“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Nov. 13:

Milestones/accomplishments

11/10/2022: Graduate student Lindsey Duvall had 36 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Northern Kentucky Norse in a 101-95 triple overtime win over the Lipscomb Bisons. She did not commit a single foul in 51 minutes of playing time.

11/8/2022: Per Her Hoop Stats, the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes forced the No. 5 Tennessee Lady Volunteers into their most turnovers (29) since March 3, 2013 (31). Jacy Sheldon had eight steals. Ohio State won the game, which was also historically significant:

Prior to No. 5 Tennessee’s 87-75 loss to No. 14 Ohio State tonight, AP top 5 teams had won 69 consecutive season openers when playing a team either unranked or ranked outside the Top 5. The previous loss was by No. 3 Maryland to unranked TCU in 2008.



H/t @ESPNStatsInfo — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) November 9, 2022

11/13/2022: Ohio State forced 35 turnovers to give them 64 on the week (two games). Sheldon registered a program-record-tying 11 steals. Lisa Cline is the other Buckeye to record that many steals in a single game — she did it on Dec. 30, 1988.

11/7/2022: The No. 16 LSU Tigers’ 125 points were the most in program history, as were their 44 made free throws. They have now scored 343 points through three games, which hadn’t been done in NCAAW Division I in the last 20 years. Maryland transfer Angel Reese leads the team with 64 points.

11/11/2022: The No. 25 Michigan Wolverines matched the most turnovers forced (36) by a single team in a single game at Crisler Center, their home arena.

11/10/2022: The No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes’ 115 points were the most in program history.

11/13/2022: Jakia Brown-Turner of the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack made it to 1,000 career points. In the win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers, the Wolfpack broke the record for rebounds in a game under Wes Moore, who has been their coach since the 2013-14 season, with 64.

11/7/2022: Cayla King of the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies drained nine triples — the most by one player in a single game in program history. This the season after Hokie Aisha Sheppard, now a member of the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, became the most prolific 3-point shooter in ACC history. King, a true senior who has spent her whole career at Virginia Tech, made 66 threes at a 38.6 percent clip as a sophomore and 67 at a 39.2 percent clip as a junior. On Monday she was 9-of-16. She finished with 33 points, outshining her team’s big three (Elizabeth Kitley, Ashley Owusu and Taylor Soule), which came into the season with so much hype. The Hokies defeated Mount St. Mary’s 101-45.

11/7/2022: The No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners dropped 38 points in the first quarter (a program record for a single quarter) and dished out 19 assists in the first half (a program record for a single half).

11/11/2022: Oklahoma had six players make two or more threes, a program first.

11/10/2022:

Milestone moment pic.twitter.com/Yquzmv8Dix — #10 NC State WBB (@PackWomensBball) November 11, 2022

11/11/2022:

11/10/2022:

11/11/2022: Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks made her 103rd start in a row, matching the program record set by Tiffany Mitchell.

11/7/2022: South Carolina celebrated its national championship.

... Forever sealed in the @CLAmktg rafters. Forever 2022 National Champions pic.twitter.com/smtAsBi2A2 — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) November 8, 2022

Streak tracker

No. 6 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins — 34

No. 10 NC State Wolfpack consecutive ACC home wins — 17

Texas A&M Aggies consecutive wins vs. non-Power 5 opponents — 27

Surprises

11/7/2022: Nebraska scored 100 points and never shot a free throw

Upsets

11/8/2022: No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes over No. 5 Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 87-75

Close calls

11/13/2022: No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes over Drake Bulldogs, 92-86 (OT)

The Bulldogs are not receiving votes. This was in front of a sold-out crowd at Drake’s Knapp Center and is believed to be the first sell-out there for women’s basketball.Nobody ranked as high as or higher than No. 4 had ever played there.

11/13/2022: No. 7 Louisville Cardinals over Belmont Bruins (RV), 75-70

Other news

Women’s basketball Hall of Fame finalists:

Lindsay Whalen (WNBA player)

Taj McWilliams-Franklin (WNBA player)

Brian Agler (WNBA coach)

Carolyn Peck (NCAA player, NCAA coach, WNBA coach and ESPN analyst)

Cathy Boswell (NCAA player)

Paula McGee (NCAA player)

Crystal Robinson (WNBA player)

Saudia Roundtree (NCAA player)

Sue Phillips (high school coach)

Mary “Roonie” Scovel (NJCAA coach)

Donna Lopiano (athletic director)

Lisa Mattingly (referee)

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, has taken an offseason job with her alma mater, the Oregon Ducks, as director of athletic culture. https://t.co/ihcd8UJDsw — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) November 11, 2022

Other games of the week

11/8/2022: Charlotte over Appalachian State, 98-94 (2OT)

11/13/2022: Rider over St. Francis Brooklyn, 71-70 (OT)

Other top performances

11/11/2022: Hannah Cooper — 39 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals for the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in a loss to the UNLV Lady Rebels

11/7/2022: Domonique Davis — 36 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in a win over the William Carey Crusaders

11/13/2022: Monika Czinano — 36 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one block for the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes in a win over the Drake Bulldogs

11/11/2022: Charlisse Leger-Walker — 35 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block for the Washington State Cougars in a win over the San Francisco Dons