The 2024 EuroLeague Women playoffs rage on, with three of the four opening-round (quarterfinal) matchups heading to a deciding third game. Only the series between Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding and Perfumerias Avenida, which Fenerbahçe won two games to none, already has been decided; the rest of the best-of-three-series will play winner-take-all games this Wednesday, March 6.

Of particular interest is the matchup between Beretta Famila Schio and ZVVZ USK Praha. Praha looked like the same dominant force that went 12-2 in group play in the opening game of the series when it blew out Schio, but the Italian club evened things up last week in a surprisingly comfortable 73-61 victory. Arella Guirantes led her team with 17 points, while Schio hit 11 3-pointers as a team to stay alive and send the series back to the Czech Republic.

Just another casual Wednesday night for Arella Guirantes



17 PTS & 4 REB from the Puerto Rican talent, leading @familaschio to an exciting Game 3 in Praha ⚡️#EuroLeagueWomen | @Arella_Karinnn pic.twitter.com/O1tfUHpB8X — EuroLeague Women (@EuroLeagueWomen) February 29, 2024

Elsewhere, Casademont Zaragoza evened up its series with Çukurova Basketbol Mersin, putting in a stellar defensive effort against Mersin’s stars in a win reminiscent of several of the Spanish club’s regular-season victories: low-scoring but exciting. The young Spanish club defied the odds to hold on in a dramatic 57-56 victory. Mersin now will host the deciding third game, surely eager to not disappoint its fans as last season’s championship runner-up.

Finally, Villeneuve-d’Ascq extended its series against DVTK HUN-Therm, riding a season-high 24 points from Janelle Salaün to earn a 63-59 win on its home court. Neither club has ever made the EuroLeague Women Final Four (semifinals), according to FIBA.com, which is reason enough to tune in to this series; the fact that it’s now a win-or-go-home matchup makes things that much more exciting.

PURE POWER



Janelle Salaun brought the energy to Palacium, helping @ESBVALM secure a historic win-or-go-home Game #EuroLeagueWomen pic.twitter.com/NMVGQFGf1W — EuroLeague Women (@EuroLeagueWomen) February 29, 2024

As always, EuroLeague Women games will be streamed live and for free on FIBA’s EuroLeague Women YouTube channel. It’s going to be an exciting day of international hoops; here’s everything you need to know heading into these pivotal matchups.

Wednesday, March 6

Casademont Zaragoza (1-1) vs. Çukurova Basketbol Mersin (1-1)

When: Wednesday, March 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Servet Tazegül Spor Salonu in Mersin, Turkey How to watch: FIBA YouTube live stream Notable players: Leonie Fiebich, Khayla Pointer, Tanaya Atkinson, Aleksa Gulbe (Casademont Zaragoza); Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey, Stephanie Mavunga, Olivia Époupa (Çukurova Basketbol Mersin) Matchup details: Zaragoza did everything it needed to against Mersin in Game 2, winning the turnover battle 11 to 18 and holding Mabrey, the competition’s leading scorer in group play, to nine points on 4-of-14 shooting. Even so, the Spanish club’s offense was once again sluggish, shooting 31.7 percent from the field (27.8 percent on 2-pointers). Had Mersin made just a few more of its free throws (8-for-13), we probably wouldn’t be even talking about a Game 3. If Zaragoza is going to pull off the upset and advance to the semifinals, its guards again must lock down on Mabrey and Copper, while also maximizing their own offense by keeping their turnovers at a minimum. If Mersin can get a few more shots to fall and play at a faster pace, the Turkish club will have a good chance to move on.

Villeneuve-d’Ascq LM (1-1) vs. DVTK HUN-Therm (1-1)

When: Wednesday, March 6 at 12 p.m. ET Where: DVTK Aréna in Miskolc, Hungary How to watch: FIBA YouTube live stream Notable players: Kennedy Burke, Kamiah Smalls, Shavonte Zellous, Bethy Mununga, Kariata Diaby (Villeneuve-d’Ascq LM); Kaila Charles, Darcee Garbin, Réka Lelik, Nina Aho (DVTK HUN-Therm) Matchup details: Villeneuve-d’Ascq turned its luck around in Game 2, falling behind by as many as 15 points before storming back and forcing the decider. Neither club shot the ball particularly well (35.2 percent for DVTK and 35 percent for Villeneuve-d’Ascq), but DVTK turned the ball over 23 times, negating a 44 to 31 rebounding advantage and ultimately giving the French club just enough of a window to complete a homecourt comeback. The series will now shift back to Hungary, where DVTK went 6-1 in group play. Villeneuve-d’Ascq has the higher offensive ceiling of the two clubs, but that hasn’t meant much thus far. Will the French club get some shots to fall and move on to its first-ever semifinals, or will DVTK’s defensive-minded approach win out? Either way, history will be made for whichever club advances.

Beretta Famila Schio (1-1) vs. ZVVZ USK Praha (1-1)