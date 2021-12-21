“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Dec. 19. All rankings are from last week.

Milestones/accomplishments

12/19/2021: Lorela Cubaj of the No. 18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets reached 1,046 career rebounds, passing Bonnie Tate’s previous program record of 1,039.

Board by Board she built her kingdom..



Now she will rule it… @LorelaCubaj is your new All-Time Leading Rebounder. pic.twitter.com/G6P92vbYET — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) December 19, 2021

12/17/2021: Jose Fernandez, head coach of the No. 16 South Florida Bulls, recorded the 400th win of his career.

12/19/2021: The No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones tied a program record and set a Hilton Colesium record with 19 made threes. In games where at least one Big 12 team has been involved, 19 is tied for second-best ever. This season, the mark is tied for third-best in the nation.

12/19/2021: Emily Ryan’s career-high 15 assists for Iowa State tied the second-best total in program history and the second-best total in Division I this season.

Emily Ryan with a sneaky excellent line for @CycloneWBB today:



12 points, 15 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks.



NOBODY in Division I had previously put up that line in the time covered by our database (beginning 2009-10) — Her Hoop Stats (@herhoopstats) December 20, 2021

12/15/2021: The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks picked up their fifth win over a team that was ranked in the Top 15 at the time. The No. 15 Duke Blue Devils’ 46 points in the game marked a season low. After outrebounding the No. 9 Maryland Terrapins by 27 on Dec. 12, the Gamecocks outdid the Blue Devils by 18 on the glass, by 13 when it came to offensive boards and by 13 in second chance points.

With their victory over #15 Duke, South Carolina becomes the second team since 2000 to have five Top-15 wins before January 1st.



In the 2016-17 season, UConn had 7 Top-15 wins in November and December. pic.twitter.com/7cqXGuE3TG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 16, 2021

12/19/2021: Olivia Miles of the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish dropped 21 points and dished out 11 assists, becoming the fourth player in program history with 20 and 10 in a game. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jackie Young and Marina Mabrey are the others who have accomplished the feat for Notre Dame.

Another impressive performance from freshman Olivia Miles today:



21 PTS

11 AST

6 REB

6 STL



She is the 4th @ndwbb player over the last 20 seasons with 20 PTS and 10 AST in a game



Also one of just two players in D–I averaging 10 PPG, 7 RPG and 7 APG. The other is Caitlin Clark. — Sean Hurd (@seanahurd) December 19, 2021

12/19/2021: Mackenzie Holmes hauled in the most rebounds (19) in a single game for the Indiana Hoosiers since Dec. 17, 2016. The performance is tied for 10th in program history. Indiana was No. 10 last week.

Streak tracker

No. 5 Baylor Bears consecutive non-conference home wins - 66

No. 9 Maryland Terrapins consecutive home wins - 30 (longest streak in the country)

No. 9 Maryland Terrapins consecutive Big Ten wins - 15

Ashley Owusu of the No. 9 Maryland Terrapins consecutive games in double-figure scoring - 45

No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies consecutive wins vs. non-Power 5 opponents - 24

Surprises

Upsets

12/19/2021: Stony Brook Seawolves over Washington State Cougars, 69-62

Washington State was receiving votes as was a No. 10 seed in ESPN’s Dec. 17 Bracketology. Stony Brook is No. 92 in the NET rankings. This was an upset, but Stony Brook is doing great at 9-1.

. ,



First win over a Power Five at the Island



x #AEHoops pic.twitter.com/9GpIBl1f48 — Stony Brook Women’s Basketball (@StonyBrookWBB) December 20, 2021

12/19/2021: UC Davis Aggies over Gonzaga Bulldogs, 69-66

Gonzaga was in a play-in game in ESPN’s Dec. 17 Bracketology and is No. 32 in the NET rankings. UC Davis is No. 131 in the NET rankings.

12/19/2021: Seton Hall Pirates over Marquette Golden Eagles, 69-57

Marquette was on the bubble in ESPN’s Dec. 17 Bracketology and is No. 69 in the NET rankings. Seton Hall is No. 119 in the NET rankings.

12/16/2021: No. 17 Georgia Lady Bulldogs over No. 2 NC State Wolfpack, 82-80 (OT)

12/19/2021: No. 13 Michigan Wolverines over No. 5 Baylor Bears, 74-68 (OT)

This was Michigan’s first-ever win over a Top 5 opponent. Leigha Brown led the Wolverines with 25 points.

MASSIVE win for @umichwbball over 5th ranked #Baylor. Michigan had to play OT WITHOUT Naz Hillmon, had 18 O-boards and 29 second chance points. Impressive for the Wolverines #ncaaw — Meghan McKeown (@MeghanMcKeown_) December 19, 2021

Close calls

No. 25 UNC Tar Heels over Boston College Eagles by just three

BC is No. 47 in the NET rankings.

Other news

Refs

NCAAW refs have achieved equal pay to that of NCAAM refs for the NCAA Tournament.

Paige Bueckers injury update

Paige Bueckers underwent successful surgery on her left knee Monday afternoon at UConn Health, UConn women's basketball has said. The surgery repaired an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear.

Bueckers’ recovery is estimated to take eight weeks from surgery. — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 14, 2021

Other games of the week

12/17/2021: Western Kentucky Lady Toppers over Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, 92-88 (2OT)

12/19/2021: Cincinnati Bearcats over North Carolina A&T Aggies, 87-77 (2OT)

12/14/2021: Princeton Tigers over Buffalo Bulls, 79-77 (OT)

Other top performances

12/19/2021: Elizabeth Kitley — 34 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Virginia Tech Hokies in a win over the Florida State Seminoles.

For the time this season, @elizabethkitley is the @accwbb Player of the Week ‼️



Her stats from the dub were

» 34 points

» 13 rebounds

» 13-for-19 FG

‍♀️ » 4 blocks#Hokies pic.twitter.com/1zF2O4qhWo — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) December 20, 2021

12/19/2021: Leilani Correa — 35 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals for the St. John’s Red Storm in a loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

12/19/2021: Sonya Morris — 35 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the DePaul Blue Demons in a win over the St. John’s Red Storm.

12/13/2021: Jewel Spear — 40 points and three assists for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a win over the East Tennessee State Bucs.

12/15/2021: Sara Scalia — 37 points and eight rebounds for the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a win over the Ohio Bobcats.