To say the Arkansas Razorbacks are dominating right now is a bit of an understatement; the team is 12-0 as we approach the halfway mark in the season, and it’s unlikely they’re looking to stop that winning streak anytime soon.

However, the No. 21 Razorbacks will likely have their work cut out for them as they head into this weekend’s match-up against the No. 16 Creighton Bluejays. The teams are well-matched; Creighton is currently averaging 74.2 points per game (and giving up 60.2), while Arkansas is averaging 79.1 (and giving up 58.3).

Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen are the Bluejays to watch on Saturday, as each is averaging roughly 17 points per game — and Maly, in particular, is on a rebound streak. The team also boasts Emma Ronsiek, its leading scorer from a year ago.

The Razorbacks most recently took on the Arkansas State Red Wolves last Sunday in a solid 77-63 victory, making this the second season in a row in which the team has taken down all of its in-state opponents. The game was notable for another reason: for the second time so far this season, a whopping five Razorbacks netted double digits scoring outputs in one game.

Despite that win, Razorback coach Mike Neighbors feels like the team can do better. As he told reporters following the game, “I don’t think we played our best game of the year, but I think it had a lot to do with how Arkansas State played ... Sometimes we’ve got to take that three when we’re open and it might not be the best shot for us.”

With that in mind, both teams will be looking for a victory when they meet up at 2 p.m. ET at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, and it is a match-up worth checking out.