And then there were two. Iowa and South Carolina. An undefeated team versus a team with the biggest star in the game. The drama tips off at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

The question is: How will Iowa come out on top? Before we discuss that, this is how Iowa got here:

The road to the title

Iowa was led all season by Caitlin Clark. If somehow you landed on this site and don’t know who Clark is, she is the biggest star in college basketball, captivating the basketball world during her final collegiate season. She averaged 31.7 points per game, the most in the nation, along with 9.0 assists, also the top mark nationally. Everything starts and ends with Clark. Take her off this team, and we wouldn’t be talking about Iowa on a national stage.

It’s the Clark show, but she’s not alone. Hannah Stuelke has shined in the shadows, averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. The other guards—Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and Sydney Affolter—make up the starting core.

The Hawkeyes had some difficult matches on their way to the national title game, especially their game versus LSU, where they didn’t dominate until the second half. Their Final Four match against UConn became an instant classic, where the result wasn’t ever in hand and they needed every basket in their 71-69 win.

How they can beat the unbeaten

To win it all and give Clark the perfect ending, they’ll have to do something no one else has done: beat South Carolina in the 2023-24 season. Many great teams have tried this year, but none have succeeded.

First, let’s get the obvious out of the way: Clark will have to be a star during a star moment. That means 30-plus points willing her team to victory. Her teammates will also have to contribute offensively, as no one player can beat South Carolina alone.

The offense won’t be the biggest factor, though. How can the Hawkeyes stop the Gamecocks? South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso has been a force of nature, getting any basket near the rim she desires and snagging every rebound up for grabs. With Iowa being so guard-heavy, they’ll have to find a way to keep the rebounding numbers from getting out of hand.

Additionally, Clark has many good qualities, but defense is not one of them. If I know this, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley absolutely does. How she’ll try to expose Clark’s deficiencies and how Iowa will work to prevent their best player from being a liability will be an interesting aspect of the chess match that this game potentially will become.

Closing thoughts

The path to victory is filled with arduous obstacles, and the mountain that is South Carolina will be the biggest one Iowa will have to go through. History will always remember Iowa and Clark, but winners write the history books, and if they lose, they’ll be a few pages in the book of basketball instead of a chapter. It’s up to them to write their history on Sunday and ensure that the first sentence in the multitude of game recaps will contain the words “Caitlin Clark” and “national champion.”