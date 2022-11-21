“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Nov. 20:

Milestones/accomplishments

11/17/2022:

South Carolina freshman forward Ashlyn Watkins became the first Gamecock to record a dunk in a game, and the ninth player in NCAA Division I women's college basketball history to do so during Thursday’s 85-31 win over Clemson. https://t.co/TexV3t7WJb — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) November 18, 2022

Aliyah Boston started her 104th straight game, breaking the program record.

11/20/2022: No. 1 South Carolina snapped the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal’s 17-game home win streak and in the process won their 16th in a row over a ranked team and seventh in a row over a Top 5 team. Boston has posted a double-double in all 16 games.

☑️ Big-time win vs. No. 2 Stanford on the road

☑️ Big-time streak vs. ranked teams continues@GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/y4MvuI8uOI — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 20, 2022

Dawn Staley and Tara Vandeveer wore Brittney Griner shirts during the South Carolina-Stanford matchup. pic.twitter.com/cyJhtudgNl — ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2022

11/16/2022: Fifth-year senior Taylor Robertson of the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners tied the NCAAW Division I record held by Jess Kovatch (St. Francis Red Flash) by making at least five threes for the 39th time. She had five in an 89-80 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

11/15/2022: Robertson reached 2,000 career points.

11/16/2022: Robertson climbed to fifth place in NCAAW Division I for career 3-pointers made.

- @T_Rob30 just became the seventh Sooner ever to score 2,000 points in their career! #Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/HjCGM3PcYj — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 15, 2022

11/20/2022: Doug Bruno, head coach of the DePaul Blue Demons, reached 800 career wins.

800 wins in this great game.



Congrats, Coach! pic.twitter.com/cHPhrvRSgG — DePaul Women's Basketball (@DePaulWBBHoops) November 21, 2022

11/16/2022: Ashley Joens of the No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones broke the program record for made field goals — after Sunday she has 804.

11/14/2022: Azzi Fudd of the No. 5 UConn Huskies reached 58 points on the season just two games in, setting a program record. UConn legend Swin Cash had her number retired before the game.

Azzi Fudd’s last two games:



◻️ 26 PTS | 4 AST | 6 STL (vs. Northeastern)

◻️ 32 PTS | 4 3-PT | 4 AST (vs. No. 3 Texas)



Her combined 58 points are the most points by a Husky through the first two games of the season ever.



H/T @UConnWBB | @azzi_35 pic.twitter.com/B12XU80m1F — The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) November 16, 2022

#32 forever in the rafters



Hall of Famer @SwinCash had her jersey retired tonight in Gampel Pavilion. #ThatsaW



( @UConnWBB) pic.twitter.com/izTaFqjYFO — espnW (@espnW) November 15, 2022

11/20/2022: Fudd scored 32 more points.

Azzi Fudd just recorded 64 points in back-to-back games against top-10 teams.



That's tied for the best such mark of any UConn player (vs. top 10 competition) through at least 1999-2000. Maya Moore also had 64 in the 2011 postseason.



h/t @ESPNStatsInfo — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) November 20, 2022

11/20/2022: Nika Mühl of UConn dished out 15 assists, a program record.

11/20/2022:

.@CULionsWBB made a school-record 18 threes vs. a top-10 team in Iowa State today! They shot 43% from 3 & 37% overall. @abigailvhsu led Columbia with 24 points (4-8 3pt), & @kittyhendo4 (12p, 7a, 4r) & @paige_lauder (10p) also hit double figures in the 99-76 loss. @TheNextHoops — Jenn Hatfield (she/her) (@jennhatfield1) November 20, 2022

Abbey Hsu led the way with four threes; Paige Lauder led the way in percentage (3-of-4).

11/20/2022: The UCLA Bruins (RV, 31 points) tied their program record for most threes in a game with 16 in an 80-63 upset win over the No. 11 Tennessee Lady Volunteers that sent them to the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

11/16/2022: The No. 25 Utah Utes tied a program record with 124 points and they came against the No. 16 Sooners. They also set a new program record for margin of victory in a ranked win, winning 124-78. The record had been a margin of 24 points, so they broke it by 22. The 24-point win came against the then-No. 20 BYU Cougars in 2004-05, so this time they also beat a higher-ranked team.

11/17/2022: Caitlin Clark of the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes made more free throws (13) than had ever been made by an individual in a single Bramlage Coliseum game.

11/14/2022: The No. 14 Virginia Tech Hokies allowed just 24 points, setting a program record.

11/16/2022: The No. 15 LSU Tigers broke the 100-point barrier for the fourth consecutive time, which had never been done by the program.

11/20/2022: LSU broke the 100-point barrier for the fifth consecutive time. The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters hold the NCAAW Division I record for most 100-point games in a row with six (1982). LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was on that team, which won the first NCAA Tournament.

11/20/2022: The No. 19 Maryland Terrapins handed the No. 17 Baylor Bears their first regular-season non-conference home loss since Jan. 13, 2014.

11/16/2022: Abby Meyers of Maryland made it to 1,000 career points.

1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career points for Abby Meyers‼️



With 2 free throws, Meyers reaches the mark in her 85th career game #FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/0YqAC3oR8j — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) November 16, 2022

11/15/2022: The No. 20 Creighton Bluejays hosted the first-ever women’s basketball sellout at their home arena, D.J. Sokol Arena. Two thousand, three hundred and six fans were in attendance. The Bluejays defeated the No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers 77-51. They hadn’t beaten the Huskers by that much since 1993 and had never beaten a ranked team by that much. The two Nebraska schools had never faced each other while both were ranked. Creighton was the first team to two ranked wins this season and is 4-1 over its most recent five against ranked teams. The one lost was understandable, given it came against the eventual champion South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Streak tracker

No. 5 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins — 34

No. 10 NC State Wolfpack consecutive ACC home wins — 17

Texas A&M Aggies consecutive wins vs. non-Power 5 opponents — 28

Surprises

Upsets

With Kansas State being No. 4 Iowa, Marquette beating No. 3 Texas and Gonzaga beating No. 6 Louisville, that’s THREE losses by AP top 10 teams to unranked opponents — the most such losses before Thanksgiving since at least the 1999-00 season



H/t @ESPNStatsInfo — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) November 20, 2022

Jordan King led the Eagles with a career-high 25 points.

GOLDEN EAGLES WIN!



Marquette takes down #3 Texas for its highest-ranked win in program history!!#MUWBB pic.twitter.com/l2DxcpnLfT — Marquette WBB (@MarquetteWBB) November 20, 2022

11/17/2022: RV (three points) Kansas State Wildcats over No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes, 84-83

11/19/2022: RV (five points) Gonzaga Bulldogs over No. 6 Louisville Cardinals, 79-67 (OT)

Gonzaga’s Kaylynne Truong posted 10 points in overtime and teammate Brynna Maxwell had 21 for the game.

ZAGS WIN ‼️‼️‼️



Gonzaga defeats No. 4/6 Louisville in overtime to advance in the winning bracket of @B4AOfficial.



(Also the highest ranked win in program history) pic.twitter.com/qRp3Jk4TiA — Gonzaga Women's Basketball (@ZagWBB) November 20, 2022

11/19/2022: RV (two points) Drake Bulldogs over No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers, 80-62

Maggie Bair (17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, four blocks) and Katie Dinnebier (18 points, six assists) starred for Drake.

11/20/2022: RV (31 points) UCLA Bruins over No. 11 Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 80-63

Charisma Osborne notched 23 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Bruins. Her freshman teammate Kiki Rice added 15 points, six boards, six helpers and two steals.

11/16/2022: No. 25 Utah Utes over No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners, 124-78

Kennady McQueen had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Utes. Alissa Pili added 21 points, eight boards, three helpers and three steals, while Gianna Kneepkens led the way with 24 points.

Close calls

11/16/2022: No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones over Northern Iowa Panthers, 88-85

11/15/2022: No. 17 Baylor Bears over SMU Mustangs, 58-55

11/20/2022: No. 24 Villanova Wildcats over Temple Owls, 74-71

Other news

NEW: US State Dept fires back, says Russia still won’t “seriously negotiate” on Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, despite today’s comments from Russian official. Statement: https://t.co/CIo3GgkITA pic.twitter.com/zKLuIdY3O6 — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) November 18, 2022

Brittney Griner was relocated to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 210 miles east of Moscow, to serve her nine-year sentence, her lawyers and agent said Thursday. https://t.co/XdiV9deMj3 — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) November 17, 2022

11/20/2022: UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey is doing well after fainting before the Huskies’ game on Sunday.

Geno Auriemma says that associate head coach Chris Dailey "is good. Everything tested out pretty good. Nothing serious, nothing threatening. She's alert, she's awake, she's going to be going home soon." — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) November 20, 2022

ESPN Sources: Juju Watkins – No. 1 in ESPNW’s Class of 2023 and considered a generational basketball talent – plans to sign with the University of Southern California Trojans. Monumental recruiting coup for USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb to land the Sierra Canyon (Calif.) guard. pic.twitter.com/bsMfy1CBsG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2022

BREAKING: WNBA legend Mike Thibault is retiring from coaching, and Eric Thibault will be the new head coach of the Washington Mystics. Mike will remain in the organization as GM. pic.twitter.com/ZvXCpXZa0t — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) November 15, 2022

Senior Aliyah Boston, the 2022 John R. Wooden Award winner, is one of three South Carolina Gamecocks on the Wendy's Wooden Award preseason top 50 for the 2022-23 women's college basketball season. https://t.co/64yB9tqgwB — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) November 15, 2022

HOUSTON is hosting its first @McDAAG. The city has produced 23 All-Americans‼️



"You know Toyota Center is gonna be hype. To have been named a McDonald’s All-American, to play for the Rockets and now have the Games come to Houston is so special.”



- Jalen Green pic.twitter.com/9zP1AITdKv — Zack Ward (@Zack_L_Ward) November 17, 2022

LaToya Sanders has been elevated to Associate Head Coach!



LaToya, who spent 4 seasons with us as a player and was an integral part of our 2019 Championship, joined the staff in 2020 as part of the player development group before being elevated to Assistant Coach in 2021. pic.twitter.com/rfAmGg02dr — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) November 15, 2022

Brandi Poole has joined the Dallas Wings coaching staff as an assistant coach. @Winsidr — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) November 17, 2022

UConn forward Dorka Juhasz will miss at least three games with a broken thumb she suffered Monday in the Huskies' 83-76 win over Texas, the Huskies announced Saturday. https://t.co/AXRjqxhUEz — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) November 19, 2022

Portland and Sacramento — which have never hosted women’s Final Four —are among the finalists for future WFFs sites. https://t.co/9aA6mbiyxu — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) November 19, 2022

Congratulations to @nyliberty guard @BetnijahLaney on earning the @dawnstaley Community Leadership Award for outstanding leadership and commitment to the community pic.twitter.com/oovzmIWkOo — WNBA (@WNBA) November 18, 2022

Other games of the week

11/17/2022: Washington Huskies over UC Irvine Anteaters, 62-60 (2OT)

11/17/2022: Northern Kentucky Norse over Dayton Flyers, 82-78 (2OT)

11/16/2022: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks over California Baptist Lancers, 110-104 (2OT)

Other top performances

11/15/2022: Aneesah Morrow — 42 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks for the DePaul Blue Demons in an overtime loss to the Cleveland State Vikings

11/19/2022: Keishana Washington — 37 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Drexel Dragons in a win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Lady Hawks

11/20/2022: Darrione Rogers — 36 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one steal for the DePaul Blue Demons in a win over the Miami Hurricanes

11/20/2022: Aneesah Morrow — 35 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks for the DePaul Blue Demons in a win over the Miami Hurricanes

11/20/2022: Ashley Joens — 33 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal for the No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones in a win over the Columbia Lions

11/17/2022: Talia von Oelhoffen — 32 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Oregon State Beavers in a win over the Eastern Washington Eagles