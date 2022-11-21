 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Around the NCAAW Weekly: No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks are the center of attention

Ashlyn Watkins threw down the first dunk in the South Carolina Gamecocks’ storied history and Aliyah Boston helped the team extend an impressive streak.

By Zachary Ward
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina at Stanford
Aliyah Boston is all smiles.
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Nov. 20:

Milestones/accomplishments

11/17/2022:

Aliyah Boston started her 104th straight game, breaking the program record.

11/20/2022: No. 1 South Carolina snapped the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal’s 17-game home win streak and in the process won their 16th in a row over a ranked team and seventh in a row over a Top 5 team. Boston has posted a double-double in all 16 games.

11/16/2022: Fifth-year senior Taylor Robertson of the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners tied the NCAAW Division I record held by Jess Kovatch (St. Francis Red Flash) by making at least five threes for the 39th time. She had five in an 89-80 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

11/15/2022: Robertson reached 2,000 career points.

11/16/2022: Robertson climbed to fifth place in NCAAW Division I for career 3-pointers made.

11/20/2022: Doug Bruno, head coach of the DePaul Blue Demons, reached 800 career wins.

11/16/2022: Ashley Joens of the No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones broke the program record for made field goals — after Sunday she has 804.

11/14/2022: Azzi Fudd of the No. 5 UConn Huskies reached 58 points on the season just two games in, setting a program record. UConn legend Swin Cash had her number retired before the game.

11/20/2022: Fudd scored 32 more points.

11/20/2022: Nika Mühl of UConn dished out 15 assists, a program record.

11/20/2022:

Abbey Hsu led the way with four threes; Paige Lauder led the way in percentage (3-of-4).

11/20/2022: The UCLA Bruins (RV, 31 points) tied their program record for most threes in a game with 16 in an 80-63 upset win over the No. 11 Tennessee Lady Volunteers that sent them to the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

11/16/2022: The No. 25 Utah Utes tied a program record with 124 points and they came against the No. 16 Sooners. They also set a new program record for margin of victory in a ranked win, winning 124-78. The record had been a margin of 24 points, so they broke it by 22. The 24-point win came against the then-No. 20 BYU Cougars in 2004-05, so this time they also beat a higher-ranked team.

11/17/2022: Caitlin Clark of the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes made more free throws (13) than had ever been made by an individual in a single Bramlage Coliseum game.

11/14/2022: The No. 14 Virginia Tech Hokies allowed just 24 points, setting a program record.

11/16/2022: The No. 15 LSU Tigers broke the 100-point barrier for the fourth consecutive time, which had never been done by the program.

11/20/2022: LSU broke the 100-point barrier for the fifth consecutive time. The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters hold the NCAAW Division I record for most 100-point games in a row with six (1982). LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was on that team, which won the first NCAA Tournament.

11/20/2022: The No. 19 Maryland Terrapins handed the No. 17 Baylor Bears their first regular-season non-conference home loss since Jan. 13, 2014.

11/16/2022: Abby Meyers of Maryland made it to 1,000 career points.

11/15/2022: The No. 20 Creighton Bluejays hosted the first-ever women’s basketball sellout at their home arena, D.J. Sokol Arena. Two thousand, three hundred and six fans were in attendance. The Bluejays defeated the No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers 77-51. They hadn’t beaten the Huskers by that much since 1993 and had never beaten a ranked team by that much. The two Nebraska schools had never faced each other while both were ranked. Creighton was the first team to two ranked wins this season and is 4-1 over its most recent five against ranked teams. The one lost was understandable, given it came against the eventual champion South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Streak tracker

No. 5 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins — 34

No. 10 NC State Wolfpack consecutive ACC home wins — 17

Texas A&M Aggies consecutive wins vs. non-Power 5 opponents — 28

Surprises

Upsets

11/19/2022: Marquette Golden Eagles over No. 3 Texas Longhorns, 68-61

Jordan King led the Eagles with a career-high 25 points.

11/17/2022: RV (three points) Kansas State Wildcats over No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes, 84-83

11/19/2022: RV (five points) Gonzaga Bulldogs over No. 6 Louisville Cardinals, 79-67 (OT)

Gonzaga’s Kaylynne Truong posted 10 points in overtime and teammate Brynna Maxwell had 21 for the game.

11/19/2022: RV (two points) Drake Bulldogs over No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers, 80-62

Maggie Bair (17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, four blocks) and Katie Dinnebier (18 points, six assists) starred for Drake.

11/20/2022: RV (31 points) UCLA Bruins over No. 11 Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 80-63

Charisma Osborne notched 23 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Bruins. Her freshman teammate Kiki Rice added 15 points, six boards, six helpers and two steals.

11/16/2022: No. 25 Utah Utes over No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners, 124-78

Kennady McQueen had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Utes. Alissa Pili added 21 points, eight boards, three helpers and three steals, while Gianna Kneepkens led the way with 24 points.

Close calls

11/16/2022: No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones over Northern Iowa Panthers, 88-85

11/15/2022: No. 17 Baylor Bears over SMU Mustangs, 58-55

11/20/2022: No. 24 Villanova Wildcats over Temple Owls, 74-71

Other news

11/20/2022: UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey is doing well after fainting before the Huskies’ game on Sunday.

Other games of the week

11/17/2022: Washington Huskies over UC Irvine Anteaters, 62-60 (2OT)

11/17/2022: Northern Kentucky Norse over Dayton Flyers, 82-78 (2OT)

11/16/2022: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks over California Baptist Lancers, 110-104 (2OT)

Other top performances

11/15/2022: Aneesah Morrow — 42 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks for the DePaul Blue Demons in an overtime loss to the Cleveland State Vikings

11/19/2022: Keishana Washington — 37 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Drexel Dragons in a win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Lady Hawks

11/20/2022: Darrione Rogers — 36 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one steal for the DePaul Blue Demons in a win over the Miami Hurricanes

11/20/2022: Aneesah Morrow — 35 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks for the DePaul Blue Demons in a win over the Miami Hurricanes

11/20/2022: Ashley Joens — 33 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal for the No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones in a win over the Columbia Lions

11/17/2022: Talia von Oelhoffen — 32 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Oregon State Beavers in a win over the Eastern Washington Eagles

