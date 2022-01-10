The Bonnet Gang (Trisity Miller, Juanita Anderson and Chauny Powell) is back with its second episode of the Triple Threat Podcast as a part of the SB Nation family. This one is called “New Year, Same Us.” and begins with a discussion about some of the best players currently in the NBA.

Find out how the gang answered a mailbox request asking them to finish the following sentence: LeBron has been the ______ best player in the NBA this year.

Plenty more talk about the Lakers in this episode. Could they be starting to emerge from their struggles?

As far as women’s basketball, the gang has fun with the whole Geno Auriemma/Muffet McGraw beef and also congratulates Becky Hammon on getting her job as the head coach/general manager of the Aces. With that comes a discussion about coaches who are GMs and whether its a good idea to have someone be both. The trio clearly takes one side. Find out which one it is. Plus: WNBA free agency talk and a rundown of the top prospects for the 2022 draft.

Another big topic in this episode is the incident where Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown took his shirt off and walked out on an NFL game. Brown claims that he was being forced to play through injury, but Bucs head coach Bruce Arians says it had nothing to do with that.

Plus, the gang talks music and TV with a focus on the Insecure series finale and new show Abbott Elementary.

You can listen to the whole episode below: