Filed under:
- Stream
Nov 27, 2019, 2:00pm EST
-
November 30
Around the NCAAW Weekly
Cameron Brink recorded the first 20/20 game for the Stanford Cardinal since 2014 and the Cardinal blew out the No. 2 Maryland Terrapins for their largest-ever win over a top-two team.
-
March 15
Around the NCAAW Weekly: Baylor and Maryland extend dominance
The Baylor Lady Bears won the Big 12 Tournament and the Maryland Terrapins won the Big Ten Tournament. Both teams have their fingers crossed hoping for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but it seems like the South Carolina Gamecocks may have the edge over both.
-
March 8
Around the NCAAW Weekly: South Carolina, Stanford and NC State take home titles
The South Carolina Gamecocks won the SEC Tournament, the Stanford Cardinal won the Pac-12 Tournament and the NC State Wolfpack won the ACC Tournament. The Belmont Bruins (Ohio Valley) and Mercer Bears (Southern) also punched tickets to the Big Dance.
-
March 1
Around the NCAAW Weekly: Texas A&M on top of SEC
The Texas A&M Aggies were the No. 13 team in the nation to start the season after losing scoring phenom Chennedy Carter to the WNBA Draft. Now they are the SEC regular-season champs and No. 2 in the nation. Plus, Stanford and Louisville have won the Pac-12 and ACC, respectively, and Baylor has at least a share of the Big 12 title with the Big Ten still pending.
-
February 22
Around the NCAAW Weekly: Huskies have dominated Big East
The UConn Huskies are wrapping up a dominant year in the Big East, while the South Dakota State Jackrabbits have taken at least a share of the Summit League for the seventh time. Plus, the Maryland Terrapins are dominating and the Florida State Seminoles picked up a major upset win.
-
February 15
Around the NCAAW Weekly: Brenda Frese at 500
Brenda Frese of the No. 9 Maryland Terrapins has achieved more than any other coach in the storied histories of the Terps’ men’s and women’s basketball programs. She already had the national championship. Now, she has surpassed her predecessor, Chris Weller, in all-time wins.
-
February 8
Around the NCAAW Weekly: Parity-filled week of women’s college hoops
When they beat the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals on Monday, the No. 4 NC State Wolfpack did something that only two other teams have done in the past 20 years and both those squads made it to the national championship game. However, the UNC Tar Heels crashed their party on Sunday, just like Washington State did to the No. 5 UCLA Bruins and the Ole Miss Rebels did to the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats earlier in the week.
-
February 1
Around the NCAAW Weekly: Arkansas shows heart, hands UConn rare loss
Chelsea Dungee was spectacular for the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks when they upset the No. 3 UConn Huskies on Thursday. Plus, the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes remained hot, while UConn kept an incredible streak going despite its loss.
-
January 25
Around the NCAAW Weekly: Auriemma wishes Summitt was harder to catch
Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma passed longtime rival and former Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach Pat Summitt in all-time wins. In the wake of Auriemma hitting the milestone, both UConn and Tennessee showed class when the Huskies beat the Lady Vols two days later.
-
January 18
Around the NCAAW Weekly: Colorado shocks nation, downs No. 1 Stanford
Mya Hollingshed and the Colorado Buffaloes took down the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal in thrilling fashion with Peanut Tuitele getting the game-winning block. Plus, the Iowa State Cyclones snapped an incredible streak for the No. 6 Baylor Lady Bears during a week full of upsets.
-
January 12
Around the NCAAW Weekly: Naz Hillmon dominates
The Michigan Wolverines’ Naz Hillmon evoked the name of Jessica Shepard on Thursday with her biggest accomplishment of college thus far, while Holy Cross Crusaders coach Maureen Magarity was able to beat her dad not once but twice in historic showdowns.
-
January 4
Around the NCAAW Weekly: Madi Williams’ 45 points set new Sooners record
Madi Williams of the Oklahoma Sooners put together a performance to remember! Elsewhere, the No. 11 UCLA Bruins defeated the No. 8 Oregon Ducks behind the heroic efforts of Michaela Onyenwere, and the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines dominated the No. 15 Northwestern Wildcats.
-
December 28, 2020
Around the NCAAW Weekly: No. 16 Ohio State bans itself from postseason
The No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes have punished their own program for recruiting violations committed by former associate head coach Patrick Klein. The violations included sexual harassment of student-athletes.
-
December 22, 2020
Around the NCAAW Weekly: VanDerveer makes history, Baylor dominates
Tara VanDeveer felt the love from around the sports world after her No. 1 Stanford Cardinal helped her win her 1,099th game as a head coach. With the Tuesday win, she set the all-time Division I NCAAW record. Then the Baylor Lady Bears started turning heads later in the week.
-
December 14, 2020
Around the NCAAW Weekly: Belibi brings the slam back
Francesca Belibi of the Stanford Cardinal brought the dunk back to women’s college basketball on Sunday after a seven-year absence. Earlier in the week, Caitlin Clark — the Iowa Hawkeyes’ fab freshman — was just incredible with back-to-back 30-point games.
-
December 7, 2020
Around the NCAAW Weekly: DiDi Richards returns for Baylor
DiDi Richards of the Baylor Lady Bears sustained a spinal cord shock injury on Oct. 24 and worked her way back to the basketball court in a little more than a month. In her first game back, she helped Baylor record its 1,000th win as a program.
-
November 30, 2020
Around the NCAAW Weekly: Positive outweighs negative for Missouri State
Brice Calip of the now-No. 21 Missouri State Lady Bears helped her team move up three spots in the AP rankings after defeating the then-No. 12 Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. The Lady Bears’ loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Sunday wasn’t enough to prevent their rise.
-
March 11, 2020
Baylor gets caught in Cyclone upset
The Iowa State Cyclones, led by prolific scorer Ashley Joens, were a quiet 9-8 in the Big 12 before derailing the Baylor Lady Bears’ perfect conference season. Meanwhile, the UConn Huskies and Princeton Tigers wrapped up perfect regular seasons.
-
March 4, 2020
NCAAW Weekly: Sabrina Ionescu reaches pinnacle of college basketball greatness
Sabrina Ionescu of the No. 3 Oregon Ducks has created an exclusive club that only she is a part of. Meanwhile, the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 10 NC State Wolfpack celebrate historically good regular seasons.
-
February 26, 2020
Mulkey bests all NCAA basketball coaches with latest feat
Kim Mulkey, head coach of the Baylor Lady Bears, is ahead of the great Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies with her speedy 600 wins. Plus, South Carolina Gamecock coach Dawn Staley reaches a milestone of her own.
-
January 22, 2020
NCAAW Weekly: Huskies and Lady Bears celebrate dominance
The UConn Huskies may not be the No. 1 team in the country at the moment, but their success over the past decade still lingers. Meanwhile, the Baylor Lady Bears and Tyasha Harris of the South Carolina Gamecocks both reach important milestones as well.
-
January 16, 2020
NCAAW Weekly: Tara VanDerveer makes history
Tara VanDerveer, coach of the Stanford Cardinal, accomplishes a new feat while the Baylor Lady Bears, Kentucky Wildcats and South Carolina Gamecocks also rewrite the record books.
-
January 8, 2020
Around the NCAAW Weekly: Pulliam dominates; Yellow Jackets sting
Lindsey Pulliam of the Northwestern Wildcats put up 24 points on then-No. 12 Maryland Terrapins. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets continued to look strong on the defensive side of the ball.
-
January 1, 2020
Around the NCAAW Weekly: Lots of parity around DI
The Oregon Ducks, Stanford Cardinal and UConn Huskies have all spent time at No. 1. Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Aggies, led by Chennedy Carter, reached the 80-point mark for just the second time this season.
-
December 23, 2019
NCAAW Weekly: Juicy Landrum earns a spot in college basketball history
Juicy Landrum of the No. 2 Baylor Lady Bears sank 14 3-pointers in a single game last week. Meanwhile, the UT Martin Skyhawks forced not one but two overtime periods against the No. 6 Louisville Cardinals.