Every year, we have surprises and underdogs that outperform their protections. In the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the NC State Wolfpack have found a way to get it done and are about to take on the No. 1-overall seed South Carolina Gamecocks for a chance to play for the national title.

The road here was a bumpy one. They had a tough second-round matchup versus No. 6-seed Tennessee, beat Cameron Brink and No. 2-seed Stanford and then knocked out top-seed Texas to cut the nets down and make it to Cleveland.

Aziaha James is a big reason why they got this far. The guard has been a certified bucket, taking her game to the next level. She’s averaging 24.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in the tournament, All those numbers are increases from her regular season averages.

The Wolfpack, however, haven’t just overachieved in March and April; they’ve exceeded expectations since before their season began. They were picked to finish eighth in the conference and had zero players voted to the All-ACC team during the preseason. They ended the season second in the ACC, and the backcourt of James and Saniya Rivers both received All-ACC First Team honors.

They’ve already soared higher than anyone thought they would, but for them to get to their final destination will require their best effort yet.

How NC State can win

There’s a reason South Carolina has yet to lose this year. They are a near-perfect team. They have a deep roster, are well-coached, defend at a high level and get enough scoring from their guards, especially Te-Hina Paopao and MiLaysia Fulwiley, to overwhelm teams.

They may be well-balanced and dominant, but the key to defeating this team—at least theoretically— is to disrupt Kamilla Cardoso. She leads the team in both points and rebounds so keeping her off the glass and making her work as hard as possible will be the key to having a chance at winning.

Again, no one has accomplished it before, but if NC State can force Cardoso to have a bad game, win the rebounding battle and keep turnovers down, they’ll have as good a chance as any to get the win.

Closing thoughts

For a few more hours, all Final Four participants will be successful teams and winners. Once the ball is live, however, it’s all on the line, and only two will move on, with one winning it all. For the Wolfpack to be that team, they’ll have to play flawless basketball, and winning would certainly be the shock of the tournament. They’ve pulled out a couple of upsets already, and they’ve put themselves in a position to do it again on Friday.