Coming off a top-four finish last season, the Dallas Wings, led by the dynamic duo of Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, can push toward being serious title contenders if they draft a third, young star.

They have the picks to make some noise. So, who should they draft?

The Wings’ draft capital

Round 1, Pick No. 5

Round 1, Pick No. 9

Round 3, Pick No. 9

The Wings’ potential draft strategy

Is the Bayou Barbie coming to Dallas? Angel Reese makes sense to me as the No. 5 pick. The LSU star is an electrifying player and I think she and Sabally can make it work as a pairing, as long as they don’t clog up the lane, thus allowing Ogunbowale to continue to dominate from the outside.

Reese had one of the most decorated collegiate careers, winning the 2023 national title and following that up with an Elite Eight appearance in 2024 while averaging 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.

Grateful for these last four years and excited for this next chapter. #BAYOUBARBIEOUT pic.twitter.com/EvkzUW08JV — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2024

Her game does need some polishing at the next level, which is why she is not a higher lottery pick. But in Dallas, I think she’d have the grace to grow while still making a huge impact on a winning team.

With the No. 9 pick, the Wings should take Charisma Osborne. The UCLA guard has proven to be an elite playmaker, averaging 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bruins her senior year.

Declared ‼️



See you soon @CharismaOsborne, for the 2024 WNBA Draft presented by @statefarm on April 15th. pic.twitter.com/38kH4VAgX2 — WNBA (@WNBA) April 3, 2024

She can be a responsible adult on the court even as a rookie. You can rest assured she won’t make many of the bone-headed mistakes rookies are prone to. She’ll take care of the ball, play defense first and only shoot when open.

Closing thoughts

The Wings’ decisions and options mostly will be based on what happens before them. They’ll have to wait until the top four picks are gone, but after that, they’ll have two chances of getting a viable big or guard to add to an already good roster.

Other players Dallas should consider if they are on the board include UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards, Utah forward Alissa Pili, Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon and UConn guard Nika Mühl.