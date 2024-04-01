Ice Cube’s ignorance of European women’s basketball takes center stage in his BIG3 offer to Caitlin Clark

You probably know the story by now: Ice Cube offered Iowa senior Caitlin Clark $5 million to join his BIG3 basketball league, a 3-on-3 league comprised primarily of former NBA players. She would earn the money for playing from eight to 10 3-on-3 games, depending on how her theoretical team fared during the season. That’s an incredible payday, one that could set the standard for future contracts signed by women athletes in the US—and, if Ice Cube has his way, abroad, too.

America’s women athletes should not be forced to spend their off seasons playing in often dismal and dubious foreign countries just to make ends meet. — Ice Cube (@icecube) March 27, 2024

One can see Ice Cube’s offer as a publicity stunt, an attempt to increase interest in the BIG3 by capitalizing on Clark’s popularity. And that’s fine.

One can see the offer as a genuine and generous act that Ice Cube believes will elevate the salaries and status of women athletes in America. And that’s fine, too.

But it’s impossible to overlook the ignorant statement that he made about American players “often” having to move to “dismal and dubious foreign countries” in one of the follow-up tweets. He might have been referring to what happened to Brittney Griner, but the word “often” signifies a deeper issue, a habitual disrespect suffered by American ballers at home and abroad.

The EuroLeague Women X profile was quick to respond with the following:

You might remember that Diana Taurasi sat out the 2015 WNBA season after her team in Russia offered to pay her $1.5 million to rest. In comparison, her salary from the Phoenix Mercury at the time was $100,000. Granted, WNBA stars currently aren’t getting paid as much as $1.5 million (nor are they playing in Russia), but they still make enough to make the trip to Europe worthwhile. WNBA regulars—understood as players who make WNBA rosters but rarely crack a starting five—can command up to $200,000 a season.

Apart from financial compensation, US players simply are taken care of on the continent. In the past, they might have arrived to a foreign country and nobody was waiting for them at the airport; that’s not longer the case. Heck, hoops history buffs will remember that nobody from the University of Houston was waiting for Hakeem Olajuwon at the airport in 1980, either. In Poland, where I live and which “often” feels “dismal and dubious,” foreign players get set up with their own apartment (paid for by the club), a translator and/or a person whose only job is to help them to adjust to life in the country so that they can focus solely on basketball.

And they feel like superstars when they enter the court thanks to the atmosphere:

On the flip side, European women’s basketball teams largely depend on sponsors and donations from the cities and/or countries, which can mire their survival in local politics. Sometimes teams lose their sponsors and go broke during the season, but, as pointed out by Jori Davis, athletes are no longer helpless—their voices are heard, their opinions matter and they can warn each other about moving to a given club or country.

Apart from traveling to a different country, enjoying the culture and broadening their perspective on life in general, American players can learn a lot from European teammates and coaches. Look no further than the story of Yvonne Anderson and her performance for Serbia against Brazil in the February’s FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Anderson didn’t get a proper shot in the WNBA, but she found somebody who believed in her on the other side of the globe—Serbian coach Marina Maljković. Playing for Maljković, she became one of the best point guards in Europe and the two formed a bond that goes beyond basketball.

Yes, women athletes deserve to be properly compensated for their work and it’s important to keep that conversation going until something changes. However, degrading teams and countries that give American athletes an opportunity to earn a living doing what they love is unfair and simply wrong. Elevating yourself at the cost of others is not how progress is made.