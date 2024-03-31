Basketball has been about star power for decades, and the stars have shined this March.

Caitlin Clark of Iowa, Angel Reese from LSU, JuJu Watkins for USC and Paige Bueckers of UConn all ensured their teams won their Sweet 16 matchups and are heading to the Elite Eight.

The Elite Eight is set:



No. 1 South Carolina-No. 3 Oregon State | Sun. 1pm ET (ABC)



No. 1 Texas-No. 3 NC State | Sun., 3pm (ABC)



No. 1 Iowa-No. 3 LSU | Mon., 7pm (ESPN)



No. 1 USC-No. 3 UConn | Mon., 9pm (ESPN) — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) March 31, 2024

Before we prepare for those marquee matchups, let's look back at some of the best moments from the Sweet 16:

Don't call it a comeback, LSU is here to stay

No. 3-seed LSU entered a difficult game against No. 2-seed UCLA, but once the dust settled, the Lady Tigers stood tall. Reese brought the play and the swagger. She scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds, along with a few words for UCLA during the game's final minutes.

Reese will get headlines, but Flau'jae Johnson deserves the same, if not more, praise. She was explosive, scoring 24 points on 7-for-11 shooting along with 12 rebounds. The Lady Tigers needed every one of her baskets to beat the Bruins.

The South has something to say

No. 1-seed Texas has done nothing but continue to win games. They crushed Gonzaga 69-47, with three players scoring in double figures. Aaliyah Moore led the charge with 16 points and 10 rebounds, punching the Longhorns’ ticket to the Elite Eight. One of the most resilient teams in the country this year, Texas undoubtedly will be favored versus No. 3-seed NC State in the Elite Eight.

South Carolina is perfect

They say nothing in life is perfect, but the No. 1-seed Gamecocks have been in the 2023-24 season. They are now 35-0, beating a very good Indiana team 79-75 to earn their Elite Eight berth. They’ll face No. 3-seed Oregon State for a Final Four spot, with the Beavers being the closest thing we have left to a Cinderella.

The Senior and the freshman

Caitlin Clark’s historic collegiate career is coming to an end and JuJu Watkins’ is just getting started. Both won on Saturday, with No. 1-seed Iowa beating No. 5-seed Colorado, 89-68, and No. 1-seed USC winning a tight matchup against No. 5-seed Baylor, 74-70. While the Hawkeyes return to the Elite Eight for the second-straight year, this is the first time that the Trojans have reached the Elite Eight since 1994.

Closing thoughts

We have nothing but No. 1-seed-vs.-No. 3-seed matchups in the Elite Eight. How odd is that? It seems like the committee got the top seeds right and the second bests wrong in each region. Regardless, the basketball has been superb and we have some phenomenal matchups to look forward to this week.

Good teams will lose, stars will crumble and four will be heading to Cleveland for a shot at the national title.