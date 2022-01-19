“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Jan. 16. All rankings are from last week.

Milestones/accomplishments

1/11/2022: Ashley Joens of the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones reached 2,000 career points. Angie Welle (2,149 career points) is Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer. The only other member of the Cyclone 2,000-point club is Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (2,142 career points).

Another big milestone for 2️⃣4️⃣!



Congrats to @ashleyjoens on reaching 2,000 career points!



pic.twitter.com/yjjaXlVlEG — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 12, 2022

1/15/2022: Iowa State improved to 16-1 — its best 17-game start ever. The Cyclones also improved to 5-0 in conference play. They’ve started that way six times. They are 3-0 on the road in the Big 12. They hadn’t achieved that since 1999-00.

1/12/2022: Taylor Robertson of the No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners topped former Kansas State Wildcat Laurie Koehn for most threes in a Big 12 career. Koehn made 392 triples from 2001 to 2005. Robertson went 5-of-5 in the game in which she broke the record.

The in the history of the @Big12Conference! @T_Rob30 has now broken the Big 12 record with 393 career 3-pointers! #Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/TUQFoGbTog — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 13, 2022

1/15/2022: The Sooners recorded their 11th outing this season with double-digit 3-pointers made, which leads the nation. They also picked up their 15th win, getting there faster on the calendar than ever before.

1/16/2022: Louisville head coach Jeff Walz reached 400 career wins. He is 400-109 and has only been a head coach at Louisville.

1/13/2022: Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks posted her 10th straight double-double, breaking a program record set in 1978. In the win over the Texas A&M Aggies, the Gamecocks became the first team since 1999-00 to defeat five national championship-winning head coaches in the same season. Texas A&M’s Gary Blair won it all in 2011.

Well, that didn't take long! In just 14(!?!) minutes of action tonight, @aa_boston logs a double-double, her 10th in a row.



15 points, 10 rebounds. PROGRAM RECORD! pic.twitter.com/33PcmUQZ39 — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) January 14, 2022

1/16/2022: South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson made it to 1,000 points for her career and Boston registered her 11th straight double-double.

1/16/2022: Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes recorded a triple-double — her third of the season and the fourth of her career.

1/11/2022: Ayoka Lee of the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats scored 38 points against Iowa State, which is more than any other Wildcat has ever scored in a conference game.

1/12/2022: The No. 10 UConn Huskies won points off turnovers 43-0 against the Butler Bulldogs.

1/15/2022:

.@cate_reese becomes one of 5 Wildcats in program history to score 1,300 points and grab 700 rebounds with her 4th board of the night #MadeForIt pic.twitter.com/Pz0FGR0Pxu — Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) January 15, 2022

1/16/2022: The No. 5 Tennessee Lady Volunteers improved to 6-0 in SEC play — their best start in the conference since 2014-15. They also improved to 17-1 overall — their best 18-game start since 2007-08.

1/13/2022 and 1/16/2022: The No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers won both days, improving to 5-0 and 6-0 in the Big Ten, respectively. They are off to their best start ever in conference play.

1/13/2022: The Virginia Tech Hokies recorded a second ranked win for the first time since 2004-05, swept the Duke Blue Devils for the first time in program history and improved to 4-1 in ACC play — their best five-game start ever.

Streak tracker

No. 3 Louisville Cardinals consecutive wins - 15 (longest active streak in the country)

No. 3 Louisville Cardinals consecutive weeks in Top 10 - 86 (longest active streak in the country)

No. 3 Louisville Cardinals consecutive weeks in Top 25 - 115

No. 10 UConn Huskies consecutive conference wins - 165

No. 14 Baylor Bears consecutive non-conference home wins - 67

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins - 19

No. 5 NC State Wolfpack consecutive ACC wins - 15

No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers consecutive Big Ten wins - 15

No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers consecutive road wins - 12

No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies consecutive wins vs. non-Power 5 opponents - 25

Surprises

Upsets

1/16/2022: Miami Hurricanes over No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 46-45

Ja’Leah Williams’ game-winning layup was part of her nine-point, six-rebound, four-steal performance for the Hurricanes, who were not even included in ESPN’s Jan. 14 bracketology. They are No. 78 in the NET rankings.

Last nights WIN in a minute? Go!!! pic.twitter.com/oQHW8yjJfX — Canes Women's BBall (@CanesWBB) January 17, 2022

1/15/2022: Texas Tech Lady Raiders over No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats, 64-45

This gave Texas Tech its first season with at least two ranked wins since 2010-11.

Vivian Gray dropped 23 points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists for the Lady Raiders, who tied a program record for points allowed in a quarter when they held Kansas State to two in the fourth.

Texas Tech was not even included in ESPN’s Jan. 14 bracketology and is No. 68 in the NET rankings.

1/15/2022: Oregon Ducks over No. 7 Arizona Wildcats, 68-66 (OT)

The Ducks won this one on an Endyia Rogers jumper with 0.4 seconds remaining in overtime. Te-Hina Paopao dropped 24 points and Nyara Sabally recorded 20 points and 13 rebounds for Oregon, which trailed by as much as 17 in the second half. The Ducks have struggled with injuries this year and entered with an 8-5 overall record. This was their first game of the season with their whole team.

The Ducks were a No. 8 seed in ESPN’s Jan. 14 bracketology while Arizona was a No. 2 seed.

1/16/2022: Central Florida Knights over No. 24 South Florida Bulls, 67-51

Alisha Lewis stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Knights. Teammates Diamond Battles and Tay Sanders added 19 and 18 points, respectively.

The Knights were a No. 10 seed in ESPN’s Jan. 14 bracketology, while the Bulls were a No. 6 seed.

1/12/2022: Kansas Jayhawks over No. 13 Texas Longhorns, 70-66 (OT)

Kansas hadn't beaten a ranked conference opponent on the road since Jan. 4, 2012. Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 19 points and five steals.

Kansas moved up to a No. 9 seed in ESPN’s Jan. 14 bracketology while Texas was a No. 6 seed.

1/12/2022: Maquette Golden Eagles over DePaul Blue Demons, 88-85 (OT)

A big rivalry game. The Blue Demons were receiving votes. Marquette was part of the next four out in ESPN’s Jan. 14 bracketology, while DePaul was a No. 8 seed.

Golden Eagles guard Karissa McLaughlin went 8-of-8 from the charity stripe in overtime and registered 11 points in those five minutes.

1/16/2022: Michigan State Spartans over Northwestern Wildcats, 65-46

Northwestern was a No. 10 seed in ESPN’s Jan. 14 bracketology while Michigan State wasn’t even included on the bubble. The Spartans are however very close to the Wildcats in the NET rankings, standing two spots behind at No. 72.

1/13/2022: Virginia Tech Hokies over No. 16 Duke Blue Devils, 65-54

Duke’s Celeste Taylor (injury) and Lexi Gordon (health and safety protocols) were out.

Elizabeth Kitley notched 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech was receiving votes and was a No. 8 seed in ESPN’s Jan. 14 bracketology while Duke was a No. 6 seed.

1/12/2022: No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners over No. 14 Baylor Bears, 83-77

The Sooners were down 10 three different times and didn’t lead until 2:56 to play. A 14-of-27 effort from 3-point land was key for them as was Skylar Vann’s stat line: 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks. They had lost to the Bears in each of their last 13 tries and hadn't beaten a Top 15 team since 2017.

Close calls

1/13/2022: No. 7 Arizona Wildcats over Oregon State Beavers by just two

Oregon State was in the “last four in” in ESPN’s Jan. 14 bracketology.

1/13/2022: No. 12 LSU Tigers over Missouri Tigers by just two in OT

Missouri of course upset No. 1 South Carolina earlier this season and was receiving votes, but was a No. 7 seed in ESPN’s Jan. 14 bracketology while LSU was a No. 3 seed.

1/13/2022: No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets over Florida State Seminoles by just four

The Seminoles were not even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Jan. 14 bracketology. They are No. 54 in the NET rankings with a 7-7 overall record and a 1-3 record in the ACC.

1/16/2022: No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers over Purdue Boilermakers by just five in OT

The Boilermakers were not even included on the bubble of ESPN’s Jan. 14 bracketology. They are No. 80 in the NET rankings.

1/16/2022: No. 14 Baylor Bears over Kansas Jayhawks by just three

Kansas was a No. 9 seed in ESPN’s Jan. 14 bracketology while Baylor was a No. 5 seed.

Other games of the week

1/10/2022: Chattanooga Mocs over Samford Bulldogs, 71-69 (2OT)

1/12/2022: North Alabama Lions over Eastern Kentucky Colonels, 88-86 (2OT)

1/15/2022: UMass Minutewomen over Richmond Spiders, 73-72 (OT)

Other top performances

1/15/2022: Jennifer Coleman — 32 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Navy Midshipmen in a loss to the Boston University Terriers.

1/15/2022: Jacy Sheldon — 32 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the Ohio State Buckeyes in a win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

1/14/2022: Maddy Siegrist — 31 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for the Villanova Wildcats in a loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

1/12/2022: Jacy Sheldon — 33 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Ohio State Buckeyes in a win over the Michigan State Spartans.

1/13/2022: Kacie Borowicz — 33 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in a win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

New AP rankings (Jan. 17)

Iowa State is looking good at No. 7 (up two spots), while the Michigan Wolverines’ impressive blowout win over the Maryland Terrapins moved it up three spots to No. 8. Arizona fell three spots to No. 10, while the Terps fell four spots to No. 12. The Georgia Lady Bulldogs are up four spots to No. 13. Oklahoma is up nine spots to No. 14. Georgia Tech fell three spots to No. 18. Duke fell five spots to No. 21. The Kentucky Wildcats fell four spots to No. 23. The FGCU Eagles (now No. 24) and Iowa (now No. 25) replaced South Florida (previously No. 24) and Kansas State (previously No. 25). The Eagles were ranked as high as No. 22 on Nov. 29 while the Hawkeyes were ranked as high as No. 8 on Nov. 15 and Nov. 23.