 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Around the NCAAW Weekly: FSU’s Ta’Niya Latson off to one of the best three-week starts to a career in ACC history

Freshman Ta’Niya Latson of the Florida State Seminoles has swept ACC Player of the Week so far. She added three 20-plus-point performances this past week, the third week of the season.

By Zachary Ward
/ new
Ta’Niya Latson is a freshman to keep an eye on.
Photo courtesy of Florida State women’s basketball (@fsuwbb) via Twitter.

“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Nov. 27:

Milestones/accomplishments

11/21/2022:

Latson, the No. 14 Hoop Gurlz recruit, is averaging 24.4 points through her first eight games.

11/27/2022: Redshirt senior Maddy Siegrist of the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats reached 2,000 career points. Only two other Wildcats have done that.

11/27/2022:

11/27/2022:

11/27/2022:

11/22/2022: Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks notched career double-double No. 64. That leads all active women’s college players.

11/27/2022: Senior Jordan Horston of the No. 23 Tennessee Lady Volunteers reached 1,000 career points.

11/25/2022: The No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers reached 90 points for the third time in a row, setting a program record. Mackenzie Holmes shot 10-of-10 from the field.

11/26/2022: Holmes shot 12-of-15 from the field to finish 22-of-25 at the Las Vegas Invitational.

11/23/2022: The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes reached 10 steals for the fifth time in a row. The last time they did that was in December 2009. On Sunday, they made it six games in a row.

11/21/2022: The No. 20 UCLA Bruins won the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. Charisma Osborne won tournament MVP.

11/27/2022: The No. 3 UConn Huskies won the inaugural Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Aaliyah Edwards won tournament MVP.

11/27/2022: The No. 8 UNC Tar Heels won the Phil Knight Invitational. Deja Kelly won tournament MVP.

11/27/2022: The No. 22 Michigan Wolverines won the Gulf Coast Showcase. Emily Kiser won tournament MVP.

11/27/2022: The No. 2 Stanford Cardinal won the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. Haley Jones won tournament MVP.

11/26/2022: The No. 15 Arizona Wildcats won the USD Thanksgiving Classic.

Streak tracker

No. 3 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins — 34

No. 13 NC State Wolfpack consecutive ACC home wins — 17

Surprises

Upsets

11/25/2022: DePaul Blue Demons over No. 14 Maryland Terrapins, 76-67

Aneesah Morrow had 22 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block for the Blue Demons.

11/21/2022: (RV, four points) South Dakota State Jackrabbits over No. 10 Louisville Cardinals, 65-55

The Jackrabbits notched their first-ever Top 10 win. Myah Selland led the way with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

11/26/2022: Arkansas Razorbacks over No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats, 69-53

Erynn Barnum (17 points, four rebounds, one assists, three steals, two blocks) and Saylor Poffenbarger (nine points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal, two blocks) stuffed the stat sheet for Arkansas.

Close calls

11/25/2022: No. 16 Creighton Bluejays over Xavier Musketeers, 57-51

11/25/2022: No. 23 Villanova Wildcats over Belmont Bruins, 83-80

Other news

11/27/2022: Aliyah Boston suffered an injury to her right foot on Sunday and is questionable for South Carolina’s next game, which is on Tuesday when it hosts UCLA. Boston has yet to sit out a game in her college career.

11/27/2022:

11/21/2022:

11/22/2022:

11/21/2022:

11/22/2022:

Natalie Achonwa announced that she is pregnant.

11/27/2022:

Indiana head coach Teri Moren has complained about the ballroom set up at the Las Vegas Invitational, which did not have space for spectators.

Other games of the week

11/26/2022: UC Santa Barbara Gauchos over Southern Utah Thunderbirds, 102-96 (3OT)

11/26/2022: UCF Knights over Samford Bulldogs, 79-74 (2OT)

Laila Jewett had 34 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals for the Knights.

11/27/2022: Milwaukee Panthers over Boise State Broncos, 55-54 (OT)

Other top performances

11/27/2022: Beyonce Bea — 34 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block for the Idaho Vandals in a win over the Navy Midshipmen

11/25/2022: Domonique Davis — 34 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in a win over the Nicholls Colonels

11/22/2022: Keishana Washington — 33 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal for the Drexel Dragons in a win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks

11/25/2022: Gabby Gregory — 35 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal for the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats in a win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

11/27/2022: Heaven Hamling — 39 points, six rebounds, one assist and three steals for the North Dakota State Bison in a win over the Nevada Wolf Pack

In This Stream

Around the NCAAW Weekly

View all 45 stories

More From Swish Appeal

Loading comments...