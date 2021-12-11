Morrow, DePaul dominate boards, top No. 14 Kentucky

The Depaul Blue Demons gradually built a lead and upset the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats 94-85 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on Thursday.

Roll the highlights! The top plays from our time in Lexington #DePaulBall x #BlueGrit pic.twitter.com/bOOKS7RfAv — DePaul Women's Basketball (@DePaulWBBHoops) December 10, 2021

Depaul had a balanced attack. Freshman Aneesah Morrow (18 points) dominated the glass with 17 boards. Sophmore Darrione Rogers scored 17 points. And senior Deja Church led the way, playing 36 minutes and scoring a team-high 20 points. Every starter was in double digits and shot at least 50 percent from the field. From the bench, Kierra Collier and Dee Bekelja scored eight points each. The Blue Demon offense was humming and dominating the offensive boards and it had a total of 25 assists.

Kentucky didn’t play a bad game; it just didn't have enough on a night when so many things went right for its opponent. Robyn Benton led all scorers with 22 points, and Jada Walker and Treasure Hunt brought in 18 points apiece.

The Wildcats got little to no help from their bench, which managed a combined ten points and six rebounds in 32 combined minutes of play. Another impressive but disappointing stat was Kentucky’s 3-point shooting. The Wildcats went 0-of-14 from distance. Hard to win many college basketball games in 2021 when you do that.

Rebounding was another Achilles heel for Kentucky. It was outrebounded 46-30, and it couldn’t keep Morrow off the boards, which gave Depaul second chance opportunities and ended offensive possessions for the Wildcats early.

Overall, this was a disappointing night for Kentucky. The Wildcats drop to 6-2 (0-0 SEC) and their four-game winning streak now comes to an end. It doesn’t get any easier for them moving forward as they have to play No. 7 Louisville next on Sunday.

DePaul is now 8-2 (2-0 Big East) and this victory was its first against a top 25 team this season. The Blue Demons are now on a four-game winning streak and have a soft schedule until their Dec. 22 game against No. 22 Notre Dame. It will be interesting to see if they can keep up this form and be a top team in the Big East.