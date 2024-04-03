South Carolina’s Raven Johnson was waved off.

In the 2023 Final Four matchup against Iowa, superstar Caitlin Clark made the decision to sag off of the 5-foot-9 guard, who was standing at the 3-point line completely unguarded. Not only that, but she flung her arm toward Johnson, as though to say, “Nothing to worry about here here.”

The gesture went viral. Johnson was a 24.1 percent 3-point shooter at the time, considered a non-threat and felt humiliated.

Iowa is savage pic.twitter.com/NIyDNXhHB1 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 1, 2023

Now, just a year later, Johnson is a 35.2 percent three-point shooter—a far more respectable figure that rivals the mark of Iowa sharpshooter Gabbie Marshall. The remarkable improvement is no coincidence, as Johnson spent the summer relentlessly working on her shot. In turn, no one is waving off Raven Johnson in 2024.

“I think it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Johnson said. “Things happen for a reason. They told me to get in the gym and work on my weakness.” In the Sweet 16, Johnson hit what was likely the biggest 3-pointer in her basketball career, a shot that increased a two-point lead over Indiana to five. She finished with 14 points and a was perfect 3-for-3 from downtown.

RAVEN JOHNSON THAT IS HUGE



SPLASH pic.twitter.com/yzLborS1uk — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) March 29, 2024

“Nobody can sag off me this year, and I take that very personal,” Johnson said.

In part thanks to Johnson’s clutch trey, the Gamecocks remained undefeated and advanced to the Elite Eight, where they overcame colder outside shooting to defeat Oregon State 70-58, and advance to the Final Four once more.

Johnson has been a big part of South Carolina’s continued success, but an undefeated South Carolina season is the result of a well-balanced team effort. Seven players on the roster average at least eight points per game, led by 6-foot-7 senior center Kamilla Cardoso (14.1), freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (11.9) and senior guard Te-Hina Paopao (10.9). South Carolina’s depth has been a key feature of the team all season. They’re the ESPN favorite to win it all, and while they’ve had some close calls this season—namely, needing a Cardoso buzzer-beating 3 to advance in the SEC Tournament—they’re the only undefeated team in the sport.

That’s all despite the fact South Carolina lost all five starters from last year, including the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Aliyah Boston. The Gamecocks were ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP poll, but have exceeded all expectations with a perfect season to date. That’s a testament to the system that head coach Dawn Staley has put in place, one of the most decorated coaches in college sports who has led her team to a pair of NCAA titles.

It’s also a testament to the depth of this roster and the players’ willingness to sacrifice. Fulwiley, for example, is one of the most talented freshmen in the field, but averages just 18.5 minutes per game. Cardoso, despite being one of the most dominant bigs in the tournament, is attempting less than 11 shots per game. No singular player averages more than 15 points per game. Cardoso and Johnson are the only rotational players from last year’s South Carolina team who are back this season, but both shoulder far increased responsibilities this time around. Johnson leads the team in both minutes per game (27.7) and assists (4.9), a year removed from one of the lowest moments of her career.

“Last year rocked me. It rocked me,” Dawn Staley said Sunday after South Carolina defeated Oregon State. “It rocked me because we had a team full of players who did all the right things.” It’s a different team now, but for the fourth-consecutive season—despite so many new faces and changing roles—the Gamecocks are back in the Final Four.