Around the NCAAW Weekly: FGCU sharpshooter Kendall Spray joins 10-player club with 400th three

From UT Martin to Clemson to the FGCU Eagles, Kendall Spray has been torching NCAAW Division I nets with 3-point shots since 2016. Now she has 400 made triples in her career, something only nine other players have accomplished. Plus, Taylor Robertson of the Oklahoma Sooners is creeping up on 400 too.

By Zack Ward
Kendall Spray
Photo courtesy of FGCU women’s basketball (@FGCU_WBB) via Twitter.

“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Dec. 26.

Milestones/accomplishments

12/20/2021: Kendall Spray of the FGCU Eagles made the 400th 3-pointer of her career. Katie Benzan of the No. 6 Maryland Terrapins is the only other active member of the 400 club.

12/21/2021: Taylor Robertson of the Oklahoma Sooners reached 377 career 3-pointers made, breaking Aaryn Ellenberg’s program record.

12/21/2021: The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks recorded their largest comeback ever when they beat the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal 65-61. They had been down by 18 points. This win also marked their sixth this season against a team that was in the Top 15 at the time.

12/20/2021: The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Volunteers set a Kellie Harper-era record for points scored in their 112-58 win over the East Tennessee State Bucs. It marked the program’s best scoring outing since Dec. 6, 2017.

Streak tracker

No. 10 Baylor Bears consecutive non-conference home wins - 66

No. 6 Maryland Terrapins consecutive home wins - 30 (longest streak in the country)

No. 6 Maryland Terrapins consecutive Big Ten wins - 15

No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies consecutive wins vs. non-Power 5 opponents - 25

Surprises

Upsets

IUPUI Jaguars over No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes, 74-73

This marks the first time IUPUI has ever defeated a ranked opponent. The Jaguars came back from down 18 and forced Iowa into 4-of-22 shooting from long range. Macee Williams (seven rebounds, three assists) and Rachel McLimore both scored 19 points for the winners.

Ole Miss Rebels over No. 18 South Florida Bulls, 61-53

Madison Scott had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Rebels, who have won 12 in a row.

Close calls

12/20/2021: FCGU Eagles over Michigan State Spartans by just one in double overtime

The Eagles were receiving votes, were a No. 9 seed in ESPN’s Dec. 23 bracketology and are No. 40 in the NET rankings. Michigan State was not even included on the bubble of the Dec. 23 bracketology and is No. 95 in the NET rankings.

Nia Clouden scored 50 points for the Spartans in this game.

Other games of the week

12/21/2021: Eastern Kentucky over Appalachian State, 89-84 (2OT)

12/21/2021: UTEP over Air Force, 93-85 (2OT)

12/20/2021: Mississippi Valley State over UL Monroe, 73-72 (OT)

Other top performances

12/21/2021: Kierstan Bell — 30 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the FGCU Eagles in a win over the High Point Panthers.

12/21/2021: Britney Thomas — 29 points and 13 rebounds for the California Baptist Lancers in a win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

12/21/2021: Cherita Daugherty — 28 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in a win over the Dixie State Trailblazers.

12/20/2021: Molly Davis — 27 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Central Michigan Chippewas in a loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

12/21/2021: Makayla Daniels — 34 points and three steals for the Arkansas Razorbacks in a loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

