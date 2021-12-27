“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Dec. 26.

Milestones/accomplishments

12/20/2021: Kendall Spray of the FGCU Eagles made the 400th 3-pointer of her career. Katie Benzan of the No. 6 Maryland Terrapins is the only other active member of the 400 club.

Congratulations to Kendall Spray, who became just the 10th player in Division I @NCAAWBB history to reach 400 career 3-pointers in today's double OT win over Michigan State. She is now 400-for-1,023 all-time.#RainingThrees pic.twitter.com/CPBi9qxXCF — FGCU Women's Basketball (@FGCU_WBB) December 20, 2021

12/21/2021: Taylor Robertson of the Oklahoma Sooners reached 377 career 3-pointers made, breaking Aaryn Ellenberg’s program record.

Taylor's 377 3-point makes ties her for 19th on the all-time list... https://t.co/ZIe9cqT9va — Her Hoop Stats (@herhoopstats) December 22, 2021

12/21/2021: The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks recorded their largest comeback ever when they beat the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal 65-61. They had been down by 18 points. This win also marked their sixth this season against a team that was in the Top 15 at the time.

12/20/2021: The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Volunteers set a Kellie Harper-era record for points scored in their 112-58 win over the East Tennessee State Bucs. It marked the program’s best scoring outing since Dec. 6, 2017.

Streak tracker

No. 10 Baylor Bears consecutive non-conference home wins - 66

No. 6 Maryland Terrapins consecutive home wins - 30 (longest streak in the country)

No. 6 Maryland Terrapins consecutive Big Ten wins - 15

No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies consecutive wins vs. non-Power 5 opponents - 25

Surprises

Upsets

IUPUI Jaguars over No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes, 74-73

This marks the first time IUPUI has ever defeated a ranked opponent. The Jaguars came back from down 18 and forced Iowa into 4-of-22 shooting from long range. Macee Williams (seven rebounds, three assists) and Rachel McLimore both scored 19 points for the winners.

Ole Miss Rebels over No. 18 South Florida Bulls, 61-53

Madison Scott had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Rebels, who have won 12 in a row.

Close calls

12/20/2021: FCGU Eagles over Michigan State Spartans by just one in double overtime

The Eagles were receiving votes, were a No. 9 seed in ESPN’s Dec. 23 bracketology and are No. 40 in the NET rankings. Michigan State was not even included on the bubble of the Dec. 23 bracketology and is No. 95 in the NET rankings.

Nia Clouden scored 50 points for the Spartans in this game.

Michigan State senior Nia Clouden dropped 50 PTS today against FGCU



50 PTS

17-28 FG

15-17 FT



Clouden's 50-point performance set a Michigan State WBB single-game record pic.twitter.com/nGXVUTWLj4 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 20, 2021

Other games of the week

12/21/2021: Eastern Kentucky over Appalachian State, 89-84 (2OT)

12/21/2021: UTEP over Air Force, 93-85 (2OT)

12/20/2021: Mississippi Valley State over UL Monroe, 73-72 (OT)

Other top performances

12/21/2021: Kierstan Bell — 30 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the FGCU Eagles in a win over the High Point Panthers.

12/21/2021: Britney Thomas — 29 points and 13 rebounds for the California Baptist Lancers in a win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

12/21/2021: Cherita Daugherty — 28 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in a win over the Dixie State Trailblazers.

12/20/2021: Molly Davis — 27 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Central Michigan Chippewas in a loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

12/21/2021: Makayla Daniels — 34 points and three steals for the Arkansas Razorbacks in a loss to the Creighton Bluejays.