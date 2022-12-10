ACC update: The Top 10 is jam-packed with ACC teams!

Checking in on the teams in the ACC:

No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1, 0-0 ACC)

The Irish looked really good in their win over UConn last Sunday. They took control toward the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Olivia Miles lived up to the “gasp-a-minute” headline ESPN’s Katie Barnes had given her two days prior and Maddy Westbeld had a phenomenal game as well. It was good for Notre Dame to get that win after a loss to a Maryland team that has had a couple concerning losses.

No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies (9-0, 1-0 ACC)

The Hokies should feel good about beating Tennessee last Sunday even though it was only by three points. The Lady Volunteers are still a very good team even though they have fallen out of the rankings — remember, they were No. 5 to start the season. Plus, the game was in Knoxville. However, Rickea Jackson being out did make it easier for VA Tech to come away victorious. The Hokies’ Taylor Soule then took a trip back to Chestnut Hill as VA Tech defeated BC by 15 on Wednesday.

No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1, 0-0 ACC)

The Heels’ only game since Josh Felton’s last ACC update was against UNC Wilmington on Wednesday. UNC won that game 64-42 with 16 points and 10 boards coming from Alyssa Ustby. It doesn’t face another big test until No. 14 Michigan on Dec. 20, so it will still sort of be left with the bad taste of its Dec. 1 twenty-four-point loss to No. 4 Indiana.

No. 8 NC State Wolfpack (8-1, 0-0 ACC)

The Wolfpack trailed Georgia by eight after the first quarter on Monday, but came back to win, 65-54. The Lady Dawgs aren’t receiving votes, but are an 8-2 SEC team so it’s not surprising that they put up a fight. It took Mimi Collins’ best game of the season (19 points, eight rebounds) for NC State to get the job done.

Stepped up big in her first Wolfpack start pic.twitter.com/wTz4rSbegB — #10 NC State WBB (@PackWomensBball) December 6, 2022

RV (28 points) Louisville Cardinals (6-4, 0-0 ACC)

Things have been frustrating for the Cards this year, so it’s not surprising that they took it out on SIUE in a 105-32 blowout on Tuesday. Hailey Van Lith had 21 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals while Morgan Jones added 17 points, three boards, four helpers and eight steals. Louisville still has work to do to get its season fully back on track though. It faces Kentucky in a big rivalry game on Sunday.

RV (12 points) Miami Hurricanes (7-3, 0-0 ACC)

The Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid by defeating North Florida 85-45 last Sunday. The losses came to a Columbia team that has the best record of any Ivy League team (8-2) and No. 14 Michigan. Miami’s other loss this season was to DePaul on Nov. 20. The Blue Demons have an impressive win over No. 20 Maryland.

RV (eight points) Virginia Cavaliers (11-0, 1-0 ACC)

The Cavs defeated UNC Wilmington 78-36 last Sunday and William & Mary 83-54 on Wednesday. They are quietly creeping into the national conversation. as they moved up from two voting points last week to eight this week.

"One of the best stories from around the... forget the ACC, from around the entire country... Coach Mox comes in there, year one, jumps on the Virginia program... and man alive! She can't lose!" - Mark Packer

@uvacoachmox on ACC PM

https://t.co/J0zgy745E4 pic.twitter.com/YuKeGG5X9a — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) December 9, 2022

RV (five points) Duke Blue Devils (9-1, 0-0 ACC)

Duke has cruised since our last update, winning 100-49 at Richmond last Sunday and 74-31 over Austin Peay at home on Thursday. Vanessa de Jesus led with 17 points against Richmond and Elizabeth Balogun led with 16 points against Austin Peay.

RV (four points) Florida State Seminoles (9-1, 0-0 ACC)

The Seminoles bested Stetson 83-48 last Sunday with 24 points, three assists and four steals coming from freshman phenom Ta’Niya Latson. Latson is first in the ACC and fifth in the nation with 24.6 points per game.

Rookie of the Week once again



: https://t.co/KXddB6v4Zu pic.twitter.com/AArKf5W64X — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) December 5, 2022

The Yellow Jackets won yet another close game last Sunday, defeating Belmont 59-55. It was their second win over the Bruins in eight days; the other came by a score of 58-52 on Nov. 27 at the Gulf Coast Showcase. All of Georgia Tech’s wins except for its first two have been close.

The Orange came back from down 12 at halftime to just edge Yale 60-58 last Sunday. Dariauna Lewis made the game-winning layup with 1:14 to play and the Bulldogs missed all five of their shots over the remainder of the contest. Syracuse had lost two of three entering the Yale game, but now has a two-game winning streak going after defeating Coppin State 93-75 on Thursday.

The Tigers extended their winning streak to four games with wins over Georgia State (85-58, last Sunday) and Charlotte (79-54, Thursday). Amari Robison was their top performer over the stretch with 13 points and six assists against Georgia State and 22 points and seven rebounds against Charlotte.

Hours after our last update came out, the Demon Deacons hosted High Point and came away with a 68-51 win. Olivia Summiel was impressive with 11 points, 16 boards and three helpers.

Pitt blew out Loyola Maryland 78-42 on Wednesday to snap a three-game skid. Ace Strickland led the way with 17 points, while Gabby Hutcherson had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists and Dayshanette Harris had 10 points and four steals.

The Eagles defeated in-town rival BU 90-80 last Sunday behind 27 points, 10 boards, four helpers and four steals from Dontavia Waggoner. They then fell to the Hokies on Wednesday, as mentioned. But losing by 15 points wasn’t too bad; Virginia Tech has the potential to be a Final Four team.