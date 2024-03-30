The Sweet 16 continues on Saturday with four games: No. 3-seed LSU vs. No. 2-seed UCLA (1 p.m. ET, ABC), No. 5-seed Colorado vs. No. 1-seed Iowa (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC), No. 5-seed Baylor vs. No. 1-seed USC (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) and No. 7-seed Duke vs. No. 3-seed UConn (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Here's something to watch in each of Saturday's games:

Will the defending champs keep dancing?

LSU has been just as intriguing off the court this season has they have been on it. They are the defending champs, a No. 3-seed and have only lost five games this year. They also had the peculiar benching of Angel Reese, head coach Kim Mulkey making headlines for all the wrong reasons and a tough road ahead with UCLA standing in the way of an Elite Eight spot.

For LSU to get the job done, they’ll need Reese to be magnificent. She hasn’t had to channel that in the first two rounds, as LSU has had a balanced attack and eventually pulled away from less-talented opponents. But UCLA will pose a lot of problems with its guards and elite big Lauren Betts.

“I just knew that with the experience that we had from that previous season, this season we’d be able to go all the way.”@CharismaOsborne believes this NCAA tournament run could be historic for @UCLAWBB pic.twitter.com/WtBHJheykj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 28, 2024

UCLA may even be favored in this matchup, given they are the No. 2 seed, but these two teams are very close, and the table is set for a tight game and some fantastic basketball.

Will Caitlin Clark's college career continue?

No. 1-seed Iowa has won its games, but it hasn't looked good doing so. The first round saw a frustrated Clark dissatisfied with calls and her teammates; the second round was more of the same, with Iowa struggling to put away West Virginia.

Beating No. 5-seed Colorado will be a lot tougher. They have Jaylyn Sherrod, who is a firecracker on offense, and Aaronette Vonleh, who takes care of production down low. If Iowa wins, the Hawkeyes’ run and Clark's collegiate career will continue. If they lose, it'll prove that the team in its totality wasn't good enough to lift a generational talent to the program’s first national title.

Asked Caitlin Clark how she and her teammates deal with this incredible amount of attention.



The NCAA’s all-time leading scorer saying, “we don’t want this to end.” pic.twitter.com/Uqd7AvGczH — Carmine Gemei (@CarmineGemei) March 29, 2024

JuJu Watkins is here

Speaking of generational talents, JuJu Watkins plays on Saturday against No. 5-seed Baylor. The Bears have gone further than last year's second-round exit, something forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs mentioned as the goal heading into the dance. Now, they'll have a chance at Elite Eight status, but to get there, they'll have to crush the juggernaut that is USC.

For the No. 1-seed Trojans, it starts and ends with Watkins. She is having one of the best seasons, not just for a freshman but for any player in NCAA history. She had a 51-point performance versus Stanford and has won almost every accolade under the sun.

JuJu Watkins is so good. pic.twitter.com/eXEC96USVy — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 26, 2024

USC will be favored, but maybe Baylor can pull off the upset and keep Big 12 representation in the tourney.

Duke's next test

This year, No. 7-seed Duke is the Cinderella as the lowest seed still dancing. Head coach Kara Lawson has turned this program around ahead of schedule, and they'll face Paige Bueckers and No. 3-seed UConn on Saturday.

UConn is playing some of their best basketball right now, so a Duke win would be a shock. But the Blue Devils already took down one giant in Ohio State, so maybe they can do it once more.

Game information

No. 3-seed LSU (30-5) vs. No. 2-seed UCLA (27-6)

When: Saturday, Mar. 30 at 1 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, NY How to watch: ABC

No. 5-seed Colorado (24-9) vs. No. 1-seed Iowa (31-4)

When: Saturday, Mar. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, NY How to watch: ABC

No. 5-seed Baylor (26-7) vs. No. 1-seed USC (28-5)

When: Saturday, Mar. 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, OR How to watch: ESPN

No. 7-seed Duke (22-11) vs. No. 3-seed UConn (31-5)