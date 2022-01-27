Triple Threat Podcast: Honoring Lusia ‘Lucy’ Harris

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer Lusia “Lucy” Harris is only now getting the recognition she deserves, after she passed away at age 66 on Jan. 18. The Bonnet Gang brings light to her story on the latest episode of the Triple Threat Podcast. Harris accumulated 2,891 points and 1,662 rebounds at Delta State and is the only women to ever be selected in the NBA Draft, but played in the 70s before women’s basketball gained anything even close to the popularity is has today.

Aside from discussing Harris, the major focus of this episode is the NFL Playoffs. Dak Prescott jokingly encouraged Cowboys fans when he heard they had been throwing things at the refs following Dallas’ wild card round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Did people overreact in criticizing Prescott for that? Plus, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo looked pretty good in that game, as did Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has the weight of the world on his shoulders, in his win over the Arizona Cardinals. One quarterback who did not earn the praise of the gang is Derek Carr, who struggled in the red zone.

The crew also points out the unfair criticism of the three Black quarterbacks from the losing NFC teams over Wild Card Weekend. Jalen Hurts took the Philadelphia Eagles somewhere they weren’t expected to go and is only in his second year, while Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is only in his third year. If any of the three deserves criticism it may be Prescott, but the gang talks about how racism is clearly the only thing behind the different way Black quarterbacks are being treated.

In the NBA segment of the podcast, the crew addresses who is more to blame for the Lakers’ struggles: general manager Rob Pelinka or head coach Frank Vogel. Things then wrap up with a discussion of The Sex Lives of College Girls and Abbott Elementary.

You can listen to the full episode below: