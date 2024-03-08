A champion will soon be crowned in the WNBL, and it won’t be the team with the best record in the league.

That’s because the Townsville Fire—the most dominant team all season long—fell to the Perth Lynx in back-to-back games in the Semi-Finals. At the same time, the Southside Flyers defeated the Melbourne Boomers in Game 3 thanks to an incredible game by Lauren Jackson, and so the Flyers will face the Lynx in the Grand Final.

Perth Lynx upset Townsville Fire to advance

The Townsville Fire (14-7) was the heavy favorite in their Semi-Final matchup against the Perth Lynx (11-10). But, largely thanks to the play of Aari McDonald and Amy Atwell, the Lynx won two close games against the Fire—a one-point Game 1 and a six-point Game 6. McDonald, who was named to the WNBL Second Team last month, scored on a go-ahead layup to give the Lynx a lead with a minute to go in Game 1 to cap off a 26-point and nine-assist performance. Atwell, also named to the WNBL Second Team, added 24 points.

In Game 2, McDonald finished with 27 points and 11 assists, while Atwell added 27 on 7-for-11 shooting, and the Lynx once again came out on top. It was the duo’s strong play that helped the lower-seeded Lynx sweep the defending champions. Sami Whitcomb, who had a great regular season, combined to shoot just 16-for-42 from the field in the two losses.

McDonald was on track to win MVP this season before suffering an injury and missing extended time. The Semi Finals indicated she’s back to full health and ready to lead a dynamic Lynx team.

Southside Flyers win in three over Melbourne Boomers

The Flyers beat the Boomers in three games after squeaking out a four-point win in Game 1, getting crushed in Game 2 and winning by 16 in the deciding Game 3. The story of the series was the dominant play of 42-year-old Lauren Jackson, who exploded for 38 points and 11 rebounds in Game 3 after back-to-back 20-plus point games to open the series.

Lauren Jackson is not human! She delivered an offensive masterclass to lead the Southside Flyers past the Melbourne Boomers and into the 2024 WNBL Grand Final series!



38 PTS | 15-22 FG | 3-6 3PT | 5-5 FT | 11 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 33 MIN#AussieHoops #WNBL24 pic.twitter.com/lfXp41wwSt — The Pick and Roll (@PickandRollAU) March 6, 2024

Jackson, considered one of the greatest basketball players in Australian history, helped the Flyers overcome strong performances by MVP Jordin Canada and All WNBL Second Team member Naz Hillmon. Mercedes Russell, who had a great season and was named All WNBL First Team, had a tremendous showing in Game 3, scoring 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting and adding nine rebounds and four assists. Defensively, she was key to helping slow down the Boomers.

Looking ahead to the Grand Final

Now, the No. 2 Flyers and No. 4 Lynx will face off in a best-of-three Grand Final, with Game 1 set to tip off on Sunday, Mar. 10 in Melbourne. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 14 and, if necessary, Game 3 will be played Sunday, Mar. 17. Live streams, as well as replays, of all three games will be available for free through the WNBA App.

The players to watch include the Lynx’s Amy Atwell and Aari McDonald, and the Flyers’ Mercedes Russell and Lauren Jackson. Jackson, who retired from the WNBA in 2013, has played on-and-off in the WNBL since 1999, and is one of the most decorated athletes in Australian history. Adding another Grand Final to her resume could be the cherry on top to a storied career. But, she and the Southside Flyers will have to get through the dynamic duo of Atwell and McDonald in order to secure the ultimate prize.