“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Nov. 27:

Milestones/accomplishments

11/21/2022:

@NiyaLatson



Ta'Niya Latson becomes the first player to sweep ACC Player and Rookie of the Week honors in consecutive weeks.



MORE: https://t.co/KQ1Khzu3ZJ#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/QK1sKPuVEX — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) November 21, 2022

Latson, the No. 14 Hoop Gurlz recruit, is averaging 24.4 points through her first eight games.

11/27/2022: Redshirt senior Maddy Siegrist of the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats reached 2,000 career points. Only two other Wildcats have done that.

Congratulations to @20sMaddy who tonight became the third player in Villanova women's basketball history to score 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career points! pic.twitter.com/pHFj3eIt01 — Villanova WBB (@novawbb) November 27, 2022

11/27/2022:

￼In today’s loss to UConn, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark recorded her 35th career game with 20-plus points, 5-plus rebounds and 5-plus assists. She passes Sabrina Ionescu for the most by a Division I player in the Statspass Era (since 1999-00 season), per @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/k9pfHmiocj — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) November 27, 2022

11/27/2022:

Nika Muhl had 13 assists, her third consecutive 10-plus assist game. According to @ESPNStatsInfo, no @UConnWBB player has done that since at least 1999. — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) November 27, 2022

11/27/2022:

Honored to retire No. 15 for Annette Smith-Knight, the all-time leading scorer in Texas basketball history #HookEm pic.twitter.com/IFopa8vF6L — Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) November 27, 2022

11/22/2022: Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks notched career double-double No. 64. That leads all active women’s college players.

11/27/2022: Senior Jordan Horston of the No. 23 Tennessee Lady Volunteers reached 1,000 career points.

11/25/2022: The No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers reached 90 points for the third time in a row, setting a program record. Mackenzie Holmes shot 10-of-10 from the field.

11/26/2022: Holmes shot 12-of-15 from the field to finish 22-of-25 at the Las Vegas Invitational.

11/23/2022: The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes reached 10 steals for the fifth time in a row. The last time they did that was in December 2009. On Sunday, they made it six games in a row.

11/21/2022: The No. 20 UCLA Bruins won the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. Charisma Osborne won tournament MVP.

11/27/2022: The No. 3 UConn Huskies won the inaugural Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Aaliyah Edwards won tournament MVP.

11/27/2022: The No. 8 UNC Tar Heels won the Phil Knight Invitational. Deja Kelly won tournament MVP.

11/27/2022: The No. 22 Michigan Wolverines won the Gulf Coast Showcase. Emily Kiser won tournament MVP.

11/27/2022: The No. 2 Stanford Cardinal won the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. Haley Jones won tournament MVP.

11/26/2022: The No. 15 Arizona Wildcats won the USD Thanksgiving Classic.

Streak tracker

No. 3 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins — 34

No. 13 NC State Wolfpack consecutive ACC home wins — 17

Surprises

Upsets

11/25/2022: DePaul Blue Demons over No. 14 Maryland Terrapins, 76-67

Aneesah Morrow had 22 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block for the Blue Demons.

11/21/2022: (RV, four points) South Dakota State Jackrabbits over No. 10 Louisville Cardinals, 65-55

The Jackrabbits notched their first-ever Top 10 win. Myah Selland led the way with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Erynn Barnum (17 points, four rebounds, one assists, three steals, two blocks) and Saylor Poffenbarger (nine points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal, two blocks) stuffed the stat sheet for Arkansas.

Close calls

11/25/2022: No. 16 Creighton Bluejays over Xavier Musketeers, 57-51

11/25/2022: No. 23 Villanova Wildcats over Belmont Bruins, 83-80

Other news

11/27/2022: Aliyah Boston suffered an injury to her right foot on Sunday and is questionable for South Carolina’s next game, which is on Tuesday when it hosts UCLA. Boston has yet to sit out a game in her college career.

11/27/2022:

INBOX: The 2023 @WBHOF Class includes:



Cathy Boswell (Veteran Player)

Donna Lopiano (Contributor)

Lisa Mattingly (Official)

Carolyn Peck (Coach)

Lindsay Whalen (Player)



Trailblazer of the Game: @WBCA1981



For the Love of the Game: Dust Bowl Girls#wnbatwitter #ncaaw — The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) November 27, 2022

11/21/2022:

It's official ✍️

Join us in welcoming Head Coach @StephanieWhite to Connecticut! pic.twitter.com/euVYXzatmc — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) November 21, 2022

11/22/2022:

Connecticut Sun President Jen Rizzotti just announced that former #WNBA player Morgan Tuck has been promoted to the assistant GM role. — Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) November 22, 2022

11/21/2022:

INBOX: Future @MarchMadnessWBB Final Four cities include Columbus (Nationwide Arena - 2027), Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse - 2028), San Antonio (Alamodome - 2029), Portland (Moda Center - 2030) and Dallas (American Airlines Center - 2031).#NCAAW — The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) November 21, 2022

11/22/2022:

Natalie Achonwa announced that she is pregnant.

11/27/2022:

Indiana head coach Teri Moren has complained about the ballroom set up at the Las Vegas Invitational, which did not have space for spectators.

Coach Teri Moren said that an opportunity was missed to showcase Indiana and other teams at the Las Vegas Invitational because of the event’s subpar setup: “This is not what was described to us as far as what the venue was going to look like.”https://t.co/tpMFRLt5qh — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) November 27, 2022

Other games of the week

11/26/2022: UC Santa Barbara Gauchos over Southern Utah Thunderbirds, 102-96 (3OT)

11/26/2022: UCF Knights over Samford Bulldogs, 79-74 (2OT)

Laila Jewett had 34 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals for the Knights.

11/27/2022: Milwaukee Panthers over Boise State Broncos, 55-54 (OT)

Other top performances

11/27/2022: Beyonce Bea — 34 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block for the Idaho Vandals in a win over the Navy Midshipmen

With 37 seconds to play, Beyonce Bea has taken over. she has scored the last 10 Vandal points and Idaho leads 85-79. She now has 34 points and 13 rebounds. #GoVandals — Idaho WBB (@VandalsWBB) November 27, 2022

11/25/2022: Domonique Davis — 34 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in a win over the Nicholls Colonels

11/22/2022: Keishana Washington — 33 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal for the Drexel Dragons in a win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks

11/25/2022: Gabby Gregory — 35 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal for the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats in a win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

11/27/2022: Heaven Hamling — 39 points, six rebounds, one assist and three steals for the North Dakota State Bison in a win over the Nevada Wolf Pack