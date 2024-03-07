Week 1 of Season 3 of Athletes Unlimited did not disappoint, highlighted by a dominant showing from Allisha Gray and undefeated Team Gray. Week 2 tips off on Thursday, with Gray, Tiffany Mitchell, Natasha Cloud and Odyssey Sims captaining four new teams. Let’s take a look at the rosters and schedule for Week 2.

Team Gray (Gold)

Allisha Gray, Emily Engstler, Rae Burrell, Air Hearn, Kalani Brown, Haley Jones, Sequoia Holmes, Suriya McGuire, Caliya Robinson, Theresa Plaisance

It was a record-setting Week 1 for Allisha Gray. She finished with 2,011 points, the second-highest single-week total in AU Pro Basketball history and only the second time a player has surpassed 2,000 points in a single week.

Gray totaled 2,011 AU points, just the 2nd week in AU Basketball history where a player had 2,000+ AU points (Tianna Hawkins, 2022 Week 2 - 2,024). https://t.co/21HMBR4eXq — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) March 5, 2024

Earning the Gold captaincy, Gray has compiled a team capable of helping her turn in another fantastic week. She smartly grabbed Emily Engstler with her first pick. In her AU debut, Engstler showed why she’s intrigued women’s hoops fans and analysts as a potential high-impact WNBA player, doing a bit of everything—including accumulating the most blocks points in Week 1. Team Gray could be a terror defensively; five players—Gray, Engstler, Rae Burrell, Sequoia Holmes and Theresa Plaisance—earned 60 or more steals points last week.

Team Mitchell (Orange)

Tiffany Mitchell, Sydney Colson, Teana Muldrow, Grace Berger, Maddy Siegrist, Angel McCoughtry, Laurin Mincy, Dorie Harrison, Taj Cole, Whitney Knight

Tiffany Mitchell moves from Team Gray to the captain of the Orange squad. Last week, Mitchell was on fire, leading AU with 380 points from made 2-pointers and finishing third with 210 points from made 3-pointers.

Mitchell drafted a balanced team that should set her up for more scoring success. Look for vibes queen Sydney Colson and AU debutante Grace Berger to set up Mitchell for scores; Colson and Berger both earned at least 120 assists points last week. WNBA vet Angel McCoughtry brings her signature defensive playmaking to the AU court, earning 60 steals points and 50 blocks points in her first set of AU games.

Team Cloud (Blue)

Natasha Cloud, Adut Bulgak, Lexie Hull, Lexie Brown, Ty Young, Bashaara Graves, Destinee Walker, Akela Maize, Isabelle Harrison, MeMe Jackson

Like Mitchell, Natasha Cloud goes from Team Gray to captaincy, heading the Blue squad. After tallying the second-most assists points last week, Cloud drafted a pair of shooters who she can set up for 3s. Hopefully, the Lexies shoot a bit better from behind the arc. Lexie Hull went 6-for-15 across last week’s three games, while Lexie Brown only got up six 3s, making two. Adut Bulgak gives Team Cloud a stretch big, as she earned 120 points for made 3-pointers as a member of Team Gray last week.

Team Sims (Purple)

Odyssey Sims, Kierstan Bell, Zia Cooke, Laeticia Amihere, Te’a Cooper, Ruthy Hebard, Essence Carson, Danni McCray, Kelsey Mitchell, Rebecca Harris

Dallas native Odyssey Sims seems right at home on the AU court. Last week, she captained the Gold version of Team Sims to a 2-1 week, narrowly falling to Team Gray in a barnburner. Now representing Purple, Sims has a squad featuring fearless shooters and dirty-work doers. Sims led AU with 330 assists points last week. She can dime up the likes of Kelsey Mitchell and Kierstan Bell; Mitchell earned 240 points from made 3-pointers last week, while Bell cashed in on 180 points from 3. Making her AU debut, Ruthy Hebard battled on the boards, accumulating 140 points from rebounds. She also earned 60 points from blocks. Te’a Copper will get after it; however, she might need to manage her aggressiveness, as she had the most points deducted for personal fouls and shooting fouls committed last week.

Odyssey Sims is running this offense like the captain she is.



10 AST!



That’s an @AUProSports RECORD for the most assists in a single half. pic.twitter.com/qFuApe8Fo9 — Savanna Collins (@savannaecollins) March 3, 2024

Game information

Thursday, Mar. 7

Team Cloud vs. Team Mitchell, 6 p.m. ET (WNBA App/Bally Sports) Team Gray vs. Team Sims, 9 p.m. ET (WNBA App/Bally Sports)

Saturday, Mar. 9

Team Sims vs. Team Mitchell, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+) Team Cloud vs. Team Gray, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Sunday, Mar. 10