 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The South Carolina Gamecocks win the 2024 NCAA Division I national championship

The South Carolina Gamecocks finished a perfect season and captured the program’s third national championship.

By Cat Ariail
/ new
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - National Championship
The three-time national champion South Carolina Gamecocks.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

History. Redemption. Dominance.

The South Carolina Gamecocks completed a perfect 38-0 season and captured the program’s third national championship. The Gamecocks avenged last year’s Final Four loss to Iowa and defeated the Hawkeyes, 87-75.

As has been the case throughout their title run, South Carolina’s depth made the difference. Kamilla Cardoso controlled the interior. Raven Johnson made things difficult for Caitlin Clark. The freshmen were fearless, with Tessa Johnson swishing triples and MiLaysia Fulwiley swinging the momentum. Te-Hina Paopao and Bree Hall hit timely shots. Chloe Kitts, Ashlyn Watkins and Sania Feagin brought energy. It was a masterpiece directed by Dawn Staley.

Congratulations Gamecocks!

In This Stream

2024 NCAAW Tournament

View all 31 stories

More From Swish Appeal

Loading comments...