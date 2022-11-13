Preview: Portland Pilots get a shot at No. 2 Stanford Cardinal on national TV

No. 2 Stanford has picked up right where it left off last season. Unbeaten and cruising through its schedule. Portland is on the other side of the spectrum, a young team hoping to make it to the NCAA tournament. Despite these differences, they have one thing in common: they are both unbeaten and looking to win again on Sunday.

Stanford has been as dominant as ever this season. It has won its games by an average of 48 points, and if the Pilots aren’t careful, they’ll face a similar fate on Sunday. So far, Kiki Iriafen has been the surprise of the season. She appears to have taken a sophomore jump, doubling her points, rebounds and minutes played from her freshman season. It’s early, but if she can stay around this level, it certainly makes Stanford a better team and a clear favorite to upset South Carolina in March. Hannah Jump has also been great. She’s flirting with a double-double every game and is key to the team’s success.

Portland has been on a roll to start the season and a lot of that has to do with Alex Fowler. The junior forward is averaging 17 points, picking up where she left off last year. A surprise this season has been Maisie Burnham. She is leading the team in points scored and rebounds and they’ll need all that production if they want a chance to beat Stanford at home.

Game Information

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) vs. Portland Pilots (2-0, 0-0 WCC)