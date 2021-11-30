“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Nov. 28:

Milestones/accomplishments

11/27/2021: When No. 7 Stanford defeated No. 2 Maryland 86-67 on Saturday, it was the biggest win over a top-two team in Cardinal program history.

11/25/2021: Cameron Brink (21 points, 22 rebounds, five assists, five blocks) became the first Stanford Cardinal player with 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game since 2014.

11/27/2021: Ilmar’l Thomas of the UCLA Bruins reached 2,000 career points. Thomas played her first four seasons at Cincinnati.

11/27/2021: Kim Barnes Arico reached 200 wins at Michigan. She is the first women’s basketball coach and third basketball coach to reach that milestone at the school.

11/23/2021: The Ohio State Buckeyes scored a Big Ten-record 70 points in a single half against Bellarmine.

11/22/2021: Senior Elisa Pinzan of the No. 23 South Florida Bulls reached 400 career assists in the third-place game of Battle 4 Atlantis against the Oregon Ducks, a contest won by the Bulls. Pinzan had an impressive 26 points and 10 assists.

Streak tracker

Texas A&M consecutive non-conference wins - 23 (program record)

Surprises

Upsets

11/26/2021: Kent State over No. 19 UCLA

Lindsey Thall had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

11/27/2021: South Dakota State over No. 19 UCLA

All 10 players who played for the Jackrabbits scored. Paige Meyer had 10 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals.

11/27/2021: Purdue over No. 17 Florida State

The Boilermakers had lost 19 in a row against ranked teams. Their last ranked win came in 2019. They won despite being held scoreless in the second quarter and surrendering a 27-0 FSU run. They attempted a program-record 33 treys with Cassidy Hardin going 6-of-12.

11/25/2021: BYU over No. 17 Florida State

Shaylee Gonzales dropped a game-high 24 points for the Cougars (receiving votes), who forced 25 turnovers.

11/26/2021: No. 23 South Florida over No. 7 Stanford

Sydni Harvey made the game-winning three with 2.8 seconds remaining and Bethy Mununga hauled in 23 rebounds for the Bulls.

11/27/2021: Notre Dame over No. 16. Oregon State

The Irish, who were receiving votes, picked up their first AP-ranked win under Niele Ivey.

11/26/2021: Missouri State over No. 24 Virginia Tech

The Lady Bears went 27-of-30 on free throws compared to the Hokies’ 8-of-15 effort. Jasmine Franklin provided 21 points and 12 rebounds for the winners.

11/27/2021: BYU over No. 22 West Virginia

Gonzales dropped 20 points and was named the St. Pete Showcase MVP.

11/22/2021: No. 23 South Florida over No. 9 Oregon

Oregon was banged (missing Nyara Sabally and Te-Hina Paopao) in this game. So only an upset by ranking, but still a great performance by Pinzan, Sydni Harvey (22 points) and Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam (17 points, seven rebounds).

Close calls

11/25/2021: No. 9 Arizona over Vanderbilt by just two

A Shaina Pellington buzzer-beating layup allowed the Wildcats to escape in this one. Arizona came in with a win over No. 10 Louisville and three blowout wins, while Vanderbilt came in with losses to mid-majors in Little Rock and Middle Tennessee. The Commodores were picked to finish last in the SEC.

Games of the week

11/26/2021: Army Black Knights over Maine Black Bears, 87-81 (2OT)

A Trinity Hardy three gave the Black Knights the lead for good in the second overtime. It was followed by five unanswered free throws. Black Knight Alisa Fallon (18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists) converted on a 3-point play to tie the game with 34 seconds to go in the first OT and teammate Sabria Hunter (16 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, two blocks) made a layup to tie it at the buzzer of regulation. Kate Murray (eight boards) led Army with 21 points.

11/27/2021: George Mason Patriotrs over Bowling Green, 77-75 (OT)

The Patriots held on after a 10-0 run in OT. They went on a 9-0 run in the final 3:04 of regulation to force OT. That run featured two threes from Tamia Lawhorne. Jazmyn Doster finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the winners.

11/26/2021: Georgia Lady Bulldogs over Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 71-67 (OT)

The Lady Bulldogs closed the game on an 8-0 run. Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles tied the game on a layup with 3:35 remaining in regulation and that was the last score of the fourth. The Irish led by seven after one and the Bulldogs won the second by eight before very close third and fourth quarters. Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 16 points to go along with her nine boards and six blocks.

Other top performances

11/22/2021: Lizzy Williamson (35 points, 23 rebounds and four blocks for the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in a win over SAGU American Indiana College)

11/26/2021: Jasmine Dickey (48 points and eight rebounds for the Delaware Blue Hens in a wine over the Eastern Michigan Eagles)

11/26/2021: Kierstan Bell (39 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks for the FGCU Eagles in a win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles)

11/28/2021: Naomie Alnatas (38 points, seven assists and three steals for the Kansas City Roos in a win over the UT Arlington Mavericks)

11/28/2021: Jennifer Coleman (30 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Navy Midshipmen in a loss to the George Mason Patriots)

AP rankings (Nov. 29)

Best upcoming matchup

No. ? NC State Wolfpack (?-?, 0-0 ACC) vs. No. ? Indiana Hoosiers (?-?, 0-0 Big Ten)