The Final Four gave us one blowout and one nail-biter. When the dust settled, South Carolina and Iowa were the only two teams left standing and we now have our title match set.

IOWA VS. SOUTH CAROLINA FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP



SEE YOU SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/FHhAHrfwZm — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2024

Before we prepare for the championship, let's look back at some of the best moments from the Final Four:

South Carolina continues to soar

NC State went toe-to-toe with South Carolina during the first half. It was anybody's game. With just a one-point lead heading into the second half, it looked like a close classic was upon us; however, South Carolina didn't just close the door—they slammed it shut and shook the wall! The Gamecocks were victorious, 78-59.

WE'LL SEE YOU ON CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY FAMS!!! pic.twitter.com/ORIdv3Q8jC — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 6, 2024

We discussed containing Kamilla Cardoso in our NC State Final Four preview, and while the Wolfpack managed that well in the beginning, Cardoso eventually dominated, despite missing time with a right leg injury late in the first half and returning in the second half wearing a protective compression sleeve. In the third quarter, the Gamecocks outscored the Wolfpack 29-6, and a close game became another example South Carolina’s dominance. Cardoso ended with a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds.

South Carolina is now 37-0 and will be the clear favorite on Sunday to win it all.

Caitlin Clark does it

UConn-Iowa lived up to the hype. We got a close game, controversial calls and clutch plays from the game's biggest stars, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers.

When the dust settled, Iowa ended up on top, winning 71-69.

Bueckers played every minute of the game and ended the night with 17 points; Clark did as well, contributing 21 points. Despite these performances, it was the closing seconds that got the most attention. UConn forced a turnover and converted on a 3-pointer to make it a 70-69 game. They then forced another turnover and had a chance to take the lead with 9.3 seconds left.

However, the Huskies never got an opportunity to take a shot, as Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul for a moving screen. The call will be argued forever as it seemed like a weak play at best and a non-foul or minor infraction that decided a result at worst.

This was called an offensive foul on UConn…



UConn was down 1 with the ball in the final 10 seconds.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/X0NVl9QrkA — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) April 6, 2024

Clark was fouled on the next possession and gave UConn another chance to come back when she missed the second free throw. The Huskies didn't take advantage, failing to box out and only mustering a jump ball that went Iowa's way due to the possession arrow.

Closing thoughts

The call might put a damper on a great night of hoops, but that's also part of the drama; unexpected events will occur, stars will be made and heels will be born. Iowa has been in the spotlight all year and has dealt with it tremendously. South Carolina quickly established themselves as the best team in the nation and no one has presented an intriguing rebuttal.

Now, we'll see the two best teams compete on Sunday, with South Carolina finishing a perfect season or Clark will ending her collegiate career with a national title. Get the popcorn ready for a Sunday matchup on ABC at 3 p.m. ET.