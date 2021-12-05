The first Sunday of December, the No. 11 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (7-0, 0-0 SEC) will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-1, 0-0 ACC). This will be a battle of two teams that are strong on both ends of the court. The Lady Vols are winning their games by an average of 12.5 points, scoring 65.4 points and allowing 52.9 points per game. The Hokies are winning their games by an average of 23.7 points, scoring 74.1 points and allowing 50.4 points per game.

The Lady Vols will be relying heavily on their top scorer and assists leader, junior guard Jordan Horston (17.7 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game). In addition, graduate student forward Alexus Dye (10.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game) and junior center Tamari Key (8.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and four blocks per game) will have huge roles to play on both ends of the court.

20 PTS / 9 REB



Snoop was in takeover mode on Wednesday night pic.twitter.com/MiJ5YAUF8v — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) December 3, 2021

The Hokies will be dependent on their top offensive option and defensive stalwart, junior center Elizabeth Kitley (19.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game). Two of the other top scorers that will need to produce are graduate student guard Aisha Sheppard (12.5 points per game) and senior guard Kayana Traylor (11.1 points per game). The offense will be facilitated by sophomore guard Georgia Amoore (7.8 points and 5.4 assists per game).

Game Information

No. 11 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (7-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (7-1, 0-0 ACC)

When: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Blacksburg, VA How to watch/listen: ACCN Key to the matchup: Tamari Key vs. Elizabeth Kitley. In order for their respective teams to win, both 6-foot-6 junior centers must dominate in the post on both ends of the court. In the case of Kitley, as the Hokies’ top scorer, she will have to put up points while also holding her own defensively. Key won’t have as much pressure as her teammates can pick up the scoring slack and she can just play effective defense on Kitley.