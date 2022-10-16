Sep 12, 2022, 10:02am EDT
-
October 16
2023 WNBA Draft Watch: Madi Williams
The Oklahoma Sooners boasted one of the most explosive offenses in the country last season, and athletic guard/forward Madi Williams thrived in it. She returns to Oklahoma for a fifth season, during which she’ll hone her skills in anticipation of the 2023 WNBA Draft.
-
October 9
2023 WNBA Draft Watch: Grace Berger
The Indiana Hoosiers are in a position to do something special for the 2022-23 NCAA season, and Grace Berger will once again be leading the charge. The fifth-year senior guard has a steady, balanced game and specializes in draining short-range and mid-range jumpshots.
-
September 12
WNBA Draft Watch 2023: Rickea Jackson
Rickea Jackson transferred from Mississippi State to Tennessee last March, staying in the SEC but moving to a situation with far less volatility. Should she get acquainted with her new teammates early and successfully, the potential is there for the multi-talented Jackson to earn a top selection in the 2023 WNBA Draft.