2024 NCAAW Tournament: Carver-Hawkeye Arena goes ecstatic as Iowa advances to national championship game

In an effort to create a festive and memorable atmosphere, Carver-Hawkeye Arena opened its doors for free, allowing fans to come and watch the Final Four game between Iowa and UConn. It was similar to what was done for last year’s national championship game against LSU, the only difference being the fans went home happy this time.

Hawkeye fans had to sweat it out but the celebration is in at Carver-Hawkeye Arena! The Hawks survive a tough Final Four matchup with UConn and will take on South Carolina in the National Championship on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/oEEUBaZitH — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreaultTV) April 6, 2024

Fans bore witness to a slugfest that resulted in one of the most incredible finishes to an NCAA Tournament game in recent memory, as Iowa held on 71-69 to advance to Sunday’s title game against undefeated South Carolina, who easily defeated NC State, 78-59.

It was tightly contested all night, with UConn controlling the tempo in the first half through the play of Aaliyah Edwards, KK Arnold, Nika Mühl and Paige Bueckers. Iowa struggled to go on a run—as they turned the ball over 12 times—or break through the Huskies’ pressure defense. Caitlin Clark also didn’t make a single 3-pointer, having to rely on her playmaking abilities.

Things began to turn around after half time as the Hawkeyes suddenly caught fire. Clark would hit her first 3 just a few minutes into the third quarter and started to score more at will. Kate Martin was hitting some of her patent turnaround jumpers and a few 3s herself. Hannah Stuelke was beyond solid in the paint as she kept Iowa in the game with her tenaciousness against the taller Edwards.

The third quarter ended with the game tied at 51, leaving everyone in Carver hanging on the edge.

All tied up.



END 3 | Iowa 51, UConn 51 #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ZxFt7L95yR — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) April 6, 2024

The fourth quarter began with Iowa continuing their offensive surge from the third as they jumped out to as much as a ten-point lead. But then in the waning minutes, the Huskies started to claw back, with the crucial turning point coming when Stuelke turned the ball over when trying to hand the ball to Martin at mid court. This led to a wide-open 3 by Mühl with 39 seconds left to bring the Huskies within one point, 70-69.

Suddenly, the air seemingly went out at Carver.

Clark held the ball as the game clock and shot clock started to wind down. She found Stuelke inside who attempted to kick out to Martin in the corner. The ball was snapped by Arnold, who then saved from going out of bounds. Edwards received Arnold’s save and UConn took a timeout with 9.3 seconds remaining. Everyone at Carver held their breath as Huskies had possession. They then let out a huge thunderous applause as Edwards was called for an offensive foul against Gabbie Marshall while setting a screen.

The Hawkeyes got the ball back with 3.9 seconds left.

Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul on this possession. pic.twitter.com/1INxb2YHE2 — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2024

Clark was fouled and found herself at the line for two. She missed the second, but Syd Affolter was there for the rebound and held it with the clock stopping at 1.1, giving the Hawkeyes the opportunity to inbound the ball. Clark then attempted to bounce the ball off Bueckers, with the ball going out of bounds off Bueckers with 0.1 left. After 0.8 was put back on the clock, Clark inbounded to Martin, who flung the ball up in the air. Iowa survived UConn.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena went berserk, as if they witnessed the moment in person. And they know they’ll be back on Sunday for another free viewing, hoping to see Caitlin Clark and her fellow seniors go out as national champions.