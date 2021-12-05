Preview: Texas showdown between No. 15 Longhorns and No. 17 Aggies

The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies have been dominant in all their games but haven’t faced stiff competition yet this season. That changes Sunday when they go up against the No. 15 Texas Longhorns in an intra-state showdown.

We see you at the other games‼️‼️



There ain’t no excuses. Take a break from studying and let’s #BTHOtu



https://t.co/2CMZ0njxGX pic.twitter.com/MOlGnsP0f6 — Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) December 3, 2021

The Aggies have done everything they need to do so far. They are winning their games and doing so in a dominant fashion. Their average margin of victory has been 21.1 points in their first eight games. However, Sunday will be their first game against a Top 25 team. The fact that it’s an in-state rival adds to the intrigue and the level of intensity the game will have.

Texas A&M’s depth is its biggest strength. The Aggies easily go ten deep most games and can get significant contributions from at least two or three bench players in any given game. Junior Sydnee Roby is a prime example of this. She has started games and come off the bench, but she's been productive and effective as a center regardless of her role or where her minutes come from.

A&M’s guard trio of Kayla Wells, Jordan Nixon, and Destiny Pitts is one of the best in the nation. Wells has been the group's spark plug, leading the team with 16.8 points per game. Containing this trio will be the biggest challenge for the Longhorns on Sunday.

Texas has been as good as advertised. It is 5-1, with its only defeat coming against the No. 11 Tennessee Lady Volunteers in an overtime thriller. The Longhorns had a good win against No. 4 Stanford and now have this matchup against A&M. One could argue that they have had one of the most difficult non-conference schedules in the nation. A victory on Sunday would solidly them as one of the top teams in the country.

Aliyah Matharu will have to keep up her offensive production if the Longhorns want to win on Sunday. She’s leading the team in scoring, averaging 15 points per game.

Game Information

No. 17 Texas A&M (8-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 15 Texas Longhorns (5-1, 0-0 Big 12)