) returns alongside new additions Crystal Bradford, G’mrice Davis, Lexie Hull, Suriya McGuire, Caliya Robinson, Jenna Staiti, and Kobi Thornton. @Winsidr #AUHoops — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) December 12, 2022

12/12/022:

Inbox: 5-star prospect Cassandre Prosper is enrolling early at Notre Dame and will be eligible to compete during the spring semester.



6-foot-2. Can rebound and stretch the floor a bit. Tabbed as the 16th best in 2023 by ESPN.#ncaaW #ACCwbb @TheNextHoops — Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) December 12, 2022

12/13/2022:

Despite her decades-long list of accomplishments, Dawn Staley established herself even more firmly this year as one of the most successful people on the court — and outspoken off of it.



The Athletic’s Women’s College Basketball Person of the Year: https://t.co/vU8KWbsYUg pic.twitter.com/zDeusRVa8G — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 13, 2022

Other games of the week

12/18/2022: Vanderbilt Commodores over Lipscomb Bisons, 72-71 (OT)

12/18/2022: Grand Canyon Lopes over Idaho Vandals, 81-78 (OT)

12/17/2022: Saint Mary’s Gaels over Pacific Tigers, 69-66 (OT)

Other top performances

12/17/2022: Talia von Oelhoffen — 41 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal for the Oregon State Beavers in a 96-84 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack

12/18/2022: Keishana Washington — 42 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal for the Drexel Dragons in an 86-82 overtime win over the Penn State Lady Lions

12/17/2022: Lauren Ross — 35 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Western Michigan Broncos in a 101-73 win over the Chicago State Cougars

12/15/2022: Honesty Scott-Grayson — 31 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals for the Auburn Tigers in a 79-63 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies

12/15/2022: Beyonce Bea — 33 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block for the Idaho Vandals in a 91-83 win over the Denver Pioneers