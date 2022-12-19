 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Around the NCAAW Weekly: 2,000 points for Madi Williams and one heck of a week for Angel Reese

Madi Williams of the No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners reached a major milestone and Angel Reese of the No. 11 LSU Tigers continued to put up some of the best numbers in the country.

By Zachary Ward
/ new
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Madi Williams (jersey #25) also headlined Around the NCAAW Weekly on Jan. 4, 2021 after scoring an Oklahoma-record 45 points in a single game.
SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Dec. 18:

Milestones/accomplishments

12/18/2022: Madi Williams of the No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners reached 2,000 career points in her 124th career game. Oklahoma defeated Southern 76-50. It has a nation-high two 2,000-point scorers on its current roster. The other is Taylor Robertson.

12/14/2022: Angel Reese of the No. 11 LSU Tigers accomplished a Tiger feat last accomplished by Sylvia Fowles in 2006-07: she reached 10 double-doubles in a row. Fowles ended up with 19 in a row. Reese notched the double-double with a career-high 32 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four steals while shooting 13-of-15 from the field. LSU defeated Lamar 88-42 without allowing a single assist.

Reese had 25 points, nine boards, three steals and three blocks in her last game of 2021-22 (Maryland’s loss to Stanford in the Sweet Sixteen), so she was one rebound shy of a double-double.

12/17/2022: Reese had 30 points and 12 boards for her 11th straight double-double. Also, Alexis Morris reached 1,000 career points in her 100th career game. LSU defeated Montana State 91-52.

12/18/2022: Reese had 25 points and 20 boards for her 12th straight double-double. She also reached 1,000 career points in her 59th career game as LSU defeated Oregon State 87-55.

12/18/2022: In their 77-70 loss to the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal, the Tennessee Lady Volunteers recorded single-digit turnovers for the third game in a row, the program’s longest such streak. The 1992 Stanford national championship team was honored at halftime.

12/17/2022:

12/18/2022:

12/15/2022: Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs of the No. 18 Baylor Bears scored 30 points in a 93-27 victory over Tennessee State. No other Division I player had outscored a Division I opponent in 2022-23. Brittney Griner in 2009-10 was the last Big 12 freshman to accomplish that. Baylor’s 66-point win is the largest margin of victory under second-year head coach Nicki Collen, topping the previous mark of 55 set in the Bears’ previous game, which was against UT Arlington.

12/18/2022: Maddy Siegrist of the No. 25 Villanova Wildcats reached third place in program rebounds and now stands at 876 boards. She had 32 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in a 74-62 loss to the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones.

12/16/2022:

12/12/2022:

12/18/2022: Ashley Joens of Iowa State played in her 136th game as a Cyclone, setting a program record.

Streak tracker

No. 9 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 17

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 7

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins — 34

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 31

No. 8 NC State Wolfpack consecutive wins in non-conference games vs. unranked opponents — 52

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes consecutive games forcing at least 20 turnovers — 11

No. 8 NC State Wolfpack consecutive ACC home wins — 18

Surprises

Close calls

12/15/2022: No. 10 UCLA Bruins over USC Trojans, 59-56

Other news

12/15/2022:

12/16/2022:

12/15/2022:

12/13/2022:

12/13/2022:

12/12/2022:

12/12/2022:

12/14/2022:

12/15/2022:

12/14/2022:

12/15/2022:

12/15/2022:

12/12/2022:

12/12/022:

12/13/2022:

Other games of the week

12/18/2022: Vanderbilt Commodores over Lipscomb Bisons, 72-71 (OT)

12/18/2022: Grand Canyon Lopes over Idaho Vandals, 81-78 (OT)

12/17/2022: Saint Mary’s Gaels over Pacific Tigers, 69-66 (OT)

Other top performances

12/17/2022: Talia von Oelhoffen — 41 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal for the Oregon State Beavers in a 96-84 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack

12/18/2022: Keishana Washington — 42 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal for the Drexel Dragons in an 86-82 overtime win over the Penn State Lady Lions

12/17/2022: Lauren Ross — 35 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Western Michigan Broncos in a 101-73 win over the Chicago State Cougars

12/15/2022: Honesty Scott-Grayson — 31 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals for the Auburn Tigers in a 79-63 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies

12/15/2022: Beyonce Bea — 33 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block for the Idaho Vandals in a 91-83 win over the Denver Pioneers

In This Stream

Around the NCAAW Weekly

View all 48 stories

More From Swish Appeal

Loading comments...