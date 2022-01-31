A lot happened in the sports world in between the last two Triple Threat Podcast episodes and on Sunday the Bonnet Gang covered NCAAW, Athletes Unlimited, WNBA, NBA, NFL AND MLB topics.

For starters, they of course had to address Auburn’s shocking upset of No. 4 Tennessee. The Tigers already beat No. 14 Georgia Tech earlier in the season, but were 0-7 in the SEC entering their showdown with the Lady Vols. Because Tennessee lost, Chauny Powell continues to question if they’re legit.

Women’s college basketball’s other blue blood, UConn, was nearly upset as well, defeating Big East foe DePaul by just two on Jan. 26 with Blue Demon freshman Aneesah Morrow notching 30 points and 14 rebounds in defeat. The gang sees Morrow as the clear-cut frontrunner to win national Freshman of the Year, but acknowledged that Caroline Ducharme, who led the Huskies with 19 points, would be in the conversation if she had been more involved from the jump of this season.

Meanwhile, the gang couldn’t have offered higher praise for the start that Athletes Unlimited has gotten off to, from its promotions to its merch to its easy viewing access to how it “went and got a legend (Sheryl Swoopes) and put her in the booth.” Powell thinks that AU will be able to bring in even bigger WNBA names in the future.

Speaking of bigger WNBA names, the biggest one of all, Breanna Stewart, has met with the New York Liberty about potentially taking her talents to the Big Apple. The gang thinks the Liberty have a legit shot at getting Stewart. They also reiterate thoughts from previous podcasts about the importance of A’ja Wilson to the Aces, even going as far as saying that “A’ja IS Vegas.”

As far as the NBA, you can listen to the gang’s thoughts on the All-Star Game starters, Anthony Davis’ return and who the Lakers should fear the most in the West.

After NBA talk, the podcast shifts to the NFL, whose playoffs have been thrilling to say the least. Hear the gang condemn Jeff Garcia’s comments about Mina Kimes’ analysis of Jimmy Garoppolo as a quarterback.

The crew saves baseball for last and gives their take on why Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens should be in Cooperstown.

You can listen to the full episode below: