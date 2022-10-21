Pac-12 players to watch in 2022-23

Swish Appeal takes you through the power conferences' players to watch entering the 2022-23 NCAAW season. Our latest installment was on the Big 12; today, we are talking Pac-12.

Haley Jones

6-foot-1 senior guard for the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal

Entering her senior year, what more can be said about the 2021-22 Pac-12 Player of the Year? She will be leading No. 2 Stanford and is a lock to be a top-five player in the 2023 WNBA draft. Her numbers speak for themselves. Last season she averaged 12.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The only thing left for her to do is try to win another national title and end her collegiate career on top before she heads to the WNBA.

Cameron Brink

6-foot-4 junior forward for the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal

Brink was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. She is an elite rim protector, was 18th in the nation with 2.3 blocks per game, and is one of the reasons Stanford is a favorite to win it all this season. Offensively she averaged 13.6 points last year, and it's all but a certainty that those numbers will go up now that she is an upperclassman.

Hannah Jump

6-foot junior guard for the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal

Hannah Jump will have every opportunity to thrive in the Stanford offense this year and I think she'll have a junior jump in all offensive categories. Last year she averaged 9.2 points in 23.6 minutes of play while shooting 39.7 percent from three. With an increased role and a green light from behind the arc, Jump should be a fun player to watch.

Bella Murekatete

6-foot-3 senior center for the Washington State Cougars

The Pac-12 Co-Most Improved Player of the Year is back for her final season, ready to lead WSU to the top of the conference. Last season she averaged 10.2 points and seven rebounds while playing 24.5 minutes per game. I expect her to be an even more dominant force inside the paint in year four of college ball. Fun fact, she has not attempted a 3-point shot yet in her collegiate career.

Charlisse Leger-Walker

5-foot-10 junior guard for the Washington State Cougars

WSU will go as far as Leger-Walker takes them. She is the offensive engine that drives the team; when she is automatic, the Cougars can beat anybody. She averaged 16.1 points last season on 37 percent shooting from the field. If she can improve on her 27 percent 3-point shooting and get to somewhere in the mid-30s, she will be among the best in the Pac-12.

Cate Reese

6-foot-2 5th year forward for the No. 19 Arizona Wildcats

Cate Reese, who averaged 14.3 points, six rebounds and 1.1 assists last year, is the best player on Arizona. The fifth-year forward has the versatility to defend small guards, wings, and the occasional big on a switch. With Reese at the helm, the Wildcats will have a puncher's chance of beating the top teams in the conference, and it will be a blast watching them try.

Endyia Rogers

5-foot-7 senior guard for the No. 20 Oregon Ducks

Rogers is one of the most offensively explosive players in the Pac-12. She was named to the All-Pac-12 Team for the second consecutive season and averaged 14.3 points on 40 percent shooting from the field. She missed the first nine games last season due to injury, but she is now fully healthy and ready to have a career year.

Charisma Osborne

5-foot-9 senior guard for the UCLA Bruins

Osborne is a triple threat on the court, averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. She was the definition of consistency last year, starting in all 28 games she played. As her Bruin career comes to a close, I'm sure Charisma will give us one more fantastic Pac-12 campaign and perhaps an NCAA Tournament run.

Gianna Kneepkens

5-foot-11 sophomore year guard for Utah Utes

She was the freshman phenom last year, averaging 11.8 points per game and winning Pac-12 Freshman of the year. Now, for her sophomore campaign, Kneepkens is primed to take over the Utes’ offense and make them one of the most exciting up-and-coming teams in the Pac-12. I'm not sure how many conference wins they'll get (that's something to discuss when it's time for conference previews), but Kneepkens playing is quickly becoming must-see TV.

Quay Miller

6-foot-3 senior center for the Colorado Buffaloes

The Pac-12 Sixth Women of the Year adjusted well to her first season in Colorado. She averaged 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while playing in all 31 games. It will be fun to watch Miller match up week in and week out with the Pac-12's best, and she'll likely have an even bigger role than she had last year.