The women’s college basketball season has been a bit light in the last week because of final exams in the Fall academic semester. In fact, no team in the Big East or ACC played games during the week. But now that exams have ended (or are close to being over), games are ramping up again. On Sunday, the Florida State hosts Creighton in an ACC versus Big East matchup.

When: Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla. How to watch: ACC Network Extra

What to watch

Which team will keep the momentum after final exams? Florida State has the stronger record and will be the favorite this afternoon. The Seminoles are on a five-game win streak dating back to Nov. 23 when they beat the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. However, their last two wins were low-scoring affairs, with Florida State edging out Mercer, 57-56 (Dec. 5), and St. John’s, 57-53 (Dec. 9).

Meanwhile, Creighton has turned around a rough 1-4 start and is on a three-game win streak of their own, which includes a 74-65 win over Nebraska on Dec. 2.

Which forward will lead her team to victory? Both the Seminoles and Bluejays are led by stretch forwards who are the catalysts for their offenses.

Redshirt junior forward Kiah Gillespie leads the Seminoles, averaging 17.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. She also made 14-of-42 three-pointers and went 9-of-13 from deep in her last three games. Gillespie has also been a shot in the arm for Florida State because this is her first season playing for the Seminoles following a transfer from Maryland prior to the 2017-18 season.

Meanwhile, the Bluejays are led by senior forward Audrey Faber, who is averaging 17 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Faber has scored in double digits in every game this season and dished 13 total assists in her last two games. With Sydney Lamberty’s graduation last season, Faber has emerged as Creighton’s leading assist-maker, which is likely to continue with Big East play coming up very soon.