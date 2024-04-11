Ahead of one of the most highly-anticipated drafts in recent memory, it is uncertain where the bevy of big-name players will end up. The Chicago Sky, owners of the No. 3 pick, No. 8 pick and No. 13 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, are more than willing to take advantage of such exciting uncertainty as they look to rebuild from the bottom up.

After losing Kahleah Copper to the Phoenix Mercury, Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith to the Minnesota Lynx and Rebekah Gardner to the New York Liberty, new general manager Jeff Pagliocca and new head coach Teresa Weatherspoon have a huge void to fill.

The Sky have a solid core of veteran talent in Elizabeth Williams, Diamond DeShields, Brianna Turner, Marina Mabrey and Isabelle Harrison, along with budding potential in Chennedy Carter and Dana Evans. But they need that spark. They need a player coming in fresh out of college, with idealism, a proven track record of success and an eagerness to get down to business and prove herself.

For the No. 3 pick, there are three marquee names being floated around, each of whom have the skills in the critical areas of scoring and rebounding that the Sky need. And if Chicago is fortunate, maybe one still will be available at No. 8.

Rickea Jackson

The 6-foot-2 forward out of Tennessee was the first name that was uttered as almost a guarantee for the No. 3 pick. Jackson brings a lot of tangibles in the areas of scoring and rebounding. She is coming off a season in which she just about equaled her highest single-season scoring average with 20.2 points per game; in her junior year, she averaged 20.3 points per game. She also reached her highest rebounding average with 8.2 rebounds.

Kamila Cardoso

Coming off a historic undefeated season that culminated in a national title for South Carolina, Cardoso is, without question, one of the biggest draws. She is riding high for obvious reasons, and she also is coming off her best season numbers wise. She averaged 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. In the national title game, she finished with 17 rebounds and 15 points.

Angel Reese

Almost immediately after the LSU star declared for the draft, the potential of her landing in Chicago was seen as a long shot, but still a possibility. She averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game this season. And from Jan. 29 against Mississippi State to the Elite Eight game against Iowa on April 1, she achieved a double-double in every game.

Jackson, Cardoso and Reese have the skill, talent, and the name recognition that could draw a lot of eyeballs back to the Windy City. In terms of their positioning, they each have the ability to help Williams carry the load in the paint, and potentially put up good numbers in the process.

It remains to be seen as to who the Sky ultimately will pick, but if they are looking to get back to form—not just as a playoff contender but a real contender—they have some solid options in front of them.