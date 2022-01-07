Swish Appeal is proud to present the Triple Threat Podcast as a show on our site for the first time. The Bonnet Gang has been doing the podcast for a while now, but now it is coming to SB Nation.

In the first episode, the gang discusses four main women’s basketball-related topics, starting with WNBA legend Becky Hammon’s lack of a fair shake when it came to interviewing for NBA head coaching positions this past offseason. The crew is puzzled as to why Chauncey Billups, perhaps an equally successful pro basketball player but a man lacking the coaching experience that Hammon has acquired as a trusted eight-year assistant for the San Antonio Spurs, was chosen to lead the Portland Trail Blazers while Hammon was left without an NBA head coaching gig. You won’t want to miss them rip apart the sexist inconsistencies when it comes to women coaching men and men coaching women.

Hammon turning to the WNBA to get a job brings up the question of whether South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley will ever leave Columbia to pursue a gig in the W. Find out what the trio has to say about that and also the question of whether this season is championship-or-bust for the Gamecocks.

Attention shifts to UConn and the gang discusses whether Paige Bueckers should return at all this season given the seriousness of her injury, an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear. They then round out women’s basketball discussions by pondering why the media didn’t ask Candace Parker about her marriage a long time ago when she was wearing a ring and posting a lot of pictures of her and the woman we now know to be her wife on Instagram.

As always with the Triple Threat Pod, the topics are not limited to women’s basketball, as the NBA, other sports and pop culture are also discussed. Before getting into women's basketball, this episode starts off by talking about Steph Curry breaking the NBA’s all-time made threes record. After that, the crew ultimately decides not to trade Russell Westbrook, but comes up with some wild scenarios anyway.

Hear all that plus much more NBA trade talk, thoughts on Deion Sanders and Jackson State bringing in No. 1 college football recruit Travis Hunter and thoughts on the firing of Urban Meyer from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can listen to the entire episode below: