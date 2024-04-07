Before the national championship game tips off, catch up on the latest developments from the wide world of women’s basketball.

Sarah Strong is headed to Storrs

On Saturday, Sarah Strong, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024, announced that she is taking her talents to UConn. On her decision, Strong shared:

Just watching them play ... watching and realizing I can help them and be there. I’m just ready to be there and practice and play. I like the style and feel like I fill a need there. I’m drawn to the championship culture.

Needless to say, the Huskies will be loaded next season, ready to avenge Friday night’s loss and raise the program’s 12th banner. In addition to Strong, two more top 20 recruits are headed to Storrs: No. 4 Allie Ziebell and No. 18 Morgan Cheli. That trio will supplement a roster that is set to return everyone expect Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl.

Strong, Ziebell and Cheli were among the 24 athletes who competed in the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Girls Game on Tuesday. Team East, which featured Strong and 2024 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year and South Carolina commit Joyce Edwards, romped, 98-74. Strong and Edwards also were the game’s Co-MVPs.

s/o our girls MVPs Sarah Strong & Joyce Edwards pic.twitter.com/Rx9GoCsdxR — McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) April 3, 2024

Seimone Augustus headlines Hoophall inductees

The 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class is official, headlined by Seimone Augustus, a legend since she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated for Women at age 14 through her time balling in Baton Rouge for LSU and extending past her All-WNBA play and championship-winning contributions for the Minnesota Lynx.

Michele Timms, an Australian hoops great and original member of the Phoenix Mercury, will join Augustus as a 2024 Naismith Hall of Famer.

From Australia to Phoenix to the Basketball Hall of Fame.



Congratulations to Michele Timms on her induction! pic.twitter.com/5D9tcsokXI — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) April 6, 2024

Harley Redin, the head coach of the pioneering Wayland Baptist Flying Queens AAU team from 1955 to 1973, will be inducted posthumously. Michael Cooper, a two-time WNBA title winning head coach for the Los Angeles Sparks who also coached the Atlanta Dream, will be inducted for his time playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Basketball HOF, WBCA announce awards

On Saturday, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced the winners of the sport’s signature positional awards. The winners are:

Lisa Leslie Award (best center): Cameron Brink, Stanford

Cameron Brink, Stanford Katrina McClain Award (best power forward): Kiki Iriafen, Stanford

Kiki Iriafen, Stanford Cheryl Miller Award (best small forward): Madison Booker, Texas

Madison Booker, Texas Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (best shooting guard): JuJu Watkins, USC

JuJu Watkins, USC Nancy Lieberman Award (best point guard): Caitlin Clark, Iowa

.



Congrats to our girl Ju on winning the 2024 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award! pic.twitter.com/IQ9z4WJwFb — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) April 6, 2024

On Thursday, the WBCA issued their national awards:

Wade Trophy (National Player of the Year): Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Caitlin Clark, Iowa NCAA Division I Freshman of the Year: JuJu Watkins, USC

JuJu Watkins, USC NCAA Division I Defensive Player of the Year: Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year: Dawn Staley, South Carolina

Dawn Staley, South Carolina NCAA Division I Rookie Coach of the Year: Kim Caldwell, Marshall

It’s an awards kind of day for Caitlin Clark.



She’s taking home the 2024 WBCA Wade Trophy. pic.twitter.com/w0S4yAKhFn — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) April 4, 2024

YEAH JU!



JuJu Watkins has been named the WBCA Freshman of the Year ✌️ pic.twitter.com/A89ArTDfgy — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) April 3, 2024

The rim proctor – @Kamillascsilva is the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year!https://t.co/95sL1SpZti pic.twitter.com/cjMs7RYZs9 — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 3, 2024

For the 3rd straight year and the 4th time in 5 years, South Carolina's Dawn Staley is the 2024



Press Release https://t.co/uquyhbMPD1@GamecockWBB @dawnstaley @staley05 pic.twitter.com/5zh52tiG20 — Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (@WBCA1981) April 4, 2024

Congratulations to @CoachKim_ for being named the Spalding Maggie Dixon Division I Rookie Coach of the Year!



: https://t.co/lMLjz8h5PI#WeAreMarshall pic.twitter.com/FtXoRhiefl — Marshall Women's Basketball (@HerdWBB) April 3, 2024

All eyes on Iowa-UConn

Friday night’s Final Four showdown between Iowa and UConn smashed viewership standards. With a peak of 17 million viewers, the down-the-wire thriller became ESPN’s most-watched basketball game ever—women or men, college or pro. The game also attracted the second-most viewers for a non-football telecast in the network’s history.

Friday night's 2024 #WFinalFour matchup between No. 1 @IowaWBB & No. 3 @UConnWBB was the MOST-WATCHED #NCAAWBB game EVER



Peak 17M viewers

Highest audience for ANY BASKETBALL GAME on record

Iowa-UConn was the most-viewed college event ever on ESPN+#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/P8BUtRyUxH — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 6, 2024

Fair calls game in Women’s College All-Star Game

It was an exciting return for the Women’s College All-Star Game, with a game-winning bucket from Syracuse’s Dyaisha Fair giving Team Lieberman the comeback win over Team Miller, 95-88. The game followed the Elam Ending, with the winner determined by the first team to reach the target score of 94 points.

The final play. What a comeback for Team Lieberman! #WomensCollegeAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/qvUY1P3QDz — Intersport Basketball (@IntersportHoops) April 6, 2024

Unique Drake of St. John’s, who also was on Team Lieberman, was named MVP, scoring a game-high 27 points.

MVP‼️



—> 27 PTS.

—> 12-21 FG

—> 3 STLS. @sleeknique3 SHOWED OUT at the Senior All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/iG5hLWjLBT — St. John's WBB (@StJohnsWBB) April 6, 2024

Cullop to The U

Tricia Cullop is the new head coach at the University of Miami, replacing the retired Katie Meier. Cullop has spent the past 16 seasons at Toledo, coaching the Rockets to more than 350 wins and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Saint Louis takes WNIT title

Saint Louis claims the program’s first WNIT championship, defeating Minnesota 69-50 on Saturday.

Fifth-year senior guard Kyla McMakin led the Billikens with 20 points, while senior forward Peyton Kennedy added 19 points. An on-fire effort from behind the arc also propelled the Billikens to the win, as they went 11-for-24 from 3, their second-most makes from 3 this season.

EXCELLENCE.



Your Billikens are the 2024 WNIT CHAMPIONS! #arête pic.twitter.com/lWE7waVrPP — Saint Louis WBB (@SaintLouisWBB) April 6, 2024

Harding is G League’s top coach

Congratulations to the Stockton Kings’ Lindsey Harding, the 2023-24 G League Coach of the Year. The first Black woman to serve as a head coach in the G League, Harding, the No. 1 pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft who had a nine-year WNBA career after a staring at Duke, is the first woman to win the Dennis Johnson Trophy.

Stockton Kings head coach Lindsey Harding has been named the 2023-24 NBA G League Coach of the Year in a vote by NBA G League head coaches and general managers. Harding is the first woman to win the Coach of the Year award in the NBA G League.



Harding will receive the Dennis… pic.twitter.com/igzVVD4iqR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 2, 2024

WNBA collaborates with La Crema

On Thursday, La Crema was announced as the Official Wine Partner of the WNBA and USA Basketball Women’s National Team. The WNBA’s first-ever official wine partner, La Crema will collaborate with the league to create opportunities for fans, including at 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend and through exclusive WNBA Experiences.

On the partnership, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said:

We are thrilled to partner with La Crema as we bring another dynamic brand into the WNBA family. Together, we support and celebrate the shared values of inclusivity, equity and advocacy, while creating memorable experiences for fans around the world. As a league, we pride ourselves on working with partners that stand for the same principles that we do, and we look forward to continuing to create positive change for women’s sports.

Making history is what we do! We're thrilled to announce our partnership with the iconic @LaCremaWines Let's raise a glass to the players and fans to celebrate with us. #LaCremaXWNBA pic.twitter.com/zy9iH87ngM — WNBA (@WNBA) April 4, 2024

Mercury make training camp signings

On Thursday, the Phoenix Mercury announced five training camp signings, highlighted by a pair of beloved collegiate stars in former UConn Husky Christyn Williams and former South Carolina Gamecock Kiki Herbert Harrigan, both of whom have league experience but have yet to establish a WNBA home.

The Phoenix Mercury has signed five players to training camp contracts!



✖️ Christyn Williams

✖️ Kiki Herbert Harrigan

✖️ Amy Atwell

✖️ Natasha Mack

✖️ Mya Hollingshed pic.twitter.com/KKoxceprNV — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) April 4, 2024

The Mercury will also get a closer look at Amy Atwell, a sharpshooter for the 2023-24 WNBL runner-up Perth Lynx who played collegiately at Hawaii; former Oklahoma State star Natasha Mack, who has been carving out a career overseas by playing professionally in Turkey and for the Montenegro national team; and former Colorado standout Mya Hollingshed, who recently helped Puerto Rico qualify for the 2024 Olympics.