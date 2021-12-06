Around the NCAAW Weekly: Aliyah Boston dazzles with efficiency

“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Dec. 5:

Milestones/accomplishments

11/29/2021: Aliyah Boston notched a career-high 29 points and went 13-of-13 from the field, setting the South Carolina record for most field goals made without a miss. She scored 20 points in the first half — the first 20-point half for a South Carolina player since A’ja Wilson (29 on Nov. 26, 2017).

12/3/2021: Laeticia Amihere’s five blocks were a part of 16 for No. 1 South Carolina as a team. That tied a program record. Boston was good for 21 points (9-of-11 from the field), 17 rebounds, three assists and four blocks in this game. She had 14 boards, two steals and three blocks on 11/29/2021. For the week she was 22-of-24 from the field.

12/5/2021: Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder reached 800 career wins. Only 14 Division I NCAAW coaches have reached 800. Iowa was the No. 9 team in the country last week.

12/5/2021: Rhyne Howard (1,799 career points) dropped 21 points to climb to fourth place in scoring in Kentucky Wildcats program history. Kentucky was the No. 16 team in the country last week.

12/1/2021: Gary Blair reached 438 wins at Texas A&M, matching Shelby Metcalf for the most ever as an Aggie basketball coach. Metcalf was A&M’s men’s coach from 1963 to 1990. A&M was the No. 17 team in the country last week.

12/5/2021: The No. 15 Texas Longhorns snapped Texas A&M’s 24-game regular-season non-conference winning streak. The Aggies’ last regular-season non-conference loss came on Dec. 1, 2019.

12/5/2021: The No. 11 Tennessee Lady Volunteers snapped the Virginia Tech Hokies’ 63-game winning streak vs. non-conference opponents at home.

12/5/2021: Iowa guard Caitlin Clark notched 24 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for her third career triple-double and second this season. She is second all-time at Iowa in triple-doubles behind Sam Logic, who had six.

1️⃣0️⃣ rebounds. @CaitlinClark22 registered her second triple-double of the season and the third of her career last night. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/yGbFBMSXHH — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) December 6, 2021

Streak tracker

No. 8 Maryland Terrapins consecutive home wins - 29 (longest streak in the country)

No. 8 Maryland Terrapins consecutive Big Ten wins - 14

Surprises

Upsets

12/2/2021: UT Arlington Mavericks over No. 13 South Florida Bulls, 61-56

This is believed to be the first time UT Arlington has ever beaten a ranked team. Since 1999-00 it had been 0-28 against ranked teams. Maverick Katie Ferrell reached 400 career assists in the contest. Terryn Milton paced the Mavericks with 14 points and teammate Starr Jacobs had 10 points, nine rebounds and four helpers.

12/1/2021: Princeton Tigers over No. 22 FGCU Eagles, 58-55

This was Princeton’s first win over a ranked team since 1978.

12/2/2021: Duke Blue Devils over No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes, 79-64

Coach @karalawson20 gets her first win over a ranked team with @DukeWBB as Blue Devils beat No. 9 Iowa 79-64. Other unranked teams in WBB are 0-47 against top-10 teams so far this season, according to @ESPNStatsInfo. — Mechelle Voepel (@MechelleV) December 3, 2021

12/2/2021: LSU Tigers over No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones, 69-60

.@KimMulkey gets her first win over a ranked team as @LSUwbkb coach tonight vs. Iowa State. Mulkey's first win over a ranked team while at Baylor was against ... Iowa State, Jan. 24, 2001. Cyclones are No. 14 now; they were No. 7 then. — Mechelle Voepel (@MechelleV) December 3, 2021

12/1/2021: Syracuse Orange over No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes, 97-91

12/1/2021: UC Davis Aggies over No. 18 Oregon Ducks, 64-57

Before this game, Oregon hadn’t lost a nonconference home game since December 2014.

12/5/2021: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets over No. 20 Georgia Lady Bulldogs, 55-54

Lorela Cubaj scored 11 points and hauled in 15 rebounds, including the 1,000th of her career.

Close calls

12/1/2021: No. 23 Oregon State Beavers over Pacific Tigers by just four

Pacific is 2-6 and was picked to finish last in the WCC.

12/4/2021: No. 5 Baylor Bears over Missouri Tigers by just two

Missouri entered this game undefeated, but hadn't faced a Power 5 opponent. The Tigers were picked to finish 10th in the SEC.

Other news

12/5/2021: UConn Husky and reigning national Player of the Year Paige Bueckers was injured in her team’s win over the No. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The seriousness of the injury is not yet known. UConn was tied at No. 2 in the nation last week.

.@dawnstaley sent her well wishes to Paige Bueckers after she left Sunday's game following a non-contact leg injury. pic.twitter.com/jY2ltCjTy9 — espnW (@espnW) December 5, 2021

11/29/2021: News came out that Bueckers has become the first NCAA athlete to sign with Gatorade.

12/1/2021: News came out that No. 1 Hoop Gurlz recruit Azzi Fudd of the UConn Huskies has joined Steph Curry’s SC30 Inc. brand. Unfortunately, it was also revealed that Fudd will miss at least two weeks with a foot injury.

Other games of the week

12/5/2021: Mercer Bears over Tennessee State Lady Tigers, 71-70 (OT)

The Bears survived when the Lady Tigers missed a three to tie with four seconds remaining in overtime and settled for a layup at the buzzer. A free throw from Mercer’s Endia Banks with 13 seconds remaining in regulation forced OT. Jaron Doughtery posted 18 points, five assists and two steals for the winners.

12/4/2021: Howard Bison over Hofstra Pride, 64-62 (OT)

Destiny Howell made the game winning layup for the Bison with five seconds left in overtime. Hofstra missed a jumper to tie at the buzzer. The end of regulation was similar with Howard’s Krislyn Marsh making a layup with three ticks to go and Anzhane’ Hutton blocking a Pride shot near the buzzer. Hutton finished with nine points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

12/4/2021: Nevada Wolf Pack over Pacific Tigers, 80-77 (OT)

Nia Alexander made two free throws to put the Wolf Pack up one with 27 seconds remaining in overtime. Kylie Jimenez add two more at five seconds to go and then Pacific missed a three to tie with two ticks left. A Da’Ja Hamilton layup with 20 seconds to go in regulation saved Nevada and forced OT. Audrey Roden paced the Wolf Pack with 22 points.

Other top performances

12/5/2021: Jennifer Coleman - 30 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and seven steals for the Navy Midshipmen in a loss to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Lady Hawks.

12/3/2021: Abby Brockmeyer - 34 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for the Southern Illinois Salukis in a win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

12/4/2021: Jazz Bond - 30 points, nine rebounds and eight blocks for the North Florida Ospreys in a loss to the FIU Panthers.

12/4/2021: Erica Johnson - 32 points, five rebound and seven assists for the Ohio Bobcats in a win over the Richmond Spiders.

12/5/2021: Meral Abdelgawad - 33 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers in a loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.